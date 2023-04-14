April, 14 2023, 10:05am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Bowman and Sanders lead colleagues in telling Biden administration to stop funding Israeli human rights abuses
The U.S. government must “ensure that all future foreign assistance to Israel [...] is not used in support of gross violations of human rights”
Today, Representative Jamaal Bowman (D-NY-16) and Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) led 12 of their colleagues in calling on President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to ensure that U.S. tax dollars don’t go toward the Israeli government’s violations of Palestinian human rights.
Congressman Bowman and Senator Sanders's letter is the most forceful response from Congress yet to the actions of Israel’s far-right coalition government since it came to power at the end of last year. The letter calls for the Biden administration to, "undertake a shift in U.S. policy in recognition of the worsening violence, further annexation of land, and denial of Palestinian rights [by the Israeli government]." The letter further calls for assurance that, "all future foreign assistance to Israel, including weapons and equipment, is not used in support of gross violations of human rights."
The following lawmakers joined Congressman Bowman and Senator Sanders: Representatives Cori Bush (D-MO-01) , André Carson (D-IN-07), Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ-12), Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ-07), Summer Lee (D-PA-12), Betty McCollum (D-MN-04), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY-14), Ilhan Omar (D-MN-05), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA-07), Delia Ramirez (D-IL-03), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI-12).
The letter was supported by 35 Palestinian, Jewish, human rights, racial justice, climate, and other civic and civil rights organizations. The full list of supporting groups is available below. The initiative also received support from a wide range of Jewish community leaders including over 135 rabbis and rabbinical students, elected officials, artists, writers, academics, and activists. A statement of support for Jewish community leaders is available here.
Jewish Voice for Peace Action Political Director, Beth Miller: “Congressman Bowman and Senator Sanders’s letter could not come at a more important moment. The Israeli government is committing brutal atrocities against Palestinians, including attacking worshipers at Al Aqsa mosque during Ramadan. The Biden administration’s milquetoast statements of concern ring hollow without action and accountability. It is time to ensure that no U.S. dollars are supporting the Israeli apartheid government’s human rights violations against Palestinians.”
List of organizations supporting Congressman Bowman and Senator Sanders’s letter:
Adalah Justice Project, AJP Action, American Friends Service Committee, Americans for Peace Now, Arab American Institute, Center for Constitutional Rights, Center for Jewish Nonviolence, Churches for Middle East Peace, Council on American-Islamic Relations, Defense for Children International - Palestine, Demand Progress, Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), Detroit Jews for Justice, Dream Defenders, Ekō, Human Rights Watch, IfNotNow Movement, Institute for Policy Studies New Internationalism Project, Jewish Voice for Peace Action, Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, Justice Democrats, Movement for Black Lives, MPower Action Fund, Our Revolution, Peace Action, Progressive Democrats of America, RootsAction, Sunrise Movement, Showing up for Racial Justice (SURJ), United Methodists for Kairos Response (UMKR), US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, US Palestine Council (USPC), Virginia Coalition for Human Rights, Win Without War, Working Families Party
Jewish Voice for Peace Action (JVP Action) is a multiracial, intergenerational movement of Jews and allies working towards justice and equality for Palestinians and Israelis by transforming U.S. policy.(510) 465-1777
LATEST NEWS
Days After Reinstatement, Justin Jones Files 'Protect Kids Not Guns Act'
"Action can't wait," said the Tennessee Democrat. "This comprehensive legislation will enact commonsense gun policies already working in other states to reduce gun deaths."
Apr 14, 2023
News
Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones on Thursday filed legislation that would impose stricter regulations on firearm and ammunition ownership, upholding his vow to continue fighting for gun control following the Republican vote to expel him from his seat.
Jones, who was unanimously reinstated by the Nashville Metropolitan Council on Monday, said he introduced the "Protect Kids Not Guns Act" alongside Democratic state Sen. Charlane Oliver "because action can't wait."
"This comprehensive legislation will enact commonsense gun policies already working in other states to reduce gun deaths and make it harder for everyday people to possess military-grade assault weapons," Jones wrote on Twitter.
The legislation comes after Jones and fellow Democratic Rep. Justin Pearson—who was also expelled and subsequently reinstated—showed solidarity with Tennesseans who gathered inside the state House chamber late last month to demand action against gun violence following a deadly mass shooting in Nashville.
The Newtown Action Alliance, a group formed in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, applauded Jones and Oliver for "honoring the Covenant School victims with action."
