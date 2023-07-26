July, 26 2023, 11:43am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Lisa Cutler:,lcutler@retiredamericans.org
Retirees Praise Biden Nomination of Martin O'Malley to Be Social Security Commissioner
Statement by Richard Fiesta, Executive Director of the Alliance for Retired Americans, on President Biden’s nomination of former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley to be SSA Commissioner:
“Members of the Alliance for Retired Americans are pleased that President Biden has nominated former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley to be the next Social Security Administration (SSA) Commissioner.
“The SSA needs a strong Commissioner now more than ever. With 10,000 Americans turning 65 each day, the workload increases every day and the budget has been woefully inadequate to meet the needs of seniors, people with disabilities and all American families.
“Gov. O’Malley has a proven track record and the experience to navigate these challenges and ensure that Americans are able to get the benefits they have earned.
“American workers have earned their Social Security benefits, paying into the system with every paycheck. They deserve world class service from a fully staffed workforce equipped with the best tools and technology available. The Alliance for Retired Americans is confident that under Governor O’Malley’s leadership SSA will deliver.
“There is no time to waste. We urge the Senate to confirm Gov. O'Malley without delay.”
The Alliance for Retired Americans is a national organization with 4.4 million members that advocates for retirement security for all Americans.202-637-5399
Progressives Unveil OLIGARCH Act to Combat 'Existential Threat' of Extreme Wealth Inequality
"American oligarchs have used their wealth to accumulate an unprecedented level of political power, which they've used to amass even greater wealth. We must stop this cycle."
Jul 26, 2023
News
A group of progressive U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday proposed a wealth tax that would automatically rise during periods of surging inequality and fall once inequality moderates.
The tax is at the heart of new legislation called the Oppose Limitless Inequality Growth and Reverse Community Harms (OLIGARCH) Act, which was introduced by Reps. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Summer Lee (D-Pa.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.).
According to a summary of the bill released by the Patriotic Millionaires—an advocacy group that helped craft the measure—the wealth tax would have four brackets:
- 2% for all wealth between 1,000 and 10,000 times median household wealth;
- 4% for all wealth between 10,000 and 100,000 times median household wealth;
- 6% for all wealth between 100,000 and 1,000,000 times median household wealth; and
- 8% for all wealth over 1,000,000 times median household wealth;
"In the unlikely event median household wealth fell below $50,000 from its current level of about $120,000, the thresholds would be fixed at $50 million, $500 million, $5 billion, and $50 billion respectively," the summary states. "Otherwise, the tax is not pegged to a specified dollar threshold. By design, this causes the tax to wax and wane with wealth concentration, intensifying during periods of rising inequality, but tapering off to near non-existence when median household wealth increases and inequality moderates to an acceptable level."
The legislation would also require at least a 30% IRS audit rate on households affected by the new wealth tax, according to the summary. One recent estimate indicated that the richest Americans dodge taxes on more than 20% of their earnings, costing the federal government around $175 billion in revenue each year.
And yet low-income households have been targeted by IRS audits at a far higher rate than rich households in recent years.
In 2022, according to an analysis by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University, "the taxpayer class with unbelievably high audit rates—five and a half times virtually everyone else—were low-income wage-earners taking the earned income tax credit."
"Extreme wealth inequality has become an existential threat to our country."
During the coronavirus pandemic—which killed more than a million Americans and threw the country into economic turmoil—U.S. billionaires added trillions of dollars to their collective fortunes largely tax-free.
In the first half of this year, the 500 richest people on the planet added a combined $852 billion to their net worth—an average of $14 million each day.
Morris Pearl, chair of the Patriotic Millionaires, warned in a statement Wednesday that "extreme wealth inequality has become an existential threat to our country." The advocacy group has previously pointed to a 2009 paper by political scientists Jeffrey Winters and Benjamin Page, who estimated that "each of the top 400 or so richest Americans had on average about 22,000 times the political power of the average member of the bottom 90%, and each of the top 100 or so had nearly 60,000 times as much."
"American oligarchs have used their wealth to accumulate an unprecedented level of political power, which they've used to amass even greater wealth," said Pearl. "We must stop this cycle by passing the OLIGARCH Act as soon as possible."
'Could Be a World Record': South Florida Ocean Temperature Hits 101.1°F
"I have no doubt a dip in Manatee Bay today would have been a hot tub-like experience," said one meteorologist earlier this week.
Jul 26, 2023
News
"Developing tropical storms that pass into the region may strengthen as a result of these conditions," NOAA stressed. "The ongoing marine heat wave in South Florida could impact sensitive marine ecosystems in the region, such as shallow water corals."
A buoy positioned roughly 40 miles south of Miami recorded a sea surface temperature of 101.1°F earlier this week, stunning scientists who say the reading could mark the latest in a string of global records as fossil fuel-driven extreme weather around the world brings unprecedented heat.
Meteorologist Jeff Masters wrote that the temperature in Florida's Manatee Bay reached hot tub levels on Monday and "could be a world record."
"I have no doubt a dip in Manatee Bay today would have been a hot tub-like experience, with [sea surface temperatures] near 100°F, and that these waters were some of the hottest ever recorded on Earth," Masters added. "A detailed investigation would be needed to determine if this was a world record SST, though."
