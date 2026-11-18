In the coming weeks, Congress will be voting on President Donald Trump’s proposed $1.5 trillion war budget, double the number it was under Joe Biden, which, of course, was already far too high. If passed, the US military budget will be larger than the military budgets of the next 34 countries combined. Thirty-four countries combined. What’s more, while the Pentagon has been audited eight times, not once has it passed.

In 1967, Martin Luther King Jr. declared, “A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death.” Think about what we should be spending money on: programs of social uplift—programs like Medicare for All, universal childcare, and tuition-free college. We desperately need to address the climate crisis, improve public transportation, and raise the minimum wage.

According to the National Priorities Project, last year, our $1.07 trillion war budget could have funded:

122.47 million public housing units or

10.06 million livable wage jobs for a single parent with two children or

471.98 million people receiving SNAP benefits or

11.4 million elementary school teachers or

28.69 million borrowers receiving federal student loan forgiveness or

64.19 million people receiving paid parental leave or

125.15 million people receiving Medicaid or

2.02 billion households with solar electricity.

The list goes on.

The justification for this massive budget, and for wars and imperialism in general, is a pile of lies. One outrageous lie after another—so many of them that the warmongers in Washington have seemingly lost track of them.

A couple of days ago, journalist Rania Khalek, who was in the halls of Congress with Medea Benjamin and dozens of Codepink organizers from around the country, asked Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) if he’d continue to support funding the Iran War despite its unpopularity. The representative’s answer? “I oppose terrorists who murder babies, putting them in microwaves.” This simply never happened. America’s best and brightest, folks.

Several years ago, then-Secretary of State and ex-CIA Director Mike Pompeo admitted: “I was the CIA director. We lied, we cheated, we stole. It was like we had entire training courses. It reminds you of the glory of the American experiment.” Yes, he actually said that—and he wasn’t wrong.

That’s what the US empire does: the White House, Congress, the corporate media, the CIA, and the Pentagon. Lies, lies, and more lies.

They lie about Iran and boom: The US bombs an Iranian elementary school and kills roughly 160 schoolchildren and staff.

They lie about Venezuela and boom: The US kidnaps Venezuela’s president and first lady and steals its oil.

They lie about drug trafficking and boom: The US wages a deadly bombing campaign against fishermen in the Caribbean and the Pacific.

They lie about Cuba and boom: The US blocks fuel from reaching the island, strangling the Cuban people.

They lie about Gaza and boom: genocide.

Contrary to popular American mythology, we don’t promote human rights and spread democracy abroad. We kill people, overthrow governments, starve entire populations, arm genocidal apartheid regimes and absolute monarchies, threaten international institutions, and destroy ecosystems.

Dr. King was right: The US empire is a project of spiritual, physical, and economic death.

Our movement, however, fights for truth, meaning we fight for life. We know a better world is possible. We see the children of Gaza, Iran, and Cuba as our own. We understand that diplomacy, not war, is the way to build peace. We seek to be good neighbors, not only in the Western Hemisphere, but all across the globe. We want clean air and water, safety, and dignity for all.

That’s why we must mobilize to stop this $1.5 trillion war budget. Because we love and value life—here in Los Angeles, in Rafah, in Tehran, in Havana, and beyond. Commit to the struggle. Dare to imagine something beyond the horizon. Join an organization (like Codepink!), start a book club, apply pressure on your representatives, engage in direct action, and never lose hope.

Only together will we win. As Arundhati Roy said in 2002: “Another world is not only possible, she’s on her way. Maybe many of us won’t be here to greet her, but on a quiet day, if I listen very carefully, I can hear her breathing.”