August, 09 2023, 01:39pm EDT
Sunrise: "Practically Speaking" President Biden Has Not Declared a Climate Emergency
In response to President Biden’s interview with the Weather Channel, in which the President said that “practically speaking” he has already declared a climate emergency, Sunrise Movement Executive Director, Varshini Prakash, released the following statement:
“Young people across the country know that ‘practically speaking’ President Biden has not declared a climate emergency. Approving new fossil fuel projects like the Willow Project is not “practically” declaring a climate emergency. Expediting the Mountain Valley Pipeline is not “practically” declaring a climate emergency.
“This summer, we experienced the hottest days in the past 125,000 years, wildfire smoke has filled the lungs of people across the country, people are losing their homes and literally jumping into the ocean to avoid flames. It’s a no-brainer to declare a climate emergency – and if President Biden said we already have, then why not do it now?
“President Biden might be using the language of a climate emergency, but the Administration is not using their power to enforce the life saving actions an actual emergency declaration would offer. Declare a climate emergency, now.”
Sunrise Movement is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.
'Weak Dictator' Ron DeSantis Under Fire for Suspending Second Florida Prosecutor
"Gov. Ron DeSantis showed yet again his disdain for his own constituents and the foundation of our democracy by removing State Attorney Monique Worrell from office," said the head of a national network of prosecutors.
Aug 09, 2023
News
In a move that critics called "baseless and undemocratic," Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday removed another elected state attorney—Monique Worrell of the 9th Judicial Circuit, which includes Orange and Osceola counties—accusing her of "incompetence" and "neglect of duty" for how she has handled some criminal cases.
The governor—also a struggling 2024 GOP presidential candidate—appointed Andrew Bain, who most recently served as an Orange County judge, to replace Worrell for the duration of her suspension, which the ousted prosecutor plans to challenge in court.
Last August, DeSantis suspended Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit over his pledges not to prosecute people for violating restrictions on abortion or gender-affirming care. Warren, who is still fighting for his job back, called Worrell's ouster "another illegal and unconstitutional attack on democracy by a small, scared man who is desperate to save his political career."
DeSantis' suspension of Worrell "has been looming over the prosecutor since February, when the governor condemned her office following a deadly shooting spree in Pine Hills," the Orlando Sentinelreported Wednesday.
The Tampa Bay Timesnoted that more broadly, "Worrell has come under scrutiny by police union officials and others for how her office has handled criminal cases. But she has defended her actions and argued that the criticism was an effort by DeSantis and other law enforcement officials to justify her suspension."
Speaking to the press Wednesday, Worrell said that "if we're mourning anything this morning, it is the loss of democracy. I am your duly elected state attorney for the 9th Judicial Circuit and nothing done by a weak dictator can change that. This is an outrage."
"I was elected by the people of the 9th Judicial Circuit to lead this circuit—and yes, to do things unconventionally, to do things differently," she continued. "I did exactly what I said I would do, and that is what you want from an elected official."
Kara Gross, legislative director and senior policy counsel at the ACLU of Florida, said in a statement that "once again, Gov. DeSantis shows that he will do whatever he can in order to keep his power and control over the state, regardless of what the people want or how they voted."
"Today's action by DeSantis overturns the will of the people," Gross stressed. "Last year, the governor overturned the will of the people in Hillsborough County when he ousted State Attorney Warren. Which counties are next? When will he stop?"
"Ousting elected officials because you disagree with their leadership and installing hand-picked individuals to take over their job responsibilities is what happens in authoritarian regimes, not democratic nations," she added. "In a democracy, you can't just remove elected officials who you don't like. Elections matter. This matters. The whole country is watching."
Warren's suspension stemmed from his support for a pair of joint statements from the national network Fair and Just Prosecution. The group's executive director, Miriam Krinsky, echoed her own criticism of DeSantis from last year in a Wednesday statement about Worrell.
"Today, Gov. Ron DeSantis showed yet again his disdain for his own constituents and the foundation of our democracy by removing State Attorney Monique Worrell from office," she said, blasting the ouster as a "desperate political stunt" and "deeply disturbing abuse of power."
Krinsky also highlighted some of Worrell's accomplishments:
During her time in office, she has created special victims and mental health units, developed a new diversion program to help reduce recidivism, and implemented policies to hold police officers accountable for misconduct. She also convened the first-ever violence prevention summit in her community, aimed at developing collaborative solutions to stop crime from happening before it occurred. She has enacted changes to make her community safer and stronger—just as she promised to do. This is the very essence of fulfilling her responsibility to her community, not 'neglect of duty,' as the governor falsely claims.
