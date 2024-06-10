June, 10 2024, 10:32am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Lisa Nurnberger, Media Director,
lnurnberger@ucsusa.org
lnurnberger@ucsusa.org
Scientists Urge Citi to Stop Financing Fossil Fuel Expansion
Open Letter Part of Summer-long Campaign Challenging Financial Industry’s Role in Fueling the Climate Crisis
NEW YORK
A group of scientists affiliated with universities, research organizations and nonprofits, sent an open letter to Citi CEO Jane Fraser and Board Chair John Dugan today, urging the company to stop financing new fossil fuel projects.
“The financial industry must recognize the physical harms and economic risks it is exacerbating by enabling fossil fuel expansion, and rapidly adopt new policies that align with a safer climate future,” according to the letter, which was signed by more than 750 scientists and experts and organized by the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS).
Citing the 2024 Banking on Climate Chaos report, the scientists pointed out that Citi is the second-largest financier of fossil fuels since the adoption of the Paris Climate Agreement, having poured $396 billion into the industry since 2016.
The letter also will be hand delivered to Citi headquarters on June 12 during a “Scientists Speakout” as part of the “Summer of Heat on Wall Street” campaign taking place in New York City throughout the summer to draw attention to the banks, insurance companies and investors fueling the climate crisis. The campaign is led by Stop the Money Pipeline, New York Communities for Change, Climate Defenders, Planet Over Profit, and Climate Organizing Hub.
The letter called on Citi specifically to:
Additional UCS Resources and Analyses:
The Union of Concerned Scientists is the leading science-based nonprofit working for a healthy environment and a safer world. UCS combines independent scientific research and citizen action to develop innovative, practical solutions and to secure responsible changes in government policy, corporate practices, and consumer choices.
LATEST NEWS
Dozens Arrested as Activists Target Citigroup for Bankrolling Climate Breakdown
"The atmosphere is electric as hundreds gather to shut down Citibank's Global HQ," one group declared. "We are here to demand a future free from fossil fuels."
Jun 10, 2024
News
In support of the action, the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) on Monday published an open letter to Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser calling for the bank to stop funding new fossil fuel projects.
To kick off a season of climate activism, Summer of Heat campaigners on Monday morning blockaded the entrances to Citigroup's headquarters in New York City to protest the bank's role in perpetuating climate breakdown.
The campaigners locked arms and held banners at the doors to the Citigroup offices, blocking hundreds of employees from entering, according to social media posts by Climate Defenders, one of the organizations behind the Summer of Heat. They are targeting Citigroup, owner of Citibank, because the conglomerate financed more fossil fuel expansion than any bank in the world in the eight years after the 2015 Paris agreement was signed. Monday is the first day of a series of nonviolent direct actions the organizations have planned under the Summer of Heat banner.
"The atmosphere is electric as hundreds gather to shut down Citibank's Global HQ," Climate Defenders announced on social media. "We are here to demand a future free from fossil fuels."
"Big banks like Citi must stop financing fossil fuels and funding climate chaos!" Stop the Money Pipeline, one of the other convening organizations, wrote on social media.
🚨BREAKING: Hundreds of Climate Activists have shut down @Citibank’s Global HQ in Tribeca, blocking off all entrances. @Citi is the largest funder of fossil fuel expansion since the Paris agreement. #SummerOfHeat #StopFossilFuelFinancing 🌍✊ pic.twitter.com/I9pcbRRlem
— Climate Defenders (@ClimateDEF) June 10, 2024
Police have begun arresting some of the activists, video and social media posts from Climate Defenders and other organizations show. Renata Pumarol, deputy director of Climate Defenders, told Common Dreams that dozens had already been arrested by 10:50 am ET on Monday, but didn't yet have an exact figure.
The arrests were expected and didn't dampen morale among the protesters.
"Arrests are happening now!" Stop the Money Pipeline announced on social media. "Our message is clear: If you keep funding the fossil fuel companies that are disrupting our climate and lives, we will disrupt your ability to do business."
