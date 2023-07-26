To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Retirees Praise Biden Nomination of Martin O'Malley to Be Social Security Commissioner

Statement by Richard Fiesta, Executive Director of the Alliance for Retired Americans, on President Biden’s nomination of former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley to be SSA Commissioner:

“Members of the Alliance for Retired Americans are pleased that President Biden has nominated former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley to be the next Social Security Administration (SSA) Commissioner.

“The SSA needs a strong Commissioner now more than ever. With 10,000 Americans turning 65 each day, the workload increases every day and the budget has been woefully inadequate to meet the needs of seniors, people with disabilities and all American families.

“Gov. O’Malley has a proven track record and the experience to navigate these challenges and ensure that Americans are able to get the benefits they have earned.

“American workers have earned their Social Security benefits, paying into the system with every paycheck. They deserve world class service from a fully staffed workforce equipped with the best tools and technology available. The Alliance for Retired Americans is confident that under Governor O’Malley’s leadership SSA will deliver.

“There is no time to waste. We urge the Senate to confirm Gov. O'Malley without delay.”

The Alliance for Retired Americans is a national organization with 4.4 million members that advocates for retirement security for all Americans.

