September, 19 2023, 11:32am EDT
Contact: Gigi Singh, Greenpeace USA Senior Communications Specialist, gsingh@greenpeace.org
Greenpeace USA’s response to Presidents Bidens September 19th Remarks to the UNGA
While we commend the Biden Administration’s investments in the energy transition to renewables, it is crucial to recognize that true climate leadership starts by tackling what’s fueling the crisis: unhinged oil and gas expansion.
NEW YORK
In response to President Biden’s Remarks to the United Nations General Assembly, Ebony Twilley Martin, Greenpeace USA Executive Director, said:
“In President Biden’s remarks to the world stage this morning, he addressed the global impacts of the climate crisis and the need to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. President Biden claimed that his administration has treated this crisis as an existential threat from the moment they took office. While we commend the Biden Administration’s investments in the energy transition to renewables, it is crucial to recognize that true climate leadership starts by tackling what’s fueling the crisis: unhinged oil and gas expansion.
The United States remains one of the top producers and exporters of oil and gas, and the gap between the words said and the actions taken by the Biden Administration is still far too wide. Over the weekend, I joined seventy-five thousand people in the streets of New York City and we all had a clear message for the Biden Administration: Stop sacrificing communities. Overwhelmingly Americans don’t want this. We deserve a planet free from pollution and the devastating impacts it causes.
On Wednesday, the Biden Administration will be present at the United Nations Secretary General’s Climate Ambition Summit. This event is an opportunity for them to align their actions with their words. I am speaking directly to President Biden when I say: the communities that support you are impacted by your choices. Stop approving fossil fuel projects that hurt communities like mine — at home and abroad.”
Amnesty Launches New Global Campaign With Interactive 'Protest Under Attack' Map
"This map sheds light on the heavy repression suffered by protesters around the world—and it is terrifying."
Sep 19, 2023
Amnesty military, security, and policing researcher Patrick Wilcken said in a statement: "Peaceful protest is a right, not a privilege, and one that states have a duty to respect, protect, and facilitate. However, the right to protest is increasingly under threat, with authorities using unlawful force against people in over 85 countries."
"By working together and ensuring that everyone—including the most discriminated against—can participate in protests equally and without fear of violence, we can create a more just and equal world," the group added.
Amnesty International on Tuesday launched a new flagship global campaign, Protect the Protest, by publishing an interactive digital map "that exposes the shocking rise in the repression of protesters by states across the globe."
The "first-of-its-kind" map, says Amnesty, shows "how governments treat protests as a threat rather than a right and how law enforcement officials view their role as being to suppress and subdue protesters rather than to facilitate their rights."
"As a result," the group notes, "thousands of people are being unlawfully dispersed, arrested, beaten, and even killed during demonstrations. They also face devastating consequences afterward, just for participating in protests."
"Thousands of people are being unlawfully dispersed, arrested, beaten, and even killed during demonstrations."
The map also "reveals how many countries misuse less lethal weapons such as tear gas, rubber bullets, pepper spray, and batons to harass, intimidate, punish, or drive away protesters, shutting down their right of peaceful assembly."
Amnesty military, security, and policing researcher Patrick Wilcken said in a statement: "Peaceful protest is a right, not a privilege, and one that states have a duty to respect, protect, and facilitate. However, the right to protest is increasingly under threat, with authorities using unlawful force against people in over 85 countries."
"From abusive use of force, arbitrary arrest and detention, to torture and other ill-treatment, enforced disappearances, and state-sanctioned killings, this map sheds light on the heavy repression suffered by protesters around the world—and it is terrifying," he added.
Elizabeth Campos, an activist from Angola's Movement for Women in Politics, told Amnesty that "when we attend protests, the experience is always one of near death. We leave, but we are not sure if we will return to our families."
"It is a country where democracy only exists on paper," she added. "Protests can turn very violent, so every time I return to my daughters and grandsons, I celebrate. We constantly suffer from institutional violence in my country."
According to Amnesty, "intersecting forms of discrimination, from age to gender to race, make it more difficult" for many people to protest, with "women, LGBTI people, gender-nonconforming people, children, and young people [facing] specific challenges when it comes to participating in protests safely."
"By working together and ensuring that everyone—including the most discriminated against—can participate in protests equally and without fear of violence, we can create a more just and equal world," the group added.
'We're Not Messing Around': Fain Says UAW Strikes Will Grow Unless Deals Are Reached by Friday
"We've been available 24/7 to bargain a deal that recognizes our members' sacrifices and contributions to these record profits," said UAW President Shawn Fain.
Sep 19, 2023
Calling up local union chapters piecemeal instead of shutting down plants across the Big Three en masse "is the only way this strategy works," Fain added. "We're going to keep hitting the company where we need to when we need to."
In addition to paying striking workers $500 per week, the union is now paying 2,600 workers at non-striking plants who were temporarily laid off last week by GM and Ford.
"This is our generation's defining moment," he told members, "so be ready to stand up."
Days into a historic "Stand-Up Strike" at all three of the major U.S. car manufacturers, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said Monday evening that the union is getting ready to move into the next phase of its work stoppage strategy as the Big Three have made little progress in working to reach a fair deal with the bargaining unit's 145,000 members.