"And if her community disapproves of the job she is doing," Krisky added, "it is up to them to make that decision, and not up to the governor to override the will of the people."
'Time to Do It for Real,' Advocates Say as Biden Claims He's 'Practically' Declared Climate Emergency
"There's nothing more important than what happens today," said one environmental lawyer. "And there's no person in the world with more power to do good than Joe Biden."
Aug 09, 2023
News
In an interview with The Weather Channel Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden signaled he has no plans to formally declare a climate emergency, claiming that his climate policies are sufficient and that, "practically speaking," a national emergency has already been declared.
Last summer, Biden reportedly began considering declaring a climate emergency as extreme heat overtook much of the country.
When asked if he will take the unprecedented step in order to unlock executive powers to drastically cut fossil fuel emissions, Biden told correspondent Stephanie Abrams, "I've already done that."
The president pointed to $368 billion that was included in the Inflation Reduction Act to invest in clean energy production, actions being taken to conserve land, and his decision to rejoin the Paris climate agreement as evidence that he is taking all the steps that experts have said are necessary to fight the climate crisis.
"We're moving," Biden said.
The interview aired days after a reporter asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the status of Biden's reported climate emergency deliberations, noting that NASA climate scientist Peter Kalmus recently wrote in an op-ed that not declaring an emergency is "anti-science."
Jean-Pierre did not directly address the question but defended Biden's record, saying he "believes in science" and "talks about climate change."
"And, you know, it is such a difference to what we see from Republicans who don't even acknowledge climate change," she added. "We're going to continue to move forward to do everything that we can not just here in America, but globally, to be a leader in fighting climate change."
Kalmus called Jean-Pierre's response "barely coherent" and demanded to know why the White House won't declare a climate emergency.
"It's not enough for Biden to 'practically' declare a climate emergency," said the Institute for Policy Studies on Wednesday after Biden's interview aired. "It's time to officially announce one."
As numerous climate action groups have outlined, a climate emergency declaration would be far from a symbolic gesture. The action, taken under the National Emergencies Act, would allow the White House to:
- Reinstate the federal ban on crude oil exports—lifted by Congress in 2015—which could slash fossil fuel emissions by as much as 165 million metric tons per year;
- End oil and gas drilling in more than 11 million acres of federal waters;
- Halt the investment of hundreds of billions of dollars in fossil fuel projects abroad; and
- Unlock federal funds that could be used to construct renewable energy infrastructure in communities that are especially vulnerable to climate disasters.
Biden's comments came weeks after scientists said last month was the hottest month on record, with millions of people from Asia to Western Europe and the United States facing temperatures close to 130°F. The World Weather Attribution said in late July that the extreme heat would have been "virtually impossible" without the climate crisis and continued emissions of heat-trapping gases by the fossil fuel industry.
"As we suffer through these fossil fuel heatwaves, megafires, and floods, [Biden]'s leaving immense powers on the shelf for combating the crisis," Kassie Siegel, director of the Climate Law Institute of the Center for Biological Diversity, told Common Dreams. "But now is the time for him to actually declare a climate emergency under the National Emergencies Act."
Siegel added that by dismissing direct questions about an official climate emergency declaration, the White House appears to be employing "the oldest strategy in the book," long used by administrations that have denied the climate crisis and the need to shift the renewable energy.
"The unfortunate reality is that doing some good things is simply not enough, because we are in a physical climate emergency," Siegel said. "It is a question of survival and every day counts. There's nothing more important than what happens today... And there's no person in the world with more power to do good than Joe Biden."
While the president has taken some steps to undo harm done to communities by extractive industries—announcing protections from uranium mining for one million acres near the Grand Canyon on Tuesday and launching a $20 billion initiative to invest private capital into clean technology projects last month—he also infuriated climate advocates and experts earlier this year when he approved the Willow drilling project in Alaska. The project could produce more than 600 million barrels of crude oil over three decades and lead to roughly 280 million metric tons of carbon emissions.
The White House also drew criticism last month for its announcement of new regulations for fossil fuel leasing, despite Biden's campaign promise to ban oil and gas leases on federal lands.
"The truth is, the Biden administration has devastated communities and wildlife by backing disastrous fossil fuel projects from Alaska to Appalachia," Siegel told Common Dreams. "And what he does today is going to make a huge difference for how much devastation comes in the future."
