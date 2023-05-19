To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law
Contact:

Lacy Crawford, lcrawford@lawyerscommittee.org

Lawyers’ Committee Praises Senate Confirmation of Nancy Abudu to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit

Today the Senate confirmed Nancy Abudu to serve as an appellate judge on the Eleventh Circuit. Ms. Abudu led extensive voting rights litigation, research, and advocacy across the country to protect the fundamental right to vote and ensure equal justice under the law. The following is a statement from Damon Hewitt, President and Executive Director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law:

Nancy Abudu's distinguished career has been defined by her unwavering commitment to protecting voting rights for Black and Brown communities. Her work, including her involvement in People First of Alabama v. Merrill, where she successfully challenged an omnibus Alabama voter restriction law, proving it to be a violation of the Voting Rights Act and Americans with Disabilities Act, has exemplified her dedication to championing the principles of equality and justice. She has not only worked tirelessly for these communities who have given so much for the betterment of our country, but also prepared herself to be a judge that upholds these same principles. Our staff at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law has had the honor of litigating cases alongside Ms. Abudu during her time at multiple leading civil rights organizations. In every case and matter she led with integrity, humility and with fidelity to the laws that protect our civil rights.

This judicial confirmation is not only a win for Ms. Abudu, but also a significant stride in bringing our democracy towards an inclusive, diverse, and representative judiciary. Ms. Abudu is the first Black woman ever to serve on the Eleventh Circuit, which covers Alabama, Florida, and Georgia—states that are collectively home to nearly 8 million Black Americans.She is also the first person of color ever to serve on the Eleventh Circuit hailing from Georgia. We have a long way to go, but the confirmation of Nancy Abudu is a commendable step towards a fair and just judicial system. We congratulate her and thank the Senate for its vote.

The Lawyers' Committee is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, formed in 1963 at the request of President John F. Kennedy to enlist the private bar's leadership and resources in combating racial discrimination and the resulting inequality of opportunity - work that continues to be vital today.