"Citibank is the largest investor in expanding fossil fuels," a protestor wearing a lab coat with a Scientist Rebellion badge said as he was being arrested by police. "It is a crime. It is a crime against the planet."
Scientist explains why he’s getting arrested at @Citi @Citibank HQ today, the largest financier of fossil fuel expansion #summerofheat #endfossilfuels pic.twitter.com/j9xisYvMhM
— Climate Defenders (@ClimateDEF) June 10, 2024
In support of the action, the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) on Monday published an open letter to Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser calling for the bank to stop funding new fossil fuel projects.
"The financial industry must recognize the physical harms and economic risks it is exacerbating by enabling fossil fuel expansion, and rapidly adopt new policies that align with a safer climate future," the letter states.
UCS plans to hand deliver the message on Wednesday at a "Scientists Speakout" Summer of Heat event outside the Citigroup headquarters, its statement said.
Keep ReadingShow Less
A $600 Billion Swindle: Study Makes Case to 'Abolish' Medicare Advantage
"The time has come to declare MA a failed experiment," write the authors of a new paper.
Jun 10, 2024
News
MA plans—now used by more than half of the eligible Medicare population—utilize a range of tactics to reap larger payments from the federal government, which provides insurers a lump sum for each Medicare Advantage patient. The size of the payment depends on the enrollee's health, which MA plans are notorious for portraying as worse than it is in order to receive heftier government payments.
A new academic analysis published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine details the enormous sums that privatized Medicare Advantage plans have cost U.S. taxpayers in recent years and calls for the abolition of the program, which has been massively profitable for the insurance giants that dominate it.
Citing the nonpartisan Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, the paper notes that Medicare Advantage (MA) plans have overcharged the federal government to the tune of $612 billion since 2007—and $82 billion last year alone.
MA plans—now used by more than half of the eligible Medicare population—utilize a range of tactics to reap larger payments from the federal government, which provides insurers a lump sum for each Medicare Advantage patient. The size of the payment depends on the enrollee's health, which MA plans are notorious for portraying as worse than it is in order to receive heftier government payments.
"Paradoxically, despite those overpayments, MA plans spend 9% less on medical services than [fee-for-service] Medicare spends for comparable enrollees," reads the new study. "If MA plans pay for less care, where do the overpayments go? Some pay for supplementary benefits, although plans do not disclose how much they spend on them, and MA enrollees do not get significantly more dental care or incur lower out-of-pocket dental costs than those in FFS Medicare. Instead, overhead and profit eats up the lion's share."
The study's authors estimate that MA plans' overhead from 2007 to 2024 was $592 billion, which is "equivalent to 97% of taxpayers' $612 billion overpayments to them during that period."
"Medicare Advantage plans have, in effect, stolen hundreds of billions from taxpayers."
Dr. Adam Gaffney, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and the lead author of the new study, said in a statement that "Medicare Advantage is a bad deal for taxpayers."
"Money that could be used to eliminate all copayments or shore up Medicare's Trust Fund is instead lining insurers' pockets," said Gaffney. "And the private insurers keep Medicare Advantage enrollees from getting needed care by erecting bureaucratic hurdles like prior authorizations and payment denials."
Gaffney and study co-authors Drs. Stephanie Woolhandler and David Himmelstein—co-founders of Physicians for a National Health Program (PHNP)—argue based on their examination of Medicare Advantage's decadeslong history that "the time has come to declare MA a failed experiment and abolish it."
"Medicare Advantage plans have, in effect, stolen hundreds of billions from taxpayers," says David Himmelstein, a lecturer at Harvard Medical School and a research associate at the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen. "And the private plans' schemes also raise seniors' Part B Medicare premiums. Even seniors who don't choose to enroll in Medicare Advantage are subsidizing the private plans' profits."
