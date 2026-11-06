As Trump Threatens to ‘Destroy the Rest of’ Iran, Top Democrat Vows Ending War Will Be One of ‘First Things We Do’

After voters delivered a clear rebuke of President Donald Trump’s Iran War on Election Day, a senior US House Democrat said ending the conflict will be a top priority when his party assumes control of Congress—one made even more urgent after the president's renewed threats to "destroy" Iran on Thursday.

"I think it’ll be one of the first things we do, and strongest things that we should do," said Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), who is slated to chair the House Armed Services Committee, when asked by The New Republic's Greg Sargent whether Democrats will use their newfound majorities in both chambers to cut off funding for the war, which just entered its ninth month.

Smith said he expects Democrats will pursue a bill that forbids any further funding for the conflict, which the Pentagon says has cost over $47 billion, though independent estimates put the cost much higher.

A bill of this sort, Smith said, would almost certainly be vetoed by Trump, meaning Republicans in both chambers would need to provide enough votes to override his veto.

Overwhelming opposition to the Iran War, which has dragged on without an end in sight and caused inflation to surge, played a central role in the electoral beatdown Republicans suffered on Tuesday. Nationwide, 63% of voters said launching the war was the "wrong decision," according to an NBC News exit poll. Among those voters, 82% favored Democrats.

Nearly three-quarters of voters (74%) said that the war was a "crucial or major" factor in their vote, and 63% of them said they chose Democrats.

But even as members of his party, including Vice President JD Vance, state plainly that "the reason we lost is the war," Trump has continued to defend it and suggested he may pursue deeper intervention.

"I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I'll have to," he told reporters in the Oval Office. "You'll know soon enough."

Trump has made similar threats to "annihilate" Iran, "blow up" the country, and eradicate the "whole civilization" for months. But now that the midterms are over, there are fewer political pressures holding him back from following through on these threats.

The administration reportedly has plans drawn up for a renewed, large-scale bombing campaign that could target the country's energy infrastructure, military installations, and nuclear facilities, possibly with Israeli participation. Last month, it was reported that Trump was mulling dropping "the mother of all bombs," the largest nonnuclear bomb in the American arsenal, on Iran, which poses the risk of massive civilian casualties.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who received a classified briefing about the plans days before the midterms, called them "insane" and said they involved deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in violation of international law.

Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.), the only Iranian American Democrat in the US Congress, said that Trump's renewed threats on Thursday only increase the urgency of ending the war.

"He’s once again threatening the annihilation of a country of 90 million people," Ansari wrote on social media. "A crime against humanity. Democrats must work urgently to end Trump’s reckless war of choice when we take back the House and the Senate. Enough is enough."

A "flurry of diplomatic activity" has followed the midterms, according to reporting by Axios' Barak Ravid. Iranian negotiators have spoken with regional mediators about a possible deal for the US to lift its naval blockade and release some of Iran’s frozen funds in exchange for nuclear talks and an end to Iran's travel restrictions through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the same report, US Central Command was "finalizing preparations" to restart major combat operations in Iran, though there has not been an official directive from Washington.

"The American people delivered a clear mandate to end the illegal war on Iran," said the National Iranian American Council (NIAC) on Thursday. "Trump instead suggests he may escalate the war and commit war crimes to 'destroy the rest of' Iran. This is outrageous and unacceptable."

"Congress," it said, "must cut off funding for this war NOW."

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth before speaking at Anduril Industries in Sparrows Point, Maryland, on October 6, 2026. (Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Democrats may have opportunities to push for the end of the war before January.

Rep. Thomas Massie (Ky.), the leading Republican critic of the war, whom Trump helped to defeat in his primary earlier this year, has said he plans to force a vote on impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth next week for violating the war powers resolution passed by Congress.

"By every estimation, it will pass and he will be impeached," Smith said. "And off that goes to the Senate. Then the Senate is legally required to spend all of their time dealing with that until it’s done with."

Still, it remains an open question whether the necessary two-thirds of senators would vote to remove Hegseth and whether the pressure could meaningfully affect the war.

Another chance to stop the war will come on December 11, when Congress will need to approve another spending measure to prevent a government shutdown.

According to Roll Call, the progressive advocacy group Indivisible sent a memo on Thursday pushing Democrats to block a National Defense Authorization Act and refuse to fund the Pentagon if “it doesn’t cut off money for the war.”

“Voters have granted Democrats majorities in the House and Senate with a clear mandate: End this war," said Jamal Abdi, the president of NIAC. "The first test of the Democrats’ commitment to that mandate will be when Congress takes up legislation to fund the government before funding runs out on December 11."

"After having won Congress thanks to a massively unpopular war," he said, "the best way to squander this momentum would be for Democrats to turn around and provide funding for the president to continue the conflict."