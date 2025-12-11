U.S. Trade Deficit Up, Manufacturing Jobs Down by 49,000, Other Manufacturing Growth Measures Mixed in First Nine Months of 2025

The much-anticipated vote came more than two months after the beginning of a record-breaking shutdown which lasted from October-November and started when Democrats refused to back a spending bill that would have allowed for the expiration of the ACA subsidies. A November poll found that Americans blamed President Donald Trump and the GOP for rising healthcare costs and for the shutdown.

On Thursday, and as expected, the vast majority of Senate Republicans refused to join Democrats in voting to extend the subsidies.

Four Republicans—Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Josh Hawley of Missouri, and Susan Collins of Maine—voted in favor of the extension, but the legislation failed by a vote of 51-48, with 60 votes needed for it to pass.

A GOP bill failed by the same margin. Introduced by Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), the legislation would have allowed the subsidies to expire on December 31, but would have replaced them with an annual payment of up to $1,500 in tax-advantaged health savings accounts to help people pay for out-of-pocket healthcare costs. The HSAs would not be usable for monthly premium payments and only people with high-deductible or catastrophic plans on the ACA exchanges would be eligible.

Trump gave his tacit approval of the plan but didn't explicitly endorse it; he has not released a healthcare plan of his own.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the GOP proposal was "essentially to hand people about $80 a month and wish them good luck."

“So, to get that $80 a month, you’re going to pay $7,000 off the top before you even get any health insurance," he said. "How ridiculous. How stingy. And how mean and cruel to the American people.”

GOP leaders in the House have said they hope to hold a vote on healthcare next week, but they don't yet have a proposal for the vote. Meanwhile, some Republicans in swing districts have urged House Speaker Mike Johnson to simply hold a vote on extending the ACA tax credits as Democrats have been demanding for months—with some signing two discharge petitions to circumvent Johnson and force a vote.

The advocacy group Protect Our Care condemned Republicans after Thursday's vote for delivering "one of the most devastating blows to American healthcare in years."

“Senate Republicans didn’t just turn their backs on American families—they actively voted to spike healthcare costs for millions,” said Protect Our Care president Brad Woodhouse. “They know ending the tax credits will send premiums skyrocketing, force people off their coverage, and push families to the brink just to afford a doctor’s visit, and they did it anyway. This was a calculated attack on hard-working families across the nation, all so Republicans can keep showering billionaires and big corporations with tax breaks."

"Every person left uninsured, every skipped prescription, every family thrown into financial turmoil is the direct result of the choice Republicans made," added Woodhouse. "With this vote, Republicans told struggling families loud and clear: ‘You’re on your own.’”

Michelle Sternthal, director of government affairs at health advocacy organization Community Catalyst, emphasized that Republicans voted to end the subsidies at the end of a year of "record enrollment, illustrating just how essential affordable coverage is to people’s health and economic stability."

The vote came as Trump is seeking to deny that Americans are struggling to afford groceries, healthcare, and other essentials—claiming he would give the economy an "A+++++" rating on Tuesday and asserting that prices are going down, even as he was launching a nationwide tour focused on affordability. A Politico poll released this week found that nearly half of Americans are having trouble affording the necessities of everyday life, and 55% blame Trump's policies for the affordability crisis.

“It is beyond ironic that the party that campaigned on lowering costs is now responsible for double digit premium increases for families," said Sternthal on Thursday. “This was a deliberate choice. By sabotaging the extension of enhanced ACA premium tax credits, congressional Republicans are deepening the affordability and medical debt crisis—driving premiums higher and forcing millions of families to choose between the care they need and putting food on the table."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said the healthcare vote called into question for the latest time the Trump administration's promise that it aims to "Make America Healthy Again."

At MoveOn Civic Action, chief communications officer Joel Payne condemned Senate Republicans for voting to double healthcare premiums as grocery and rent prices rise—but also reserved some outrage for the Democrats who voted to end the shutdown in November after securing no commitment from the GOP that the party would protect people's healthcare.

“Donald Trump and Republicans will not lift a finger to do anything about the healthcare crisis that they created," said Payne. "If Senate Democrats held firm during the government funding debate and used the leverage the grassroots created for them, they would have been in a stronger position to deliver more affordable healthcare for the American people."

"This predictable outcome shows us yet again," Payne added, "that working people need a robust opposition party to stop Republicans and the Trump administration from screwing us.”