\u201cFiled the \u201cProtect Kids Not Guns Act\u201d today because action can\u2019t wait. This comprehensive legislation will enact common sense gun policies already working in other states to reduce gun deaths and make it harder for everyday people to possess military-grade assault weapons.\u201d— Rep. Justin Jones (@Rep. Justin Jones) 1681434532
Jones and Oliver's bill would, among other changes, ban the possession of large-capacity magazine, defined as "an ammunition-feeding device with capacity to accept more than 10 rounds." The Nashville shooter, who killed three young children and three adults at a Nashville Christian school last month, fired more than 150 rounds in a matter of minutes.
The new legislation would also add restrictions on who can sell guns and require that Tennesseans under an extreme risk protection order—meaning they're deemed a threat to themselves or others—immediately surrender all firearms and ammunition in their possession as well as any handgun carry permit to Tennessee authorities.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, indicated earlier this week that he broadly supports the latter change, asking state legislators to "bring forward an order of protection law."
"A new, strong order of protection law will provide the broader population cover, safety, from those who are a danger to themselves or the population," Lee said.
It's far from clear, however, that the Republican-dominated Legislature will act on the governor's request, let alone approve gun control measures proposed by Jones, Oliver, and other Democratic lawmakers.
As The Tennesseannoted on Tuesday: "Republican lawmakers in recent years have broadened access to firearms. Some Republicans this session attempted to expand a permit-less carry measure to long guns prior to the Covenant shooting, a move sharply criticized by Democrats."
"Democrats announced a legislative slate on April 5 in response to the Covenant shooting," the newspaper reported. "The Democratic legislation includes a proposed ban on bump stock conversion kits and high-capacity magazines... Senate Bill 1564 would allow family members and law enforcement to petition a civil court for an extreme risk protection order, which would allow law enforcement to temporarily remove weapons from a person deemed a risk to themselves or others."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Democratic Senator Says Clarence Thomas Should Be Referred to US Attorney General
"After a week of silence from the court and the latest disturbing reporting, I'm urging the Judicial Conference to step in and refer Justice Thomas to the attorney general for investigation," said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.
Apr 14, 2023
News
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse on Thursday urged the top policymaking body for U.S. federal courts to refer Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to the attorney general, citing the lack of immediate action from the high court amid fresh evidence that the right-wing judge violated disclosure laws.
In a statement last week, Thomas claimed he was "advised" by colleagues that the gifts from and trips with Crow—which included cruises on the billionaire's superyacht and private jet flights over a period of two decades—amounted to "personal hospitality" that shouldn't be reported.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse on Thursday urged the top policymaking body for U.S. federal courts to refer Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to the attorney general, citing the lack of immediate action from the high court amid fresh evidence that the right-wing judge violated disclosure laws.
"It would be best for the chief justice to commence a proper investigation, but after a week of silence from the court and the latest disturbing reporting, I'm urging the Judicial Conference to step in and refer Justice Thomas to the attorney general for investigation," the Rhode Island Democrat said in a statement.
The senator's call came shortly after ProPublicarevealed that a company owned by billionaire real estate mogul and GOP megadonor Harlan Crow bought property from Thomas in a deal that the justice did not disclose. The Thursday piece built on ProPublica's bombshell story last week detailing years of luxury trips that Thomas took on Crow's dime without disclosing them—reporting that sparked calls for Thomas' resignation or impeachment.
But with impeachment unlikely given Republican control of the House, Democratic lawmakers have demanded that conservative Chief Justice John Roberts launch an investigation into Thomas' apparent disclosure law violations—something the high court's top judge has failed to do in response to other Thomas scandals, including his decision not to recuse himself from cases involving the 2020 election even though his wife was actively involved in efforts to overturn the results of that contest.
Thomas, who has worked to weaken federal transparency laws, also previously failed to disclose his wife's income from right-wing organizations.
In a statement last week, Thomas claimed he was "advised" by colleagues that the gifts from and trips with Crow—which included cruises on the billionaire's superyacht and private jet flights over a period of two decades—amounted to "personal hospitality" that shouldn't be reported.
\u201cLast week, news broke that Justice Thomas wasn\u2019t disclosing free luxury vacations paid for by Harlan Crow, a GOP megadonor, because he considered it \u201cpersonal hospitality.\u201d\n\nToday, we\u2019re learning about an even more brazen disregard for disclosure laws.\u2b07\ufe0f\u2b07\ufe0f\nhttps://t.co/9SOFVw44BI\u201d— Sheldon Whitehouse (@Sheldon Whitehouse) 1681432162
Whitehouse on Thursday urged Congress to pass his Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency (SCERT) Act, which would strengthen recusal standards and disclosure rules on the high court and establish a clear process for investigating misconduct.
The Supreme Court, which has outsized power that it has recently used to roll back basic freedoms, is currently the only U.S. federal court without a binding code of ethical conduct.
