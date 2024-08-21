August, 21 2024, 08:11am EDT
Crypto Corporations Dump $119M Into Attempt To Buy 2024 Elections
Today, Public Citizen released a new report revealing that the cryptocurrency sector is exploiting the Citizens United ruling to an unprecedented degree, dwarfing direct corporate spending by Big Oil and other corporate sectors in the 2024 elections.
“That cryptocurrency companies like Coinbase and Ripple are able to spend over a hundred million dollars to silence crypto’s critics and elevate its backers embodies everything that is wrong with the Supreme Court’s disastrous Citizens United decision,” said Rick Claypool, research director at Public Citizen and author of the report. “Corporations can’t vote. But the sole reason crypto is a hot-button topic in this election cycle is that crypto businesses are spending eye-popping sums to make themselves impossible to ignore.”
Top findings of the report, which analyzes federal election data provided by OpenSecrets.org, include:
- Crypto corporations are by far the dominant corporate political spenders in 2024 as nearly half (48%) of all corporate money contributed during this year’s elections ($248 million so far) came from crypto backers.
- Direct corporate election spending at this scale is unprecedented. Crypto corporations’ total spending in the past three election cycles – $129 million – already amounts to 15% of all known corporate contributions since the Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in Citizens United.
- Since Citizens United, the crypto corporations are now second in total election-related spending, trailing only fossil fuel corporations, which have spent $176 million over the past 14 years, including $73 million from Koch Industries.
- The crypto sector’s Fairshake PAC and its affiliates have received nearly $114 million directly from corporate backers, far more than any other outside spender this cycle.
- Fairshake’s corporate backing is unprecedented. Though unlimited corporate contributions have been enabled since 2010 by Citizens United, this newcomer is already second only to the super PAC dedicated to electing Republicans to the U.S. Senate in terms of corporate money received. That super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund, has received nearly $119 million directly from corporations over the past 14 years, largely from fossil fuel corporations but including many other sectors, including crypto, tobacco, and for-profit prisons.
“All this spending is a concern not just because the crypto companies may be able to buy deregulation,” Claypool added. “This direct spending by crypto corporations is shattering a longstanding norm – and is likely to set a precedent for vastly more direct spending by corporations in upcoming elections.”
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
LATEST NEWS
At DNC, Sanders Condemns 'Oligarchs' Buying Elections and Blocking Change
"Billionaires in both parties should not be able to buy elections, including primary elections," said Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Aug 21, 2024
News
Sen. Bernie Sanders said during his primetime appearance at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night that overturning the U.S. Supreme Court's Citizens United decision should be "at the very top" of the party's list of priorities, particularly given the outsized role that billionaires and dark-money groups have played in recent elections.
"Billionaires in both parties should not be able to buy elections, including primary elections," Sanders (I-Vt.) said in his speech to Democratic delegates and activists gathered in Chicago. "For the sake of our democracy, we must overturn the disastrous Citizens United Supreme Court decision and move toward public funding of elections."
Sanders, a two-time Democratic presidential candidate, argued during his remarks that billionaire and corporate influence on U.S. elections is a major barrier obstructing policy changes that are overwhelmingly popular with the American public.
"These oligarchs tell us we shouldn't tax the rich," said the Vermont senator. "The oligarchs tell us we shouldn't take on price gouging; we shouldn't expand Medicare to cover dental, hearing, and vision; and we shouldn't increase Social Security benefits for struggling seniors."
"Well I've got some bad news for them: That is precisely what we are going to do, and we're going to win this struggle because this is precisely what the American people want from their government," he continued.
Watch Sanders' full speech:
According to the campaign finance watchdog OpenSecrets, super PACs—products of the 2010 Citizens United decision—and other outside groups have already spent more than $1 billion on federal elections this cycle, far outpacing previous election years.
The largest spender thus far has been Make America Great Again Inc., a super PAC supporting Republican nominee Donald Trump.
OpenSecrets also found that so-called "guardian angel" megadonors—"a term for big donors who supply 40% or more of a committee's funds and are a political group's top contributor"—have spent nearly $200 million so far this cycle.
The American Israel Public Affairs Committee's super PAC, which is funded by Republican billionaires, has spent big on Democratic primary contests this year in an effort to oust lawmakers who have backed a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip. Two members of the progressive "Squad"—Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.)—recently lost primary contests to AIPAC-backed Democrats.
"We must take on Big Pharma, Big Oil, Big Egg, Big Tech, and all the other corporate monopolists whose greed is denying progress for working people."
