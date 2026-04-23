Democrats Keep Trying: Jayapal Introduces War Powers Resolution to Stop Trump's Illegal Iran War

"Congress alone has the power to declare war—it's that simple," US Rep. Pramila Jayapal proclaimed Thursday, introducing yet another resolution aimed at ending President Donald Trump and Israel's unauthorized assault on Iran.

"Trump has recklessly and thoughtlessly thrown us into another forever war that is threatening US service members' lives, civilians' lives in Iran and Lebanon, and is costing billions of taxpayer dollars every single day," said the Washington Democrat.

"This is not what the American people want, it is a violation of our Constitution, and Congress must step up to end it," Jayapal stressed, nodding to Article I, Section 8, which gives the federal legislature the power to declare war.

Jayapal, chair emerita of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, is the third CPC member to introduce a war powers resolution about Trump's illegal war on Iran this week, following Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) on Wednesday and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) on Tuesday.

Khanna said that he introduced the bill in coordination with CPC "just so that we can continue to have options to have votes," according to Punchbowl News reporter Anthony Adragna. He and Congressman Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) previously introduced the first of three failed Iran war powers resolutions in the GOP-controlled House of Representatives.

There have been five failed votes in the Senate—which is also controlled by Republicans—most recently on Wednesday. In response, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that "if Donald Trump won't dig us out of this hole, Congress must step into the breach and exercise its constitutional authority over matters of war and peace."

"Democrats will continue to force votes on our resolutions every week until Senate Republicans see reason," Schumer vowed.

The vote results have largely fallen along party lines, though Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has joined Democrats in backing the bills, while Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) has been the lone senator from his party to oppose the war powers resolutions on Iran.

However, as Center for International Policy senior fellow Sina Toossi noted on social media Thursday, "a very unpopular, costly war is starting to shift GOP politics."

Toossi pointed to Politico reporting that "several GOP senators are warning the president could face growing pushback, including them not supporting military action against Iran after the conflict hits the 60-day mark at the end of the month, if he doesn't articulate his plan."

On Tuesday, Trump extended a two-week truce for his and Israel's war on Iran, while also insisting that the US will continue its naval blockade against the country. After that announcement, Toossi stressed that "trust between the sides remains at zero and renewed war could break out at any time."

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Thursday that Israel is "prepared to resume the war" in Iran and is "awaiting a green light from the United States."

Meanwhile, following talks at the White House on Thursday, Trump announced that Israel and the Lebanese militant and political group Hezbollah have agreed to extend a related ceasefire by three weeks.