According toProPublica, Crow's purchase of property from Thomas and his relatives "marks the first known instance of money flowing from the Republican megadonor to the Supreme Court justice."
"The Crow company bought the properties for $133,363 from three co-owners—Thomas, his mother, and the family of Thomas' late brother, according to a state tax document and a deed dated Oct. 15, 2014, filed at the Chatham County courthouse," ProPublica noted. "The purchase put Crow in an unusual position: He now owned the house where the justice’s elderly mother was living. Soon after the sale was completed, contractors began work on tens of thousands of dollars of improvements on the two-bedroom, one-bathroom home, which looks out onto a patch of orange trees. The renovations included a carport, a repaired roof, and a new fence and gates."
"A federal disclosure law passed after Watergate requires justices and other officials to disclose the details of most real estate sales over $1,000," the outlet added. "Thomas never disclosed his sale of the Savannah properties. That appears to be a violation of the law, four ethics law experts told ProPublica."
Whitehouse said in response that "Justice Thomas told us that he didn't disclose free vacations on a superyacht and private jet because it was personal hospitality from a friend and that's just what friends do."
"Well, friends don't also buy your properties and deck them out for your family members to continue living in," the senator added. "And if all of this was on the up and up, why didn't Justice Thomas disclose it to the American people as the law clearly requires? The Supreme Court justices are so deeply ensconced in a cocoon of special interest money that they can no longer be trusted to police themselves without proper process."
Keep ReadingShow Less
In Dead of Night, Ron DeSantis Signs Near-Total Abortion Ban Into Law
"Women have been stripped of their rights and access to lifesaving healthcare," warned one Democratic lawmaker. "Women will undoubtedly die. This is not freedom."
Apr 13, 2023
News
Common Dreamspreviously reported the ordeal of Nancy Davis, a Louisiana woman forced to carry a fetus with a fatal skull deformity inside her body for six months and then make a 2,500-mile round trip to New York in order to obtain an abortion.
Reproductive rights defenders decried the signing of a near-total abortion ban in Florida overnight by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, a likely presidential candidate for the GOP in 2024.
Republican state lawmakers, which control both legislative chambers in the state, sent S.B. 300 to DeSantis' desk in order to bar the medical procedure after just six weeks of pregnancy, before most people know they are pregnant. Wasting no time, the governor signed the bill just before midnight.
\u201cDeSantis just signed one of the nation's most EXTREME abortion bans into law -- behind closed doors, and near midnight. \n\nHe knows how DEEPLY unpopular this law is and he doesn't want YOU to know about it. Please spread the word & help make sure others know too.\n\nStatement below:\u201d— Rep. Anna V. Eskamani \ud83d\udd28 (@Rep. Anna V. Eskamani \ud83d\udd28) 1681442985
The bill passed in the Florida House of Representatives by a 70-40 vote on Thursday afternoon, largely along party lines, after approval by the GOP-controlled Senate earlier this month. While the law will not go into effect immediately, the legislation is designed to replace an existing 2022 Florida law prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with a six-week ban containing exceptions for victims of rape, incest, or human trafficking; in cases of fatal fetal abnormalities; or to save the pregnant person's life.
Jezebelreports Republican state lawmakers rejected an amendment to include an exception for a life-threatening condition that recently caused a woman to miscarry in a hair salon and nearly bleed to death. The woman, Anya Cook, is Black; this week is Black Maternal Health Week.
DeSantis, an ally of former President Donald Trump widely expected to seek the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, promised he would sign the six-week ban into law.
"I've said…we're for pro-life," the governor said last month. "I urged the legislature to work, produce good stuff, and we will sign."
S.B. 300 is written so that it will become law if the Florida Supreme Court affirms the 15-week ban. The court is expected to hear a case involving that ban in the coming months.
\u201cHours after it passed the House floor, DeSantis just signed the 6 week abortion ban into law\n\nTO BE CLEAR: Abortion remains legal until 15 weeks\n\nThis ban does NOT go into effect until the FL Supreme Court makes a ruling to undermine our right to privacy in the FL constituent.\u201d— Florida Planned Parenthood Action (@Florida Planned Parenthood Action) 1681441716
Responding to Thursday's vote in the state House, Florida Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book (D-32) tweeted that "Florida Republicans have now passed a dangerous abortion ban through both the House and the Senate—choosing to disregard the pleas of women and the doctors entrusted with their care, including two mothers in my own district forced to the brink of death following miscarriages due to the state's current restrictive laws."
"Now, things will get much worse," she added. "Women have been stripped of their rights and access to lifesaving healthcare. Women will undoubtedly die. This is not freedom."
\u201cFlorida Republican just passed the most extreme abortion ban in Florida history. This is an incredibly sad and painful day for our state but we will not stop, or be deterred in the fight for reproductive justice and personal freedom. \n\nOur full statement:\u201d— Rep. Anna V. Eskamani \ud83d\udd28 (@Rep. Anna V. Eskamani \ud83d\udd28) 1681418154
Florida state Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-47) took to the legislature floor in pre-vote debate Thursday to propose an amendment to rename S.B. 300, officially the Pregnancy and Parenting Support Act.
"Members," she said, "this amendment renames the bill to the Forced Pregnancy Act, which is basically what it does."
Abortion rights defenders—some of whom were joined by Democratic Florida lawmakers in an impromptu singing of "Lean on Me" in the State Capitol after Thursday's vote—also warned that the six-week ban poses life-and-death risks to Floridians.
\u201cFL House cleared the gallery because the public, who got 30 seconds or 15 seconds in committee to speak on this bill, continue to express their opposition from the gallery\n\nLawmakers have joined the public in singing Lean on Me outside of the Florida House\n\nWe are all we\u2019ve got.\u201d— Florida Planned Parenthood Action (@Florida Planned Parenthood Action) 1681398265
"Across the country, pregnant people are being pushed to the brink of death because they can't get an abortion. Yet Florida lawmakers have rushed this dangerous ban through the legislature with no concern for their citizens and how it will harm them," Elisabeth Smith, director of state policy and advocacy at the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement.
"This bill threatens to end abortion almost entirely amid a growing public health crisis," she continued. "If this ban takes effect, Floridians would be stranded in a vast abortion desert and forced to travel over 1,000 miles to get an abortion. No one should have to face that, and many people will not be able to make that journey."
"Across the country, pregnant people are being pushed to the brink of death because they can't get an abortion."
Common Dreamspreviously reported the ordeal of Nancy Davis, a Louisiana woman forced to carry a fetus with a fatal skull deformity inside her body for six months and then make a 2,500-mile round trip to New York in order to obtain an abortion.
"We also must remember," Smith added, "that Mifepristone is under attack, and if that pill is taken off the market, it will become even harder to get an abortion before six weeks."
\u201cIt's hard to overstate what a big deal this is. \n\nOnce Florida's bill takes effect (anticipated this summer), the Carolinas are the only states in the southeast with abortion legal past 6 weeks. \n\nThere aren't enough clinics for all the patients who will seek abortions.\u201d— Shefali Luthra (@Shefali Luthra) 1681418330
Although a panel of the right-wing 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal on Thursday temporarily blocked a Texas federal judge's invalidation of the government's approval of mifepristone—one of two drugs typically taken in tandem to induce medical abortion—reproductive rights campaigners warned that the ruling still poses a grave threat.
Earlier this week, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) contended that if the U.S. Supreme Court hears the Texas case and the court's right-wing supermajority upholds the ruling, "it would essentially institute a national abortion ban."
Kara Gross, the ACLU of Florida's legislative director and senior policy counsel, said that "in a state that prides itself on being free, this is an unprecedented and unacceptable level of government overreach and intrusion."
\u201cNo one should be forced to carry a pregnancy against their will.\u201d— ACLU of Florida (@ACLU of Florida) 1681413746
"This near-total abortion ban will effectively eliminate legal abortion care in Florida," Gross continued. "It will force hundreds of thousands of pregnant people to have to travel out of state to seek the care they need. Others will be forced to remain pregnant against their will and endure labor and delivery and all of the significant medical risks associated with pregnancy and birth. "
"Floridians deserve better from their elected leaders who are responsible for representing their voices and protecting their freedoms," she asserted. "The government should never be able to force anyone to carry a pregnancy against their will. Every Floridian deserves access to health care and the right to make personal decisions about their own lives, families, and futures."
\u201cMy statement on the final passage of Florida\u2019s extreme six-week abortion ban \u2014\u201d— Daniella Levine Cava (@Daniella Levine Cava) 1681418832
NARAL Pro-Choice America president Mini Timmaraju said in a statement that "this ban is dangerous, plain and simple. It will not only cut off abortion access for Floridians but the countless people who have sought care there as extremists in their own states enforce bans."
" Ron DeSantis talks about the 'Free State of Florida,' but it's clear that if he signs this bill as he has signaled he will, he'll be selling out our freedoms for his own personal ambition, stooping to new lows to win the 2024 GOP primary," Timmaraju added. "He should have listened in November when voters made it clear they don't support abortion bans—he can count on hearing it again when he's on the ballot next."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular
SUPPORT OUR WORK.
We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100%
reader supported.
reader supported.