In recent years, Sanders has repeatedly urged the Democratic Party to ban super PAC spending in its primaries, arguing that it's hypocritical for Democrats to call for campaign finance reform while simultaneously allowing billionaire-funded groups to pour staggering sums into their primary contests.
"What you're seeing from AIPAC and other super PACs is simply outrageous," Sanders said earlier this week. "Democrats often talk about the need to end Citizens United, and we agree. They talk about moving to public funding of elections. But if you're serious about the power of money in politics, you can say today, sorry, no super PACs allowed in primaries."
During his DNC speech on Tuesday, Sanders also demanded an immediate cease-fire to end Israel's "horrific war in Gaza" and said he looks forward to working with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, to pass an agenda that strengthens public education, slashes prescription drug prices, and expands healthcare to all.
"Let us be very clear: This is not a radical agenda," said Sanders. "But let me tell you what a radical agenda is, and that is Trump's Project 2025. At a time of massive income and wealth inequality, giving more tax breaks to billionaires is radical. Putting forth budgets to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid is radical. Letting polluters destroy our planet is radical."
"We must take on Big Pharma, Big Oil, Big Egg, Big Tech, and all the other corporate monopolists whose greed is denying progress for working people," Sanders continued. "On November 5, let us elect Kamala Harris as our president and let us go forward to create the nation we know we can become."
RFK Jr Running Mate Floats Joining 'Forces With Trump' to Thwart Harris-Walz
"From the beginning of this race, we've said that RFK Jr. is nothing more than a spoiler for Donald Trump, and we're glad that his running mate is finally admitting it," said one Democratic strategist.
Aug 20, 2024
News
The Washington Postreported last week that Kennedy sought a meeting with the Harris-Walz campaign to discuss a possible job in their administration should they defeat Trump and Republican U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio in November. According to sources, the Harris campaign has so far ignored Kennedy.
Earlier this year, More Perfect Unionrevealed that ultrawealthy Trump donors were also bankrolling Kennedy's campaign.
"There's two options and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and [Minnesota Gov. Tim] Walz presidency, because we draw votes from Trump," Shanahan told Tom Bilyeu during the latest episode of his "Impact Theory" podcast. "Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump and... we explain to our base why we're making this decision."
"I will say that Trump has taken genuine, sincere interest in our policiesaround chronic disease," Shanahan added. "He takes it seriously. For that reason, I think it behooves us to sit and see if we can actually make some real change."
During his first term, Trump repeatedly proposed massive cuts in federal funding for medical and scientific research and other programs.
Responding to Shanahan's remarks, Democratic National Committee (DNC) communications adviser Lis Smith said in a statement that "Nicole Shanahan isn't even pretending to be a serious VP candidate anymore."
"In one interview alone, she floated RFK Jr. for HHS secretary in a Trump administration, discussed her interest in running for governor of California in 2026, admitted that the Kennedy-Shanahan campaign has no path to victory, and raised the possibility of joining forces with Trump to defeat Vice President Harris," Smith continued.
"From the beginning of this race, we've said that RFK Jr. is nothing more than a spoiler for Donald Trump, and we're glad that his running mate is finally admitting it," she added.
The Washington Postreported last week that Kennedy sought a meeting with the Harris-Walz campaign to discuss a possible job in their administration should they defeat Trump and Republican U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio in November. According to sources, the Harris campaign has so far ignored Kennedy.
While Kennedy called that reporting "fake news," hesaid on social media Tuesday that "as always, I am willing to talk with leaders of any political party to further the goals I have served for 40 years in my career and in this campaign."
Shanahan's interview isn't the first time someone in Kennedy's campaign has given up the game. In April, Rita Palma was fired from her job as Kennedy's New York campaign director after she admitted behind closed doors that her "No. 1 priority" was to take electoral votes away from President Joe Biden, then the presumptive Democratic nominee and the "mutual enemy" of Trump and Kennedy voters.
Earlier this year, More Perfect Unionrevealed that ultrawealthy Trump donors were also bankrolling Kennedy's campaign.
Kennedy chose Shanahan as his running mate after she contributed heavily to his campaign, which has been derided as a potential "spoiler."
"I did not put in tens of millions of dollars to be a spoiler candidate," she said in the interview Tuesday. "They have, unfortunately, turned us into a spoiler. And we don't want to be a spoiler. We wanted to win. We wanted a fair shot."
Shanahan added that the DNC "made that impossible for us."
"They have banned us, shadowbanned us, kept us off stages, manipulated polls, used lawfare against us, sued us in every possible state," she explained.
