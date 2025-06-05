To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
commondreams-mobile-logo
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
Trump and Musk

U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk (R) speak before departing the White House on his way to his South Florida home in Mar-a-Lago in Florida on March 14, 2025. Trump is spending the weekend at his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort.

(Photo by Roberto Schmidt/ AFP via Getty Images)

'Trump Is in the Epstein Files,' Charges Musk as Right-Wing Billionaire Bro Feud Goes Kaboom

"That is the real reason they have not been made public," said Musk.

Right-wing billionaire and the world's richest man, Elon Musk, dropped what he called the "really big bomb" on Thursday afternoon as the feud between him and President Donald Trump continued to escalate. The former accused the latter of being a named person in the so-called "Epstein Files," the documents that some believe would reveal which people may have been involved in Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex trafficking network.

Musk tweeted:

"Mark this post for the future," Musk added. "The truth will come out."

The fallout between Trump and Musk has escalated rapidly and quite publicly over recent days. Still, the tensions crescendoed Thursday with a series of charges between the two, including Musk claiming that Trump would not have won the 2024 election without his help. Trump said the mega-billionaire, who until recently was running the president's government-gutting agency known as the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, had a presence that was "wearing thin" prior to his departure from the administration last month.

As of this writing, there were not enough memes on the internet to adequately catalog the reactions to Musk's accusation.

"This is so cool," said one social media observer to the squabble. "We're going to live through the dumbest civil war ever."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
donald trumpelon muskjeffrey epstein

Right-wing billionaire and the world's richest man, Elon Musk, dropped what he called the "really big bomb" on Thursday afternoon as the feud between him and President Donald Trump continued to escalate. The former accused the latter of being a named person in the so-called "Epstein Files," the documents that some believe would reveal which people may have been involved in Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex trafficking network.

Musk tweeted:

"Mark this post for the future," Musk added. "The truth will come out."

The fallout between Trump and Musk has escalated rapidly and quite publicly over recent days. Still, the tensions crescendoed Thursday with a series of charges between the two, including Musk claiming that Trump would not have won the 2024 election without his help. Trump said the mega-billionaire, who until recently was running the president's government-gutting agency known as the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, had a presence that was "wearing thin" prior to his departure from the administration last month.

As of this writing, there were not enough memes on the internet to adequately catalog the reactions to Musk's accusation.

"This is so cool," said one social media observer to the squabble. "We're going to live through the dumbest civil war ever."

Right-wing billionaire and the world's richest man, Elon Musk, dropped what he called the "really big bomb" on Thursday afternoon as the feud between him and President Donald Trump continued to escalate. The former accused the latter of being a named person in the so-called "Epstein Files," the documents that some believe would reveal which people may have been involved in Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex trafficking network.

Musk tweeted:

"Mark this post for the future," Musk added. "The truth will come out."

The fallout between Trump and Musk has escalated rapidly and quite publicly over recent days. Still, the tensions crescendoed Thursday with a series of charges between the two, including Musk claiming that Trump would not have won the 2024 election without his help. Trump said the mega-billionaire, who until recently was running the president's government-gutting agency known as the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, had a presence that was "wearing thin" prior to his departure from the administration last month.

As of this writing, there were not enough memes on the internet to adequately catalog the reactions to Musk's accusation.

"This is so cool," said one social media observer to the squabble. "We're going to live through the dumbest civil war ever."

donald trumpelon muskjeffrey epstein
Join the Conversation