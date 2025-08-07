To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Siccing the FBI On State Lawmakers Who Oppose Trump’s Agenda Sets Dangerous Authoritarian Precedent

Today, Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced that the FBI has agreed to track down Texas state lawmakers who left the state to resist state Republicans’ efforts to ram through new gerrymandered electoral maps at President Trump’s demand.

Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen, issued the following statement in response:

“When politicians deploy federal law enforcement against state elected officials simply for opposing their agenda, they attack our system and put our American freedoms at risk.

“We stand with the patriotic legislators who are resisting this authoritarian overreach. This moment represents a deep-seated threat to our democracy as we know it.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