A 2020 study suggested that the highest sea surface temperature ever recorded was 99.7°F in Kuwait Bay.
The Manatee Bay reading was "among several extreme values in South Florida's offshore waters," The Washington Postreported Tuesday.
"To the southwest, a buoy near Johnson Key topped out at 98.4 degrees. The temperature hovered at or above 98 degrees for several hours during the evening," the Post noted. "A majority of buoys in the area reached or surpassed 95 degrees during the day. In fact, the average of the two dozen observation locations in and around Florida Bay was right around 96 degrees during the early evening."
Last year was the hottest on record for Earth's oceans, and 2023 is shaping up to be the fifth consecutive year in which global ocean temperatures reach new highs. According to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), "Global average sea surface temperatures last month reached unprecedented levels for June."
"The North Atlantic Ocean recorded exceptionally warm sea surface temperatures, with several extreme marine heatwaves," C3S added. "These were related to short-term changes in atmospheric circulation and longer-term changes in the ocean."
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) observed earlier this month that it has "tracked a steady climb in ocean temperatures since April 2023, which is causing unprecedented heat stress conditions in the Caribbean Basin, including waters surrounding Florida and in the Gulf of Mexico." Oceans absorb 90% of excess heat associated with planetary heating, according to NOAA.
"Developing tropical storms that pass into the region may strengthen as a result of these conditions," NOAA stressed. "The ongoing marine heat wave in South Florida could impact sensitive marine ecosystems in the region, such as shallow water corals."
The Coral Restoration Foundation said this past weekend that it found "100% coral mortality" at Sombrero Reef, a restoration site in the Florida Keys.
"Climate change is our present reality," said R. Scott Winters, the foundation's CEO. "The impact on our reefs is undeniable. This crisis must serve as a wake-up call, emphasizing the need for globally concerted efforts to combat climate change."
'Time for Congress to Act': Sanders, Scott Unveil $17 Federal Minimum Wage Bill
"Raising the federal wage floor is the single most efficient, effective—and wildly popular—bipartisan tool we have to deliver economic stability to working people," said one supporter of the legislation.
Jul 25, 2023
News
Economic justice advocates applauded Tuesday as U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Congressman Bobby Scott formally introduced the Raise the Wage Act of 2023, which would increase the federal hourly minimum wage from $7.25 to $17 by 2028.
The legislation was first announced in May but the lawmakers finally unveiled the bill text a day after the 14th anniversary of the last time the national wage floor was lifted. In the years since 2009, the Fight for $15 movement has pressured several U.S. state and local governments to boost wages, but Republicans and some Democrats in Congress have blocked similar federal efforts.
"The $7.25 an hour federal minimum wage is a starvation wage. It must be raised to a living wage—at least $17 an hour," Sanders (I-Vt.), who chairs the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, said in a statement. "In the year 2023, a job should lift you out of poverty, not keep you in it."
"At a time of massive income and wealth inequality and record-breaking corporate profits, we can no longer tolerate millions of workers being unable to feed their families because they are working for totally inadequate wages. Congress can no longer ignore the needs of the working class of this country. The time to act is now."
Scott (D-Va.) declared that "no person working full-time in America should be living in poverty. The Raise the Wage Act will increase the pay and standard of living for nearly 28 million workers across this country."
That works out to about a fifth of the U.S. workforce, according to the Economic Policy Institute—which also found in an analysis published Tuesday that the bill "would provide an additional $86 billion annually in wages for the country's lowest-paid workers, with the average affected worker who works year-round receiving an extra $3,100 per year."
Scott, ranking member of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, stressed that "raising the minimum wage is good for workers, good for business, and good for the economy. When we put money in the pockets of American workers, they will spend that money in their communities."
At a Tuesday press conference to promote the bill, Scott was joined by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Labor Caucus Co-Chair Donald Norcross (D-N.J.), Well-Paid Maids owner Aaron Seyedian, and Frances Holmes, who makes $13 an hour working a seasonal job at a baseball stadium St. Louis, Missouri.
"I've been in the Fight for $15 for a decade and I'm here to plead with Congress, the senators, people that vote, just anybody that'll hear our story," said Holmes, explaining her difficulty paying for rent, utilities, and food for her family. "Workers like me, we need your help."
Along with hiking the federal minimum wage over five years, the bill would phase out the subminimum wage for tipped workers, teens, and people with disabilities, and tie future increases to median wage growth. In addition to Sanders and Scott, the legislation is co-sponsored by 146 House members and 29 senators.
The bill is also backed by dozens of groups, including the AFL-CIO, Business for a Fair Minimum Wage, Demand Progress, Indivisible, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, National Employment Law Project, National Network to End Domestic Violence, One Fair Wage, Oxfam America, Patriotic Millionaires, Service Employees International Union, and United for Respect.
"Raising the federal wage floor is the single most efficient, effective—and wildly popular—bipartisan tool we have to deliver economic stability to working people," said Patriotic Millionaires chair Morris Pearl, a former managing director at BlackRock.
"Moreover, doing so will strengthen and expand the economic base for businesses across the country," Pearl added. "To preserve American democratic capitalism, we must raise the wage floor substantially and close its gaping holes. This piece of legislation is a step in the right direction."
