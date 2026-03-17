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The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Stand Up America
Contact:

Tracy Adair, press@standupamerica.com

Desperate to Hold Onto Power, Trump Strong-Arms Senate to Vote on SAVE Act

Stand Up America’s Executive Director, Christina Harvey, released the following statement ahead of the Senate vote on the motion to proceed to debate the anti-voter SAVE Act:

"Americans are sick and tired of skyrocketing costs, state-sanctioned violence, the unprecedented corruption of this administration, and the Republicans in Congress enabling Donald Trump. Trump knows his approval ratings are plummeting and that if voters have their say in November, MAGA Republicans’ grip on power could finally slip. Instead of earning voters’ support or tackling America’s urgent problems, his number one priority is rigging the rules of the upcoming election.

"Trump has strong-armed Senate leadership into holding an open debate and vote on the SAVE Act, even threatening to block any other legislation unless Congress does his bidding. The SAVE Act would make it harder for millions of eligible Americans to vote and hand Trump’s Department of Homeland Security the power to tell states who to purge from the voter rolls.

"Senators should reject this desperate attack on our freedom to vote."

Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.

www.StandUpAmerica.com
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