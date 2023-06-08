To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Demos
Contact:

Joshua Stewart, jstewart@bluestate.co
Addie Bullock, abullock@bluestate.co

Dēmos: Allen v. Milligan Exposes Urgent Need for SCOTUS Reform

Court Reverses Course, Rejects Extreme Gerrymandering Map It Approved for 2022 Elections

Taifa Smith Butler, President of Dēmos, a movement-oriented think tank committed to racial justice, released the following statement in response to the Supreme Court Allen v. Milligan decision:

"Today, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Black voters and the Voting Rights Act. This victory belongs to the Black organizers and voting advocates in Alabama. Their leadership is a major win for Black voters in Alabama and states like Louisiana. It further protects other communities across the country as they fight for fair maps.

“This is a legal victory, but there is more work to be done. Such an extreme case should have never reached the Supreme Court in the first place. Allen v. Milligan was a blatant attempt to minimize Black political power in Alabama. Ahead of the 2022 midterms, this Court used its shadow docket to reinstate the racially gerrymandered maps in clear violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, only to now declare one of those same maps illegal.

“This case highlights the urgent need for comprehensive federal voting rights legislation and Supreme Court reform. We need bold reform that will strengthen the integrity and fairness of our judicial system and empower Black communities in choosing their representatives and not the other way around.”

Demos is a think tank that powers the movement for a just, inclusive, multiracial democracy. Through cutting-edge policy research, inspiring litigation, and deep relationships with grassroots organizations, Demos champions solutions that will create a democracy and economy rooted in racial equity.

