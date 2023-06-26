At Least 24 New Poison Pill Riders Were Added to House Spending Bills in the Past Week. Lawmakers Must Remove All of Them.

We need your help more than ever this month.
At least 24 new poison pill policy riders were added to appropriations bills drafted in the U.S. House over the past week, according to the Clean Budget Coalition, which is tracking them, bringing the total number of new poison pill riders to at least 114.
Coalition members are calling on lawmakers to remove all of them and oppose passage of any legislation that includes these unpopular and controversial special favors for big corporations and ideological extremists. Below is a list of new poison pills added or found in the past week:
State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs
Financial Services and General Government
Please reach out to speak with an expert on the Clean Budget Coalition’s work or specific riders listed here.
Development finance institutions run by wealthy countries have fueled "a free-for-all of private greed over public good," the humanitarian group shows in a new report.
An Oxfam investigation published Monday reveals how development finance institutions controlled by the governments of France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and other rich nations have funded private healthcare corporations that are systematically abusing patients in the Global South, driving up prices, denying emergency care, and even imprisoning people who fail to pay their bills.
The humanitarian group's new report, titled Sick Development, found that 56% of healthcare investments that European development finance institutions (DFIs) made in Global South nations such as India, Kenya, and Nigeria between 2010 and 2022 went to private corporations.
Since 2010, the report notes, the U.K.'s British International Investment (BII), Germany's Deutsche Investitions-und Entwicklungsgesellschaft (DEG), the European Union's European Investment Bank (EIB), and France's Proparco have "invested at least $2.4 billion in health, both directly and indirectly via health-specific financial intermediaries (FIs). They invested a further $3.2 billion in multi-sector FIs, which invest in health among other sectors."
Oxfam raised concern that "at least 81% of the European DFI health investments" that it identified over the course of the investigation "made indirectly via a complex, unaccountable and often invisible web of tax-avoiding FIs, mostly private equity funds."
"These out-of-sight investments are mostly undisclosed and certainly unscrutinized," Oxfam lamented.
What the group was able to glean after following the money is alarming.
"One of the leading private hospital chains in Kenya, the Nairobi Women's Hospital (NWH), regularly imprisoned patients until their bills were paid," the report notes. "One newborn baby was reportedly held for at least three months, and a schoolboy for 11 months. Bodies of those who have died have been held for up to two years."
Oxfam found that Nairobi Women's Hospital has been funded by BII, Proparco, DEG, and the U.S.-dominated World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC).
The group also cited interviews with patients who said they were barred from using government-issued health insurance cards at the privately run Narayana and CARE hospitals in India, leaving them with exorbitant bills.
India's private healthcare sector is currently worth around $236 billion, thanks in part to investments from the World Bank's IFC.
Additionally, Oxfam found that private healthcare providers funded by major public development institutions used the Covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity to jack up prices and pad their bottom lines.
"During the pandemic in Uganda, Nakasero Hospital in Kampala reportedly charged $1,900 per day for a Covid-19 bed in intensive care. The bill for one patient who died from the virus at TMR Hospital came to an extraordinary $116,000," the report says. "Nakasero Hospital is funded by France's Proparco, the E.U.'s EIB, and the World Bank's IFC. TMR Hospital is supported by the U.K.'s BII and France's Proparco."
"The big winners are the super-rich investors and owners of healthcare corporations, and the losers being the masses facing rising poverty, sickness, discrimination, and human rights abuses."
Anna Marriott, Oxfam International's health policy lead, said Monday that massive infusions of public funds into private hospitals and other healthcare corporations in developing nations "has proved to be an evidence-free, rich country bankers' guide to global healthcare—a free-for-all of private greed over public good—where the big winners are the super-rich investors and owners of healthcare corporations, and the losers being the masses facing rising poverty, sickness, discrimination, and human rights abuses."
Among the winners highlighted in Oxfam's report are the billionaire brothers Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, who founded one of India's largest corporate hospital chains, and billionaire Jorge Moll Filho, president of the Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'Or.
"Half the world's population can't get essential healthcare," said Marriott. "Every second, sixty people are plunged into poverty by medical bills. Donor countries and development banks have long promised that they can drive down healthcare costs for people living in poverty by investing taxpayers' money into the private sector. Instead, costs are rocketing up and causing harm."
The report calls on all development finance institutions to immediately halt all direct and indirect funding for private healthcare providers in the Global South and take steps to "remedy any harms resulting from their investments including human and patient rights violations identified."
"It is more urgent than ever that governments stop this dangerous diversion of public funds to private healthcare and instead deliver on aid and other public funding promises in order to strengthen public healthcare systems that can deliver for everybody," Marriott said. "Global South governments should also step up and be more assertive in directing foreign public investments into better health outcomes for their people."
"Girls at public charter schools have the same constitutional rights as their peers at other public schools—including the freedom to wear pants," said the ACLU Women's Rights Project director.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to an appeals court ruling that charter schools receiving public funds—like traditional public schools—must abide by the country's Constitution and federal law.
In the initial case, parents and students at Charter Day School in North Carolina—represented by the national and state ACLU along with the law firm Ellis & Winters LLP—fought against a dress code requiring girls to wear skirts, jumpers, or skorts and boys to wear pants or shorts. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit last year found that such schools are "state actors" in terms of the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.
