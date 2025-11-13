To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Sunrise Movement
Contact: Denae Ávila-Dickson, press@sunrisemovement.org

Sunrise Launches Historic Primary Program: “It’s time to clear house”

As outrage grows over Chuck Schumer and Establishment Democrats’ refusal to stand up to Donald Trump’s authoritarianism and right-wing extremism, Sunrise Movement announced the launch of the most ambitious primary programs in its history, seizing on the record-breaking number of open seats and challengers across the country.

“For far too long, Democratic leadership has failed to meet the moment; it’s time to clear house," said Sunrise Movement Executive Director Aru Shiney-Ajay. “I’m extremely excited about the crop of candidates running in 2026. This year, we have an unprecedented opportunity to elect a new generation of leaders who are challenging our broken political system and fighting for a livable and affordable country.”

The initiative will include a nationwide field, protest, and communications program targeting over a dozen congressional primaries. Sunrise organizers and volunteers will mobilize thousands of young people to knock on doors, make calls, and take direct action to elect progressive champions ready to challenge the Democratic Party’s complacency and reimagine what Democratic leadership can look like.

In the 2026 general election, Sunrise will lead one of the largest youth electoral efforts in the country, organizing students on campuses across the country to ensure young voters turn out to reject authoritarianism at the ballot box and are prepared to mobilize in defense of election results if Trump or his allies attempt to subvert democracy.

The initiative marks a new phase in Sunrise’s continued work to confront the threats Trump poses to democracy and to build a political system that works for working people. A central focus of the initiative will be campus organizing, empowering students to resist the Trump administration's attempts to control curricula and limit political expression.

Sunrise will continue to expand its training programs to help young people identify and resist authoritarianism through nonviolent direct action and grassroots organizing. These efforts aim to equip a new generation of activists with the skills and networks to protect democratic freedoms, hold elected officials accountable, and channel this into electoral victories.

During the 2024 general election, Sunrise led one of the largest youth voter programs nationwide, making over 4 million voter contacts to mobilize young voters. The 2026 electoral program will build on this work to pressure Democrats to back policies that mobilize young voters and encourage young people to turn out to vote.

Sunrise Movement is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.

sunrisemovement.org