The study's authors observe that the elimination of Medicare Advantage would allow the federal government to use the roughly $88 billion in estimated MA overpayments for the coming year to instead "upgrade benefits for all Medicare beneficiaries." Traditional Medicare typically does not cover dental, vision, or hearing services, which often leads people to choose MA plans.
"A smarter, thriftier way to expand benefits and lower out-of-pocket costs is possible for all Medicare beneficiaries, but first, we must eliminate MA and double down on traditional Medicare, covering all enrollees in an expanded and improved Medicare program," the analysis concludes. "That would be a good deal for patients and taxpayers."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Macron Calls Snap Election After Far-Right Gains in EU Contests
"We live in a Europe where neofascism and absenteeism are on the rise—a combination that allows the oligarchs to plunder," said Yanis Varoufakis.
Jun 10, 2024
News
French President Emmanuel Macron called snap legislative elections on Sunday after his party suffered a major defeat in European Parliament contests, with Marine Le Pen's far-right, xenophobic National Rally scoring twice the support of Macron's Renaissance.
In a nationally televised speech following the elections, which saw the far-right make gains across much of the European Union, Macron said that "the rise of nationalists and demagogues is a danger for our nation and for Europe."
"After this day, I cannot go on as though nothing has happened," said Macron, who dissolved the lower house of France's Parliament and announced elections will be held on June 30 and July 7.
Macron's move was described as an "extraordinary gamble." As the Financial Timesreported, Macron's "alliance could be crushed, which would force him to appoint a prime minister from another party, such as the center-right Les Republicains or even the far-right RN, in an arrangement known as a 'cohabitation.'"
"In such a scenario," FT added, "Macron would be left with little power over domestic affairs with three years left as president."
Preliminary election data shows that the conservative European People's Party (EPP) is set to control around 190 of 720 seats in the European Parliament after Sunday's elections, maintaining its status as the body's largest force. But Politiconoted that "if the far-right were to form a single group it would be the second-largest force in Parliament" behind the EPP.
In addition to Le Pen's National Rally, "Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy similarly soared, with more than a quarter of voters backing the group," Politico reported. "The two groups in the European Parliament on the furthest right of the spectrum, the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) and the Identity and Democracy (ID) group, will control 131 seats in the chamber. That's not counting the Alternative for Germany's 15 lawmakers, the 10 representatives of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party, the six belonging to Poland's Confederation party, or the three members of Bulgaria's pro-Kremlin Revival party."
Yanis Varoufakis, co-founder of DiEM25, whose political party was unable to secure a seat in the European Parliament, said after Sunday's elections that "we live in a Europe where neofascism and absenteeism are on the rise—a combination that allows the oligarchs to plunder."
"Tonight, I call on all the forces of the Radical Ecological Left that were not with us today to join us so that, while preserving our differences, we can respond to the yearning of the people of the Left and Ecology for united, militant unity on the basis of common values and a common program," said Varoufakis.
In yesterday's European elections, I suffered a crushing personal defeat - along with my comrades in Greece & Germany. Our sick societies, caught up between the radical centre & neofascism, cannot help a dying Palestine, a war-torn Ukraine, our own people. But fight on we must!
— Yanis Varoufakis (@yanisvaroufakis) June 10, 2024
The far-right did not advance in every E.U. nation. The Sweden Democrats, a party with neo-Nazi roots, saw their share of the vote fall, lagging the Social Democrats, the Moderates, and the Greens.
Finland, meanwhile, "bucked a continent-wide trend of rising support for parties on the outer fringe of right-wing politics, with the Left Alliance and the National Coalition winning big at the expense of the nationalist Finns Party," the country's broadcasting company reported.
"Leftist leader Li Andersson received more votes than any other candidate has ever received in a European election," the outlet added.
Christian Christensen, a professor at Stockholm University, wrote on social media Sunday that there's "lots of talk about a far-right wave in Europe, but at least in the three Nordics (Sweden, Finland, and Denmark) it looks like a good night for the left and bad night for the nativist right."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular