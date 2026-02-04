ACLU Calls On UN to Initiate 'Urgent Action' Protocols Over Trump's Authoritarian Abuses in Minnesota

The ACLU revealed on Wednesday that it has asked a United Nations committee to initiate "urgent action" protocols over the Trump administration's human rights abuses in Minnesota.

The national ACLU, alongside the ACLU of Minnesota, said that it reached out to the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) on Tuesday and asked it to "use its early warning and urgent action procedure in response to the human rights crisis following the Trump administration's deployment of federal forces in Minneapolis and the St. Paul metropolitan area."

In its submission, the ACLU alleged that federal immigration officials "have ignored basic human rights in their enforcement activity against Minnesotans, especially targeting Somali and Latino communities," and it called on CERD to "issue a decision under its early warning and urgent actions procedures to intervene and investigate the US' grave violations of its human rights obligations."

Jamil Dakwar, director of the ACLU's Human Rights Program, said that the US government is in violation of international human rights treaty obligations under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), which prohibits "the use of racial and ethnic profiling, extrajudicial killings, and unlawful use of force against protesters and observers."

Teresa Nelson, legal director of the ACLU of Minnesota, explained the urgency in getting the international community to intervene in the US government's operations in her state.

"The Trump administration’s ongoing immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota are being carried out by thousands of masked federal agents in military gear who are ignoring basic constitutional and human rights of Minnesotans,” Nelson said. “Their targeting of our Somali and Latino communities threatens Minnesotans’ most fundamental rights, and it has spread fear among immigrant communities and neighborhoods.”