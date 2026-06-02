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The Progressive

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A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
350.org
Contact: Global Communications Director: global-comms@350.org

350.org responds to WMO warning on developing El Niño

Responding to a new warning from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) that El Niño conditions are strengthening and likely to drive more extreme weather in the coming months.

Anne Jellema, Executive Director of 350.org, said:

El Niño is a naturally occurring climate pattern , but its impacts are now being intensified by human-driven climate change caused by burning fossil fuels. As global temperatures rise, El Niño events are becoming more dangerous, amplifying heatwaves, floods, droughts and wildfires, and putting lives and livelihoods at greater risk around the world.

El Niño is not new , but the conditions we are experiencing today are. Fossil fuel pollution is loading the dice, turning a natural climate cycle into a far more dangerous force. Now is the time to prepare. But preparedness alone is not enough. We must urgently tackle the root cause by phasing out fossil fuels and holding polluters accountable.

A permanent windfall tax on fossil fuel companies could help countries protect lives and livelihoods as climate impacts intensify. This is also a moment for global cooperation , because no country can face this crisis alone.”

350.org is calling for urgent global action to rapidly phase out fossil fuels, scale up support for climate adaptation, and ensure those most responsible for the crisis contribute to the solutions.

350 is building a future that's just, prosperous, equitable and safe from the effects of the climate crisis. We're an international movement of ordinary people working to end the age of fossil fuels and build a world of community-led renewable energy for all.

www.350.org
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