"Nothing in the equal protection clause prevents public schools from teaching universal values of respect and kindness. But those
values are never advanced by the discriminatory treatment of girls in a public school," wrote Judge Barbara Keenan, an appointee of former President Barack Obama. "Here, the skirts requirement blatantly perpetuates harmful gender stereotypes as part of the public education provided to North Carolina's young residents."
Celebrating that decision last year, Bonnie Peltier, the mother of a former student involved in the case, said that "I'm glad the girls at Charter Day School will now be able to learn, move, and play on equal terms as the boys in school... In 2022, girls shouldn't have to decide between wearing something that makes them uncomfortable or missing classroom instruction time."
As NPRdetailed Monday:
Lawyers for the school had asked the Supreme Court to review the case, arguing that the appeals court decision would hinder the ability of charter schools to make independent choices.
The lower court "unleashed" "numerous harms to charter school innovation and even farther-reaching evils," they said. Reversing the decision would "safeguard educational choice in states that do not impose constitutional requirements on charters."
Additionally, as Politicopointed out, "religious liberty groups, some school choice organizations, plus 10 attorneys general in Republican-led states had asked the justices to intervene" in response to the appellate court's ruling.
At least four of the Supreme Court's nine justices would have needed to support taking Charter Day School v. Peltier for the challenge to be heard. There were no noted dissents and the high court did not explain its reasoning, which is standard for such denials.
"North Carolina has chosen to meet its constitutional duty to provide a sound basic education to all kids by creating a public school system that includes publicly funded charter schools," said Kristi Graunke, legal director of the ACLU of North Carolina Legal Foundation, in a statement Monday. "The court's decision ensures publicly funded charter schools are not above the law."
Ria Tabacco Mar, director of the ACLU Women's Rights Project, declared that "today's announcement is a victory for the thousands of students who attend public charter schools in North Carolina and for the 3.6 million students like them nationwide."
"Girls at public charter schools have the same constitutional rights as their peers at other public schools—including the freedom to wear pants," she added. "We will continue to fight for all girls to learn in safe and equal schools."
Along with its constitutional conclusions, the 4th Circuit last year found that Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in education programs that receive federal funding, applies to dress codes, and asked a district court to determine if the school in this case—now renamed under the banner of Classical Charter Schools of America—violated that U.S. law.
The ACLU explained that "the Supreme Court's announcement today that it will not hear the appeal paves the way for the Title IX case to proceed in the district court."
As Politico noted:
Yet the legal fight has now extended beyond dress codes to entangle public religious charter schools and constitutional limits between church and state, after Oklahoma authorities' landmark decision this month to approve a public and directly taxpayer-funded Catholic school that teaches religious principles like a private institution.
Litigation over the Oklahoma decision is expected and could someday reach the high court.
"We, Americans United, and our partners are planning legal action to stop this unconstitutional plan," the ACLU said of the Oklahoma decision earlier this month. "Our public schools must be free from religious indoctrination and open to all students."
"Gerrymandering has been denying Black Louisianans fair representation—but that is about to change," said one voting rights group.
Democracy defenders in Louisiana and beyond on Monday applauded the U.S. Supreme Court for allowing the redrawing of a racially gerrymandered congressional map—a move that will add a second majority-Black district in the Southern state where 1 in 3 residents are African-American.
The Supreme Court rejectedArdoin v. Robinson, Republican Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin's appeal of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on Louisiana's congressional map and Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act (VRA). The justices sent the case back to the lower court.
The justices had planned on hearing Ardoin, but reversed course and lifted a temporary hold they had placed on the lower court's order to create a second majority-Black congressional district in Louisiana, where 1.5 million of 4.6 million residents are African-American. There are six congressional districts in the Pelican State.
"Louisiana voters deserve fair maps that guarantee equal representation—and it looks like we're going to get them," the Louisiana Democratic Party tweeted in response to the news.
Congressman Troy Carter, A Democrat who represents Louisiana's sole majority-Black congressional district, called the Supreme Court's move "great news" for the state.
"This decision shows that in a healthy democracy fair and equitable representation matters, whether to the people of Louisiana or anywhere else in the world," Carter tweeted.
Center for American Progress Action, a progressive policy institute, hailed what it called "great news for our democracy."
One year ago, the Supreme Court's right-wing supermajority voted 6-3 to issue an order reinstating the racially rigged congressional map after Louisiana Republicans applied for emergency relief on grounds that Ardoin "presents the same question as" an Alabama case, Allen v. Milligan.
The high court granted the Republican request and paused the ruling blocking Louisiana's map pending the outcome of Allen. Earlier this month, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the court's three liberal justices in siding with Black voters who challenged Alabama's GOP-gerrymandered congressional map.
"Today's decision follows on the heels of the court's 5-4 ruling earlier this month holding that Alabama also has to redraw its congressional district maps to include a second majority-minority district," said University of Texas School of Law professor and CNN Supreme Court Steve Vladeck.
"And like the Alabama ruling, it doesn't explain why the court nevertheless had issued emergency relief to allow Louisiana to use its unlawful maps during the 2022 midterm cycle," he added. "It puts the court's interventions last year into ever-sharper perspective."