Amnesty Urges Halt to EU-Israel Trade Agreement After Italy Suspends Defense Deal

Amnesty International on Wednesday welcomed the Italian government's suspension of a military cooperation agreement with Israel over its recent attacks on Lebanon and urged Italy to back similar action on a European Union deal.

"Israel continues to act in defiance of international law and human rights: The genocide in the Gaza Strip is ongoing, the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank proceeds alongside an unprecedented escalation of violence, and attacks and mass displacement in Lebanon continue," said Riccardo Noury, a spokesperson for Amnesty International Italy, in a statement.

"Any military cooperation between the Italian government and Israel risks making Italy complicit in violations of international humanitarian law and crimes under international law," the spokesperson warned. Israel faces an International Court of Justice case over the Gaza genocide, and the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Noury declared that "now we need consistency. The Italian government must support the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement—a demand backed by over 1 million European citizens who have signed the European Citizens' Initiative in just three months."

Earlier this month, Amnesty and 30 other organizations jointly called for that action from the bloc over "the Israeli Knesset's decision to approve a bill that makes death penalty effectively mandatory in the West Bank and which will de facto apply exclusively to Palestinians."

"The European Union must uphold its stated principles and legal obligations by finally suspending, as a minimum immediate measure, the trade component of the EU-Israel Association Agreement and adopting other measures," the coalition argued.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez—who has stood up against the US-Israeli war on Iran—notably called for suspending the EU deal last week, as "Netanyahu launches his harshest attack against Lebanon since the offensive began."

Noury said Wednesday that "the time has come for states to move beyond mere expressions of regret or dismay. They must take decisive action to pressure Israel to end its genocide in Gaza and the systematic violation of human rights across the occupied Palestinian territory and neighboring countries."

As Common Dreams reported, Italy's right-wing prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, announced the suspension of the bilateral deal amid mounting public pressure, with polls showing that large majorities of Italians believe Israeli forces' actions in Gaza constitute genocide and want their country to cut ties with Israel.

Israel agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza last October, two years after launching a devastating assault over a Hamas-led attack, but Israeli forces have continued to slaughter Palestinians there and restrict the flow of humanitarian aid into the territory.

Nearly a year before the Gaza agreement, Israel had reached a ceasefire deal with Lebanon—home to the political and militant group Hezbollah, which supported Palestinians under assault by Israeli forces. However, after the US and Israel launched an illegal war on Iran in February, Israel stepped up its attacks on Lebanon.

Despite an ongoing two-week ceasefire agreed to by the United States, Israel, and Iran, Israeli forces have intensified their assault on Lebanon, leading critics to suggest that the Netanyahu government is "acting to undermine a diplomatic process over which it had lost influence" and "blow up" the fragile agreement—which negotiators stress includes Lebanon.

After Israeli airstrikes killed or wounded more than 1,400 people in Lebanon—many of them civilians—last Wednesday, Amnesty International's regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, Heba Morayef, reiterated the urgent need for "Israel to uphold its obligations under international humanitarian law and ensure civilians are protected."

"Israel has an appalling track record of carrying out unlawful attacks in Lebanon and displaying a callous disregard for civilian life, fueled by the impunity Israeli officials feel they enjoy," Morayef said. "These attacks are a reminder that states must immediately halt the transfer of arms and weapons to Israel, given the overriding risk that they will be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law."