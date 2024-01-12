January, 12 2024, 11:47am EDT
NOAA, NASA Confirm Planet Once Again Experiences Hottest Year on Record, Continuing Alarming Trend
Statement by Dr. Kristina Dahl, Principal Climate Scientist
The year 2023 was the hottest on record globally, according to data released today by U.S. government agencies NASA and NOAA. These statistics reflect a long-term trend: The last 10 years have been the 10 hottest on record. El Niño conditions helped to boost temperatures in 2023 and are expected to continue into 2024.
This data was released days after NOAA published its annual report tallying the toll of extreme weather and climate disasters in the United States for 2023. According to the agency, at least 492 lives were lost in 28 separate disasters that each reported damages of $1 billion or more with a total economic cost of at least $92.9 billion last year. Per the data, 2023 ranks first in number of billion-dollar climate and extreme weather-related disasters.
The release of this data also comes on the heels of the conclusion of the annual U.N. climate change talks, COP28, where for the first time in 30 years countries agreed to transition away from fossil fuels towards clean energy.
Below is a statement by Dr. Kristina Dahl, a principal climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS). Dr. Dahl was also named in the 2023 TIME100 Next list, which highlights the emerging leaders shaping the future of science, activism, politics, business and more.“The latest data confirms heartbreaking and unprecedented scientific truths: The last decade has been the hottest in human history while heat-trapping emissions are continuing to rise. People in the United States and around the world are experiencing an unrelenting onslaught of climate impacts in the form of record-breaking heatwaves, droughts, storms, wildfires, and sea level rise, triggering loss of lives, homes and livelihoods.
“During this consequential decade, nations across the globe must swiftly reduce their heat-trapping emissions and enact widespread climate adaptation policies to limit the devastating climate harms and the toll they take on humans and ecosystems. Continuing to make only incremental policy changes will further jeopardize the safety of people around the world, especially those on the frontlines of the climate crisis.
“As the largest historical emitter of global carbon emissions and the wealthiest nation, the United States has a moral imperative to lead on aggressive climate action. The science is clear: Transformative and comprehensive climate action, including a rapid transition away from fossil fuels and investments in resilience, are essential to ensure a livable future for generations to come. Fortunately, the United States already has proven technologies to do this, including energy efficiency, renewable energy and energy storage, at its fingertips. It’s time for U.S. policymakers to place the needs of people over ill-gotten corporate profits by resisting and rejecting the potent allure of greenwashing narratives and false solutions that the fossil fuel industry has long pushed upon elected officials.”
The Union of Concerned Scientists is the leading science-based nonprofit working for a healthy environment and a safer world. UCS combines independent scientific research and citizen action to develop innovative, practical solutions and to secure responsible changes in government policy, corporate practices, and consumer choices.
Genocide Experts Say Israeli Legal Arguments 'Ring Hollow' at ICJ
"The court only needs to look at the statements in South Africa's submission—with the ranking and authority of those making them—and ask whether they plausibly reach the level of intent required for genocide," said one expert on state crime.
Jan 12, 2024
Faced with a detailed documentation of statements made by top-level Israeli officials about their intent to "destroy" Gaza residents and "flatten" the enclave, legal experts observed that attorneys representing Israel on Friday at the International Court of Justice appeared to simply ignore the mounting evidence that the government is committing a genocide.
Thomas MacManus, a state crime lecturer at Queen Mary University of London, said the ICJ, which has held two hearings this week regarding South Africa's lawsuit accusing Israel of genocidal violence and intent in Gaza since it began its bombardment in October, likely noticed a "massive disconnect" between Israel's claim that it is trying to protect civilian lives with the reality on the ground.
The hearing on Friday was underway as Al Jazeerareported that nine Palestinians, including children and at least one infant, were killed in an Israeli strike on a home in Rafah—just a few of the 23,708 who have been confirmed dead in Israel's assault.
Yet Malcolm Shaw, a British professor of international law who helped defend Israel, focused his remarks on the country's claim that it goes to great lengths to protect civilians and asserted that the numerous statements of genocidal intent catalogued by South Africa were taken out of context.
"I think the court will find it very difficult to add these two things," MacManus toldAl Jazeera, referring to the statements compiled by South Africa and Shaw's claim that Israel has the "most moral army in the world" and "does everything to avoid harming the uninvolved."
"The court only needs to look at the statements in South Africa's submission—with the ranking and authority of those making them—and ask whether they plausibly reach the level of intent required for genocide," said MacManus. "I think the court will have to do that."
Independent journalist Sam Husseini noted that Taj Becker, legal adviser to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, opened his remarks with a reference to Raphael Lemkin, the Polish lawyer who coined the term "genocide" in the 1940s and helped establish it as an international crime.
