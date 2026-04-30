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The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Friends of the Earth
Contact: Erin Jensen,Email:,EJensen@foe.org

Friends of the Earth Applauds House Stripping Harmful Pesticide Language from Farm Bill

This morning, the House voted to strip sections 10205, 10206, and 10207 from the Farm Bill, with 71 Republicans voting to strip the pesticide language and only 6 Democrats voting to keep it. This shows immense bipartisan support for upholding accountability for the pesticide industry.

“Major pesticide issues haven’t been debated on the House floor in a very long time” said Jason Davidson, Senior Food and Agriculture Campaigner with Friends of the Earth U.S. “For the people to win over the size, influence and money of the pesticide industry is a remarkable display of grassroots power and a tremendous victory for Americans’ ability to hold these companies accountable.”

Friends of the Earth fights for a more healthy and just world. Together we speak truth to power and expose those who endanger the health of people and the planet for corporate profit. We organize to build long-term political power and campaign to change the rules of our economic and political systems that create injustice and destroy nature.

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