Fain, whose demands for wage increases to match the record profits of Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors (GM) have been deemed "frightening" by at least one corporate news anchor, addressed the union's members in a video posted to social media days after turning down an offer from Stellantis which would have provided a 21% raise for workers.
The company's offer amounted to less than half of what the UAW has demanded—a 36% raise% over course of the contract to reflect the rising cost of living and to match the raises that auto company CEOs have gotten over the last four years "while the companies have poured billions into stock buybacks and special dividends to enrich Wall Street," as Fain said.
"In the past four years the average price of a new car is up 34%," said the UAW leader. "You think UAW wages are driving that increase? Think again. Our pay has risen a mere 6% over the last four years. Due to inflation an autoworker today is making less in real wages than we made 20 years ago. That's why we have chosen to stand up... We told the Big Three that September 14 was a deadline and we meant it."
After about 12,700 workers at a GM plant in Missouri, a Stellantis facility in Ohio, and a Ford factory in Michigan started off the strike late last week, Fain said, the three companies now have a new deadline: Friday, September 22, after which more workers will be called to walk off the job and increase pressure on the Big Three unless executives make "serious progress."
"We've been available 24/7 to bargain a deal that recognizes our members' sacrifices and contributions to these record profits," said Fain, noting the companies have already earned over a quarter of a trillion dollars in North American profits in 2023 so far. "I have been clear with the Big Three every step of the way and I'm going to be crystal clear again right now... Autoworkers have waited long enough to make things right at the Big Three. We're not waiting around and we're not messing around."
Calling up local union chapters piecemeal instead of shutting down plants across the Big Three en masse "is the only way this strategy works," Fain added. "We're going to keep hitting the company where we need to when we need to."
The strategy could help preserve the UAW's $825 million strike fund, University of Michigan-Flint economics professor Chris Douglas told WSMH in Flint on Monday, while affecting the Big Three's profits rapidly, since assembly plants are being targeted.
In addition to paying striking workers $500 per week, the union is now paying 2,600 workers at non-striking plants who were temporarily laid off last week by GM and Ford.
Fain did not say which locals may be called to join the strike on Friday, but urged all UAW members to "keep showing the companies that you are ready to join the strike if necessary."
In addition to a pay raise that reflects company profits, the union has demanded better retirement benefits, a four-day workweek, and an end to a tiered pay structure in which new employees earn less.
"This is our generation's defining moment," he told members, "so be ready to stand up."
Pennsylvania's Automatic Voter Registration Applauded as 'Antidote' to MAGA Election Denial
"If automatic registrationcan make the voter rolls more accurate and make the system of enrollment and registration more efficient and user-friendly," argued one observer, "that could make voters less susceptible to that sort of demagoguery."
Sep 19, 2023
Shapiro defeated election denier Doug Mastriano, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race last year.
"NPP looks forward to continuing our year-round work of civic education, voter registration, mobilization, and advocating for additional necessary steps to improve Pennsylvanians' access to democracy such as same-day voter registration and true early voting," Kenner added.
Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday that unless they deliberately opt out, eligible residents of the key battleground state will now be automatically registered to vote when they obtain or renew their driver's license or ID, a step that voting rights groups applauded as a win for democracy—and an important counter to right-wing election deniers.
An estimated 8.7 million Pennsylvanians were registered to vote last year but more than 10.3 million were eligible to register, a gap that Shapiro said automatic voter registration (AVR) could help to fill by removing unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles.
"Pennsylvania is the birthplace of our democracy, and as governor, I'm committed to ensuring free and fair elections that allow every eligible voter to make their voice heard," said Shapiro, who timed the announcement to coincide with National Voter Registration Day. "Automatic voter registration is a commonsense step to ensure election security and save Pennsylvanians time and tax dollars."
"Residents of our Commonwealth already provide proof of identity, residency, age, and citizenship at the DMV—all the information required to register to vote—so it makes good sense to streamline that process with voter registration," he added. "My administration will keep taking innovative actions like this one to make government work better and more efficiently for all Pennsylvanians."
As The Washington Post's Greg Sargent noted in a column Tuesday, the governor's move comes as the Pennsylvania GOP "continues to elevate election deniers to positions of local importance, in effect feeding doubts about the state's voting system itself."
Shapiro defeated election denier Doug Mastriano, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race last year.
"If automatic voter registration is well received in Pennsylvania, it could act as an antidote to that MAGA mania," Sargent argued. "That's because efforts to weaken public confidence in elections often seek to exploit existing public beliefs that the system is cumbersome and prone to human error and hacking, even if those beliefs are wrong. If automatic registrationcan make the voter rolls more accurate and make the system of enrollment and registration more efficient and user-friendly, that could make voters less susceptible to that sort of demagoguery."
Shapiro's office pointed to a 2021 study by the Public Policy Institute of California showing that early state adopters of AVR have seen significant boosts to registration and higher voter turnout.
With Pennsylvania included, two dozen U.S. states and Washington, D.C. have implemented some form of AVR, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Kadida Kenner, CEO of the New Pennsylvania Project (NPP), celebrated Shapiro's announcement as a step that "will undoubtedly help to close the voter registration gap, especially in communities of color where the gap is most pronounced."
"NPP looks forward to continuing our year-round work of civic education, voter registration, mobilization, and advocating for additional necessary steps to improve Pennsylvanians' access to democracy such as same-day voter registration and true early voting," Kenner added.