The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention has for three months called on the International Criminal Court to indict Israeli Prime Minister for genocidal acts, and said Friday that Becker's words rang "hollow" considering "the overwhelming evidence" documented by South Africa.
South Africa's 84-page complaint to the ICJ includes direct quotes from officials including Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who said "an entire nation," not just Hamas, was responsible for the group's attack on southern Israel on October 7, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who said the Israel Defense Forces "will eliminate everything" in Gaza.
Yet as Step Vaessen of Al Jazeerareported, "the argument by Israel was that [genocidal intent] was clearly not government policy."
On Democracy Now!, Center for Constitutional Rights staff attorney Diala Shamas pointed out that the Israeli defense team also focused largely on the question of whether the ICJ, the top judicial body of the United Nations, has the authority to rule on South Africa's case and to grant the country's request for an binding injunction that would force Israel to stop its bombardment.
Israel's arguments, said Shamas, boiled down to, "'You can't be here and you can't do anything about it, and... Everything we do is self-defense [against Hamas.]'"
The defense amounted to "a complete deflection, never at any point addressing the incredibly powerful arguments laid out yesterday at a hearing for three hours by the South Africa legal team," added Shamas.
Ammar Hijazi, a Palestinian Foreign Ministry official, told reporters outside the court that Israel was not "able to provide any solid arguments on the basis of fact and law."
"What Israel has provided today are many of the already debunked lies," said Hijazi, noting that the legal team repeated false claims that Hamas has used hospitals in Gaza as military bases, making them legitimate targets for Israel. "We think that what the Israeli team today has [provided] is the exact thing that South Africa came to the court for—and that is, nothing at all justifies genocide."
'Truly Shocking': Daily Gaza Death Rate Shatters That of All Other 21st Century Wars
Israel's bombardment and invasion of Gaza have also killed more than 10,000 children in nearly 100 days, or 1% of the 1.1 million children in the besieged enclave.
Jan 12, 2024
News
Israel has killed more people per day in its attack on Gaza than were killed daily in any other major conflict during the 21st century.
Oxfam reported Thursday that Israel has killed an average of 250 Palestinians in Gaza each day since October 7, compared to 96.5 killed daily in Syria, 51.6 in Sudan, 50.8 in Iraq, 43.9 in Ukraine, 23.8 in Afghanistan, and 15.8 in Yemen.
"The scale and atrocities that Israel is visiting upon Gaza are truly shocking," Oxfam Middle East director Sally Abi Khalil said in a statement. "For 100 days the people of Gaza have endured a living hell. Nowhere is safe, and the entire population is at risk of famine."
"The situation in Gaza is monstrous and a blight on our common humanity."
Also on Thursday, Save the Children reported that Israel's bombardment and invasion of Gaza had killed more than 10,000 children in nearly 100 days, or 1% of the 1.1 million children living in Gaza before the war began. More than 40% of the total number killed in Gaza were children.
"There can never be any justification for killing children," Jason Lee, Save the Children's country director for the occupied Palestinian territory, said in a statement. "The situation in Gaza is monstrous and a blight on our common humanity."
On October 7, Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel that killed around 1,100 people and took around 240 hostages. Israel then launched its assault on Gaza in retaliation. Before Hamas' attack, however, Israel had blockaded Gaza for 16 years and occupied the Palestinian West Bank for 56 years. Since October 7, Israel has killed 330 Palestinians in the West Bank, according to Oxfam.
Both Oxfam and Save the Children's statements came the same day that a South African legal team appeared before the International Court of Justice to argue that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. It is asking the court to take "provisional measures" to stop the violence. Several other countries, including Brazil, Bolivia, and Pakistan, have supported South Africa's efforts, but the United States dismissed its case as "meritless."
Oxfam and Save the Children criticized the wider international community for failing to stop the bloodshed.
"It is unimaginable that the international community is watching the deadliest rate of conflict of the 21st century unfold, while continuously blocking calls for a cease-fire," Khalil said.
Lee stated: "Despite the record number of children killed and maimed, the international community has failed to act again and again. One grave violation committed against children is one too many. For the last three months, children in Gaza have faced grave violations every day, while conditions to provide them with the humanitarian assistance they need are simply not there. All parties must agree to a definitive cease-fire now."
The two non-governmental organizations also emphasized the danger civilians in Gaza now face not only from military action, but also from hunger and disease. Israel only allows 10% of the necessary food aid to enter Gaza's borders, according to Oxfam. The colder weather increases the risk of illness, especially as people displaced by the conflict are forced to shelter in smaller and smaller spaces. More than 1 million people are now crowded together in Rafah, and Oxfam partner Palestinian Agricultural Relief Committees said conditions for people living in tents was "worse than anything you could imagine."
"The rain was going down from all sides of the tent," displaced engineer named Mutaz told Oxfam. "We had to sleep lying over the bag of flour to protect it from the rain. My wife and three of my daughters use one blanket at night. There are only enough blankets for four people to share. We have nothing."
