To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Sunrise Movement
Contact: Email:,press@sunrisemovement.org

Sunrise: "Practically Speaking" President Biden Has Not Declared a Climate Emergency

In response to President Biden’s interview with the Weather Channel, in which the President said that “practically speaking” he has already declared a climate emergency, Sunrise Movement Executive Director, Varshini Prakash, released the following statement:

“Young people across the country know that ‘practically speaking’ President Biden has not declared a climate emergency. Approving new fossil fuel projects like the Willow Project is not “practically” declaring a climate emergency. Expediting the Mountain Valley Pipeline is not “practically” declaring a climate emergency.

“This summer, we experienced the hottest days in the past 125,000 years, wildfire smoke has filled the lungs of people across the country, people are losing their homes and literally jumping into the ocean to avoid flames. It’s a no-brainer to declare a climate emergency – and if President Biden said we already have, then why not do it now?

“President Biden might be using the language of a climate emergency, but the Administration is not using their power to enforce the life saving actions an actual emergency declaration would offer. Declare a climate emergency, now.”

Sunrise Movement is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.

Sunrise Movement
Press PageAction Page