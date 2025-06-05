'Trump Is in the Epstein Files,' Charges Musk as Right-Wing Billionaire Bro Feud Goes Kaboom

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
"That is the real reason they have not been made public," said Musk.
Right-wing billionaire and the world's richest man, Elon Musk, dropped what he called the "really big bomb" on Thursday afternoon as the feud between him and President Donald Trump continued to escalate. The former accused the latter of being a named person in the so-called "Epstein Files," the documents that some believe would reveal which people may have been involved in Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex trafficking network.
Musk tweeted:
"Mark this post for the future," Musk added. "The truth will come out."
The fallout between Trump and Musk has escalated rapidly and quite publicly over recent days. Still, the tensions crescendoed Thursday with a series of charges between the two, including Musk claiming that Trump would not have won the 2024 election without his help. Trump said the mega-billionaire, who until recently was running the president's government-gutting agency known as the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, had a presence that was "wearing thin" prior to his departure from the administration last month.
As of this writing, there were not enough memes on the internet to adequately catalog the reactions to Musk's accusation.
"This is so cool," said one social media observer to the squabble. "We're going to live through the dumbest civil war ever."
Trump and Musk are on an unconstitutional rampage, aiming for virtually every corner of the federal government. These two right-wing billionaires are targeting nurses, scientists, teachers, daycare providers, judges, veterans, air traffic controllers, and nuclear safety inspectors. No one is safe. The food stamps program, Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid are next.
It’s an unprecedented disaster and a five-alarm fire, but there will be a reckoning. The people did not vote for this. The American people do not want this dystopian hellscape that hides behind claims of “efficiency.” Still, in reality, it is all a giveaway to corporate interests and the libertarian dreams of far-right oligarchs like Musk.
Common Dreams is playing a vital role by reporting day and night on this orgy of corruption and greed, as well as what everyday people can do to organize and fight back. As a people-powered nonprofit news outlet, we cover issues the corporate media never will, but we can only continue with our readers’ support.
