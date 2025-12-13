To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

US President Donald Trump talks to members of the press before boarding Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 13, 2025.

(Photo by Daniel Heuer/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump Says 'We Will Retaliate' After Americans Killed, Wounded in Syria

US Central Command said that the "lone ISIS gunman" who targeted the Americans "was engaged and killed."

News War & Peace

This is a developing story… Please check back for updates…

Despite publicly seeking a Nobel Peace Prize, President Donald Trump on Saturday told reporters that "we will retaliate" after US Central Command announced that a solo Islamic State gunman killed three Americans—two service members and one civilian—and wounded three other members of the military.

"This is an ISIS attack," Trump said before departing the White House for the Army-Navy football game in Baltimore, according to the Associated Press. He also said the three unidentified American survivors of the ambush "seem to be doing pretty well."

US Central Command said that the "lone ISIS gunman" who targeted the Americans "was engaged and killed," and that in accordance with Department of Defense policy, "the identities of the service members will be withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified."

Citing three local officials, Reuters reported that the attacker "was a member of the Syrian security forces."

The news agency also noted that a Syrian Interior Ministry spokesperson, Noureddine el-Baba, told the state-run television channel Al-Ikhbariya that the man did not have a leadership role.

"On December 10, an evaluation was issued indicating that this attacker might hold extremist ideas, and a decision regarding him was due to be issued tomorrow, on Sunday," the spokesperson said.

