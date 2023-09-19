To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Greenpeace
Contact: Gigi Singh, Greenpeace USA Senior Communications Specialist, gsingh@greenpeace.org

Greenpeace USA’s response to Presidents Bidens September 19th Remarks to the UNGA

While we commend the Biden Administration’s investments in the energy transition to renewables, it is crucial to recognize that true climate leadership starts by tackling what’s fueling the crisis: unhinged oil and gas expansion.

NEW YORK

In response to President Biden’s Remarks to the United Nations General Assembly, Ebony Twilley Martin, Greenpeace USA Executive Director, said:

“In President Biden’s remarks to the world stage this morning, he addressed the global impacts of the climate crisis and the need to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. President Biden claimed that his administration has treated this crisis as an existential threat from the moment they took office. While we commend the Biden Administration’s investments in the energy transition to renewables, it is crucial to recognize that true climate leadership starts by tackling what’s fueling the crisis: unhinged oil and gas expansion.

The United States remains one of the top producers and exporters of oil and gas, and the gap between the words said and the actions taken by the Biden Administration is still far too wide. Over the weekend, I joined seventy-five thousand people in the streets of New York City and we all had a clear message for the Biden Administration: Stop sacrificing communities. Overwhelmingly Americans don’t want this. We deserve a planet free from pollution and the devastating impacts it causes.

On Wednesday, the Biden Administration will be present at the United Nations Secretary General’s Climate Ambition Summit. This event is an opportunity for them to align their actions with their words. I am speaking directly to President Biden when I say: the communities that support you are impacted by your choices. Stop approving fossil fuel projects that hurt communities like mine — at home and abroad.”

