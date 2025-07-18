To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Free Press
Contact:

Timothy Karr, tkarr@freepress.net

Media Freedom and Civil Rights Groups to Hold Press Conference Condemning Prolonged ICE Detention of Journalist Mario Guevara

Reporter’s arrest—on charges that have since been dropped—poses grave threat to press freedom and the public’s right to know

New York

Lawyers representing Mario Guevara, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Free Press and the Georgia First Amendment Foundation will hold a press conference on Tues., July 22, at 10 a.m. ET to call for the release of the Atlanta-based journalist from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.
 
The press conference will highlight the troubling implications Guevera’s case has for First Amendment rights in Georgia and across the nation. Register here to livestream or attend the event.
 
An Emmy-winning Spanish-language journalist who has frequently filmed ICE and law-enforcement raids, Guevara was arrested on First Amendment-related charges while livestreaming a “No Kings” protest in an Atlanta suburb on June 14. He is currently the only journalist in custody in the United States whose arrest is related to the work of newsgathering.
 
The journalist, who has lawfully resided in the United States for over 20 years, has been in ICE custody since June 18.
 
Guevara arrived legally in the United States from El Salvador in April 2004. He has remained in the country lawfully since, applying for asylum in 2005 due to the dangers he faced as a journalist in El Salvador. Over the next 20 years, Guevara earned national recognition and a large following in the Atlanta area for his reporting on immigration issues.
 
 WHAT: Press conference on journalist Mario Guevara’s continued ICE detention
 WHEN: Tues., July 22, at 10 a.m. ET. If attending in person, please arrive ahead of time to pass Capitol security. An ID is required.
 WHERE: Georgia State Capitol, South Wing (security entrance on Capitol Square SW)
 WHO: Opening remarks from State Sen. Josh McLaurin and José Zamora, CPJ Americas Director
Speakers: Nora Benavidez, Free Press’ senior counsel and Georgia First Amendment Foundation board member; Giovanni Diaz, managing partner of Diaz & Gaeta and Mario Guevara’s lawyer; Katherine and Oscar Guevara, Mario Guevara’s children; and Katherine Jacobsen, CPJ’s U.S., Canada and Caribbean program coordinator
 
 RSVP: Please register to livestream or attend the event

