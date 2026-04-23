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The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact: Phone: (202) 588-1000

Industry Insider Seeks to Eviscerate U.S. Forest Service

With no previous Forest Service experience, Tom Schultz’s career as timber executive raises questions about USFS restructuring

As the country hurtles toward a potentially record-setting fire season, a recent announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to drastically resize and restructure the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) would effectively eviscerate key research and protections for the nation’s public lands, according to a new report released today by Public Citizen.

“Restructuring the Forest Service in this way will dramatically reduce its ability to conduct scientific research,” said Lois Parshley, research director with Public Citizen’s Climate Program and author of the report. “These relocations will undermine key data collection needed to understand climate change.”

Schultz’s restructuring of the USFS would close two-thirds of the agency’s research stations, disrupting data collection on long-running experiments. The shift will reduce the agency’s ability to collect environmental data, weaken its capacity to track conditions, and hamper research that informs land management decisions.

The agency’s headquarters, which have been located in Washington for more than a century, would be relocated to Salt Lake City, and approximately 260 employees have been informed they must relocate or lose their jobs—a move that echoes the first Trump administration’s relocation of the Bureau of Land Management to Grand Junction, Colorado.

The two leaders at the center of the evisceration have longstanding conflicts with the USFS. Before Schultz’s appointment to lead the USFS, he worked at the Idaho Forest Group, one of the country’s largest lumber producers. Within months of taking office, Schultz began implementing policies aligned with positions he advocated as a timber industry representative.

Michael Boren, the USDA’s Undersecretary of Agriculture for Natural Resources and Environment, which oversees the agency, once faced a restraining order for allegedly buzzing a U.S. Forest Service trail crew at low altitude in a helicopter. Boren also ran afoul of the government by building a private airstrip on national recreation land and an unauthorized cabin on national forest land.

“As an industry executive, Schultz advocated to reduce environmental reviews and more recently testified to Congress in support of an industry wish list,” said Parshley. “DOGE cuts and an early retirement program drove nearly a fifth of Forest Service employees to leave the agency last year. Fewer people are being asked to do more, at the same time as fire seasons are growing longer and forests are under mounting stress from climate change.”

Read the full report here.

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

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