Save the Children pointed out that these hardships took a toll on children especially.
"For children who have survived, the mental harm inflicted and the utter devastation of infrastructure including homes, schools, and hospitals has decimated their futures," Lee said.
The organization counted a record number of violations against children by both Israel and Hamas, including the destruction or damaging of 370 schools in Gaza, the attacking of 94 hospitals and healthcare facilities, the denial of humanitarian aid to all of Gaza's 1.1 million children, and Hamas' taking of children as hostages and killing of 33 children in Israel.
"The war has affected us so badly," Lana, an 11-year-old girl living in Rafah, told Save the Children. "We had to leave our homes and couldn't do anything. We learned many things during the war, like how important it is to save water. I hope the war ends, and we live in peace and safety."
In a statement on Sunday, Save the Children said that, each day of the conflict, more than 10 children in Gaza had lost one or both of their legs. Amputations are also often performed without anesthetic, as Gaza's hospitals and healthcare system are overwhelmed by the violence, with a shortage of doctors and nurses and only 13 out of 36 hospitals partially functioning.
“Unless action is taken by the international community to uphold their responsibilities under international humanitarian law and prevent the most serious crimes of international concern, history will and should judge us all," Lee said Sunday. "We must heed the lessons from the past and must prevent 'atrocity crimes' from unfolding."
'All American and British Interests Have Become Legitimate Targets,' Houthis Say
The military spokesman for Yemen's Houthis said the U.S.-U.K. airstrikes would "not go unanswered or unpunished."
Jan 12, 2024
News
Yemen's Houthis vowed Friday to respond to airstrikes carried out hours earlier by U.S. and U.K. forces, calling the Western nations' bombing campaign an "unjustified and illegitimate" attack.
"All American and British interests have become legitimate targets for the Yemeni Armed Forces in response to their direct and announced aggression against the Yemeni Republic," the Houthis' Supreme Political Committee said in a statement as tens of thousands of Yemenis took to the streets to protest the strikes.
The Biden administration said Thursday's strikes, which did not receive congressional authorization, were launched in retaliation for Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea—attacks that the Houthis say will continue until Israel ends its U.S.-backed war on Gaza.
As Al Jazeerareported, Oman "denounced the military action from 'friendly countries,'" with the nation's foreign minister saying the attack "went against his country's advice and will only add fuel to an extremely dangerous situation."
"The U.S. and its allies are resisting the clearest path for de-escalation across the region: putting pressure on Israel to end its invasion and accept a cease-fire," Bazzi added. "The U.S.-led military strikes are likely to have the opposite effect: Already, Houthi leaders are defiant and have promised to continue their attacks on shipping and to target U.S. and allied ships in the region."
Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, the Houthis' military spokesman, declared in a recorded address that U.S.-U.K. bombing would "not go unanswered or unpunished."
The Biden administration said Thursday's strikes, which did not receive congressional authorization, were launched in retaliation for Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea—attacks that the Houthis say will continue until Israel ends its U.S.-backed war on Gaza.
"We affirm the commitment of the Yemeni Republic to what was declared at the beginning of its naval operation to end the blockade, stop the aggression, end the genocidal war on Gaza, and allow the entry of food, medicine, fuel, and all means of life," the Houthis' political committee said Friday.
"Instead of avoiding a wider war, the U.S. and its allies are escalating regional tensions and adding fuel to a conflict that has already spilled over to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and the Red Sea."
Late Thursday's airstrikes drew condemnation from around the world—including within the U.S. and U.K.—and further intensified fears of a broader regional conflict as the Israeli assault on Gaza continues with no end in sight.
As Al Jazeerareported, Oman "denounced the military action from 'friendly countries,'" with the nation's foreign minister saying the attack "went against his country's advice and will only add fuel to an extremely dangerous situation."
In addition to bombing Yemen, a deeply poor nation that has endured years of U.S.-backed Saudi-led bombing, the Biden administration has launched airstrikes in Iraq and Syria in recent weeks, targeting Iran-aligned militias that have attacked American forces stationed in the region.
"Instead of avoiding a wider war, the U.S. and its allies are escalating regional tensions and adding fuel to a conflict that has already spilled over to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and the Red Sea," Mohamad Bazzi, director of the Hagop Kevorkian Center for Near Eastern Studies and a journalism professor at New York University, wrote in a column for The Guardian on Friday.
"The U.S. and its allies are resisting the clearest path for de-escalation across the region: putting pressure on Israel to end its invasion and accept a cease-fire," Bazzi added. "The U.S.-led military strikes are likely to have the opposite effect: Already, Houthi leaders are defiant and have promised to continue their attacks on shipping and to target U.S. and allied ships in the region."
