Oil Change Response to Energy Secretary Chris Wright’s Speech at Major Oil and Gas Conference

Chris Wright, a former fracking CEO who essentially purchased his Cabinet position through $450,000 in Trump campaign contributions, personifies the deadly alliance between the Trump administration and the fossil fuel industry.

In response to U.S. Energy Secretary and former fracking CEO Chris Wright’s opening remarks at CERAWeek, the fossil fuel industry’s largest annual conference, Allie Rosenbluth, United States Campaign Manager at Oil Change International, said:

“Chris Wright, a former fracking CEO who essentially purchased his Cabinet position through $450,000 in Trump campaign contributions,[1] personifies the deadly alliance between the Trump administration and the fossil fuel industry. His speech made clear that he and the rest of the Trump administration are ready to sacrifice our communities and climate for the profits of the fossil fuel industry – which spent $445 million in total to influence Trump and Congress last election cycle. His performative extension of Delfin LNG’s export authorization during his speech represents just how deeply intertwined the Trump administration is with the fossil fuel CEOs at CERAWeek.

“As Wright speaks to industry insiders, members of impacted communities, faith leaders, youth, and others are assembling for a ‘March for Future Generations,’ where they’re demanding an end to new fossil fuel projects and government subsidies for the fossil fuel industry. The movement for a just transition away from fossil fuels, and towards a clean energy economy that works for all of us, is continuing to fight – regardless of how many fracking CEOs Trump puts in his Cabinet.”

Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.

