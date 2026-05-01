‘Complete Bullshit’: Expert Torches Hegseth Claim That War Was Necessary to Prevent Iranian Nuke

President Donald Trump and his administration have continued to claim that their historically unpopular war with Iran was necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon despite ample evidence to the contrary.

During testimony before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, Hegseth insisted that the US military had "obliterated" Iran's nuclear capabilities with strikes carried out in 2025, while maintaining that a full-scale war was necessary because the country hadn't given up its "nuclear ambitions."

HEGSETH: Their nuclear facilities have been obliterated



SMITH: Whoa whoa whoa whoa. We had to start this war, you just said, because the nuclear weapon was an imminent threat. Now you're saying it was completely obliterated?



HEGSETH: They had not given up their *ambitions*… pic.twitter.com/T8c1vTfC0T

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2026

Merely having the "ambition" to create a nuclear weapon would not make Iran an imminent threat, and US intelligence found no evidence that Iran was anywhere close to developing such a weapon.

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard testified under oath before the Senate Select Intelligence Committee last month that Iran’s nuclear weapons program had been “obliterated” by US-led airstrikes that were launched last year, and that there “has been no effort since then to try to rebuild their enrichment capability."

Matt Duss, executive vice president at the Center for International Policy, pointed out in a social media post that US intelligence showing that Iran lacks the capacity to build nuclear weapons goes back decades.

"It feels insane to have to keep repeating this: The 2007 [National Intelligence Estimate] assessed that Iran ended nuclear weapons-related work in 2003," Duss explained. "That assessment has not changed. The claim that this war was necessary to prevent an Iranian nuke is just complete bullshit."

Despite multiple US intelligence reports indicating that Iran is not an imminent threat to the US, Trump has continued to hype its supposed nuclear ambitions to justify his war, which he launched illegally without any congressional authorization in late February.

In a Thursday interview with Newsmax, Trump baselessly claimed that Iran would immediately launch a nuclear weapon after acquiring one, even though doing so would risk massive retaliation by the US, which has more than 5,000 nuclear warheads at its disposal.

"I will tell you that Iran would use the nuclear weapon if they had it," Trump said. "I deal with these people. I know people. They will use their nuclear weapons, and we're not going to give them a chance to do it."