Siegel added that with the United Nations set to convene a Climate Ambition Summit on September 20 in New York, "there has never been a better time for Biden to actually declare a climate emergency."
At the summit, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres aims to "accelerate action by governments, business, finance, local authorities, and civil society."
The People vs. Fossil Fuels coalition, comprised of more than 1,200 advocacy groups, said it plans to mobilize ahead of the summit for a March to End Fossil Fuels in New York, aiming to "push President Biden to make a climate emergency declaration official and stop approving these deadly fossil fuel projects once and for all."
"Now that President Biden says he's 'practically' declared a climate emergency, it's time to do it for real," said the coalition. "The president should follow through on his rhetoric and immediately declare a national emergency that would unlock new executive powers to speed up the deployment of clean energy and halt fossil fuel expansion."
Alito Urged to Recuse From Case That Could Preemptively Ban Federal Wealth Tax
"First he accepted lavish gifts from billionaires and failed to disclose them. Then he gave a buddy-buddy interview to one of the case's anti-wealth tax lawyers. Enough."
Aug 09, 2023
News
Unrealized gains are currently untaxed in the U.S., allowing billionaires such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk to accumulate massive fortunes while paying little to nothing in federal income taxes.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is facing growing calls to recuse himself from a case that could hamstring Congress' ability to enact a federal wealth tax, a policy that progressive lawmakers and economists say is needed to rein in out-of-control inequality.
Late last week, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee sent a letter urging Chief Justice John Roberts to "take appropriate steps to ensure that Justice Alito will recuse himself" from Moore v. United States, which the Supreme Court recently agreed to take up.
The lawmakers' demand was prompted by a friendly interview that Alito gave to The Wall Street Journal's opinion section, which in June allowed the right-wing justice to get out in front of a ProPublicastory on his luxury trip with billionaire hedge fund titan Paul Singer.
The interview late last month was conducted in part by David Rivkin Jr., an attorney who is representing the plaintiffs in Moore v. United States. The case, which is mentioned in passing in the Journal's write-up of the Alito interview, concerns whether unrealized gains such as stock appreciation can be subject to federal taxation.
Unrealized gains are currently untaxed in the U.S., allowing billionaires such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk to accumulate massive fortunes while paying little to nothing in federal income taxes.
Supporters of the Moore plaintiffs, who are specifically challenging an obscure foreign earnings provision in the 2017 Republican tax law, have encouraged the Supreme Court to explicitly address the constitutionality of wealth taxes in its ruling.
"This case presents the court with an ideal opportunity to clarify that taxes on unrealized gains, such as wealth taxes, are direct taxes that are unconstitutional if not apportioned among the states," the right-wing Manhattan Institute argued in a May amicus brief. (Proponents of a tax on unrealized gains, such as Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), have expressed confidence that such a tax is constitutional.)
The Manhattan Institute is chaired by Singer, whose private jet flew Alito to an Alaska fishing trip that the justice did not disclose.
"Alito needs to recuse himself from the case deciding the constitutionality of a wealth tax," Americans for Tax Fairness, a progressive advocacy group, said Wednesday. "First he accepted lavish gifts from billionaires and failed to disclose them. Then he gave a buddy-buddy interview to one of the case's anti-wealth tax lawyers. Enough."
In their letter last week, Senate Democrats argued that Alito violated the Supreme Court's narrow ethical principles by agreeing to sit for an interview with an attorney with business before the court.
"Mr. Rivkin's access to Justice Alito and efforts to help Justice Alito air his personal grievances could cast doubt on Justice Alito's ability to fairly discharge his duties in a case in which Mr. Rivkin represents one of the parties," the senators wrote. "Recusal in these matters is the only reasonable way for Justice Alito to prevent further damage to public confidence in the court."
It is unlikely that Roberts or Alito will agree to the lawmakers' demands, given that both justices have cast doubt on Congress' power to oversee and regulate the Supreme Court.
"This episode again illustrates why legislation establishing stronger, enforceable ethics standards for the court is of paramount importance," the senators' letter concludes. "The court is mired in an ethical crisis of its own making, yet its only response has been a weak statement on ethics that Justice Alito has apparently ignored. It is unacceptable for the highest court in the land to have the lowest ethical standards, and because the court has abdicated its responsibility to establish its own standards, Congress must act."
