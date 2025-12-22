To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Trump Administration Pauses Construction on All Offshore Wind Projects in US

Trump’s Department of the Interior just halted construction on all five offshore wind projects underway in the United States. The pauses impact these projects: Vineyard Wind 1, Revolution Wind, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, Sunrise Wind and Empire Wind 1.

In response, Legislative Director Melinda Pierce released the following statement:

“Blocking construction on all offshore wind projects underway in the U.S. is an attack on our economy and our public health. The Trump administration’s vengeance towards renewable energy knows no end. Instead of progressing us forward as a nation, they are obsessed with attacking a growing industry that provides good clean energy jobs and affordable, clean electricity. Americans need cheaper and more reliable energy that does not come at the expense of our health and futures.”