In 2004, Ralph Nader, who ran an independent campaign for president, was sued in 18 states by the DNC in a bid to keep him off the ballot after he was falsely blamed for spoiling the 2000 election for Republican President George W. Bush.
Some Kennedy supporters recoiled at the thought of him joining forces with Trump. Kennedy campaigner Kyle Kemper toldNBC News he would be "heartbroken" if Kennedy were to "sell his soul" to Trump.
"Don't make a deal with the devil," he pleaded.
'Complicity in War Crimes': Report Names Countries, Companies Supplying Fuel to Israel
"Corporations supplying jet fuel and oil to Israel may be providing material support to the military," one expert said, "and therefore risk complicity in war crimes, genocide, and other crimes under international law."
Aug 20, 2024
News
Oil Change International on Tuesday released a report detailing fossil fuel transfers to Israel since its siege of Gaza began in October, arguing that the countries and companies responsible, which include the United States and U.S.-based multinationals, could be held liable for contributing to "acts of genocide" under international law.
Azerbaijan, Kazahstan, and Gabon are major suppliers of crude oil to Israel, as are Big Oil companies such as BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Shell, according to the report, which comes from data that the U.S.-based advocacy group commissioned from Data Desk, an investigative consultancy.
Data Desk tracked 65 shipments of petroleum products delivered to Israel between late October and mid-July, more than half of which were sent after the International Court of Justice ruled on January 26 that Israel must take steps to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza and that some of Israel's acts "appear to be capable of falling within the provisions of the [Genocide] Convention"—part of an ongoing judicial process.
"Corporations supplying jet fuel and oil to Israel may be providing material support to the military, aware of its foreseeable harmful effects, and therefore risk complicity in war crimes, genocide, and other crimes under international law," Irene Pietropaoli, a fellow in business and human rights at the British Institute of International and Comparative Law, said in a statement.
1/ 🚨NEW research reveals the ongoing oil shipments fueling Israel's war machine. 65 tankers of crude oil & refined petroleum products have shipped to Israel since Oct, 1/2 after @CIJ_ICJ ruled in January that Israel is plausibly committing genocide. https://t.co/GEBB25Phnl pic.twitter.com/IzPr5q46HR
— Oil Change International (@PriceofOil) August 20, 2024
While human rights groups have long called for an arms embargo on Israel and progressives in the U.S. have pushed the Biden administration to stop supplying weapons, there has been less focus on the energy supply chain that makes the destruction in Gaza possible.
The U.S. supplies JP-8 jet fuel that's used in Israeli warplanes, the report says. The fuel travels from a Valero refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Israel via tanker. A recent shipment on a U.S.-registered tanker was the subject of controversy in Europe, where there was pressure to forbid it from docking.
Mark Muenster, an organizer in Corpus Christi, said in the statement that he was "upset and disgusted" that the refinery there was supplying jet fuel to Israel, arguing that the negative local impact of Valero's work, which he said included pollution and resource depletion, was bad enough.
Israel, which has refineries but relies on imports for raw energy, gets it from all over the world. Azerbaijan, the host of this year's COP29 climate summit, provided Israel with 28% of its crude oil during the study period, sending it through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, which is majority-owned and operated by BP. Kazakhstan and Gabon each supplied another 22%. Brazil contributed 9%, even though it's led by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a left-leaning critic of Israel's war.
Lula "has the opportunity to help bring about a cease-fire by pursuing an oil embargo," the report says.
Mahmoud Nawajaa, general coordinator of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement in Gaza and the West Bank, didn't name Brazil or any other country but spoke harshly of countries that continued supplying Israel with fuel.
"It is unconscionable that in the midst of Israel's genocide against 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza, governments that publicly condemn the genocide and support Palestinian rights as stipulated in international law continue business as usual with apartheid Israel, supplying it with energy and profiting from its crimes," he said in the statement. "The BDS movement calls for escalating grassroots and civil society pressure to make those hypocritical governments stop their complicity in Israel's mass murder and starvation of Palestinians."
The report cites Colombia as a model. The country's coal has accounted for about half of Israel's coal imports, but President Gustavo Petro just issued an embargo. He explained on social media that "Colombian coal is used to make bombs to kill Palestinian children."
The report's country-by-country breakdown overlaps with the company-by-company breakdown, as multinationals work all over the world. Chevron, BP, ExxonMobil, Shell, Eni, and TotalEnergies together accounted for 35% of Israel's crude oil supply.
Tuesday's report was an update of one that Oil Change International issued in March, which Common Dreamsreported on at the time.
