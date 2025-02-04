To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Free Speech for People
Contact:

“Unlawful and corrupt empowerment and enrichment of Elon Musk” Impeach Trump Again Campaign Adds New Grounds for Impeachment Investigation

Impeach Trump Again, a nonpartisan campaign led by Free Speech For People, announced today that the “unlawful and corrupt empowerment and enrichment of Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)” constitutes a new ground for an impeachment investigation against Donald Trump.

The campaign urges Congress to investigate the process by which Musk was granted authority, along with his abuses of power and emolument violations as the head of DOGE.

Explaining the new grounds, the campaign writes: “As head of DOGE—which operates without any congressional authorization or oversight—Musk and his DOGE-affiliated agents demanded and were granted access to sensitive personal and financial information of millions held by the Department of Treasury, in violation of federal law that prohibits improper disclosure and misuse of this data. And Musk is in receipt of unconstitutional emoluments via lucrative government contracts with Musk’s companies.”

Launched on Inauguration Day, the campaign has already garnered nearly 200,000 petition signatures supporting the impeachment investigation of offenses Donald Trump has already committed. These offenses include: violating the Emoluments Clauses from his first day in office by refusing to sell his ownership stake in companies receiving substantial payments from foreign governments; engaging in unlawful and corrupt conduct during the 2024 election campaign; abusing the pardon power; unconstitutionally stripping U.S. citizens of citizenship; dismantling independent government oversight; unlawfully firing Inspector Generals; unlawfully firing members of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the National Labor Relations Board; abusing his power to seek retributions against perceived adversaries; abusing emergency powers; unconstitutionally usurping local and state authority, and unconstitutionally usurping legislative powers.

Free Speech For People is a national non-partisan non-profit organization founded on the day of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Citizens United v. FEC that works to defend our democracy and our Constitution.

