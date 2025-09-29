To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact: Phone: (202) 588-1000

Trump’s $625M Coal Bailout Won’t Be Enough to Save Expensive, Dirty Energy Source

The Trump administration today announced a coordinated attempt to keep the struggling U.S. coal industry alive slightly longer, including opening more than 13 million acres of national public lands for coal mining, reducing royalty rates paid by mining companies to taxpayers and $625 million in federal funding for uneconomic coal plants across the country. In response, David Arkush, director of Public Citizen’s climate program, said:

“President Trump’s coal giveaway is exactly the wrong direction for the country. It is clear that solar, wind and battery storage will provide nearly all affordable, clean energy in the near future, and expensive, dirty coal will be a relic of the past.

“Trump’s effort to block renewables and keep fossil fuels on life support only hurts Americans. It forces us to pay for unduly expensive energy and wasteful corporate subsidies, harms our health by polluting our air and water, and neglects to build up domestic manufacturing and supply chains for the energy technologies of the future while China races ahead.

“Other forms of energy are simply far less expensive than coal—as well as cleaner, cheaper, and safer for a climate habitable for humans. This bailout is nothing more than a wealth transfer from the American people to Trump’s billionaire friends sitting atop a failing industry.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

(202) 588-1000
www.Citizen.org
Press PageAction Page