Israeli Police Release Settler Filmed Running ATV Over Praying Palestinian in West Bank

Israeli police have released a soldier from custody after he was filmed running his vehicle over a Palestinian man who was praying outside the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

A silent video of the incident, which both Israeli and Palestinian outlets reported on Thursday, shows an Israeli settler with a rifle slung over his back driving his all-terrain vehicle (ATV) toward a 23-year-old Palestinian man as he knelt in prayer on the roadside.

After barrelling over the man, the settler shouted something in his direction and backed up, then gestured for him to move.

The settler then turned his ATV around, got off, and shouted something at a Palestinian taxi driver. The injured Palestinian man then stood up, approaching the cab. The settler again shooed him off before hopping back on the ATV and speeding away.

Majdi Abu Mokho, the father of the Palestinian man, said his son now has pain in both legs after he was struck.

Mokho told Agence France-Presse: “The assailant is a known settler. He set up an outpost near the village, and with other settlers he comes to graze his livestock, blocks the road, and provokes the residents."

He also said the settler blinded him with pepper spray after hitting his son, though this is not shown in the video.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) identified the driver as an Israeli reserve soldier with one of its regional defense units. These battalions have dramatically expanded in recent years with backing from Israel's right-wing government, which contains many officials at the center of the settler movement.

Breaking the Silence, a group of Israeli military veterans critical of the occupation of Palestine, has referred to the regional defense units—which have been responsible for many other attacks on Palestinian civilians in the West Bank—as "no more than settler militias in uniform."

The IDF said the soldier's weapon has been confiscated and that he's been suspended due to the "severity of the incident," which the IDF said it was investigating. The IDF has not released the soldier's name.

An initial probe found that the same settler had opened fire in the village of Deir Jarir, north of Ramallah, earlier that same day, in an incident that resulted in a young Palestinian man being injured by gunfire.

During that altercation, which was also caught on film, a group of masked settlers was seen hurling rocks at the village's entrance. According to Palestinian sources who spoke with the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the targets of the attack were villagers who were grazing their cattle near their homes.

In another video, a masked man—who the IDF identified as the same reservist responsible for the ATV attack—is seen firing his weapon in the direction of the camera. The IDF said that by opening fire inside the village while in civilian clothes, the soldier had committed a “serious breach of his authority.”

According to the Times of Israel, Israeli police released the settler reservist from custody on Friday. He has been placed under house arrest for five days and is banned from approaching Deir Jarir, where the incident occurred, or from contacting anyone else connected with the case.

The violent incident is the latest in a year that has seen a record number of attacks by Israeli settlers and soldiers against Palestinian villagers.

According to official figures, Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,130 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000, since October 2023, when Israel launched its two-year genocide in Gaza following Hamas' attack.

On the same day as the ATV attack, Israeli police announced that they had arrested five Israeli settlers over their alleged involvement in an ambush against a Palestinian home, which resulted in “moderate injuries to the face and head” of an eight-month-old Palestinian girl, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

While the IDF says it is investigating the ATV attack along with local police, attacks by Israeli settlers are often treated with leniency.

In January 2025, the Israeli watchdog group Yesh Din reported that across more than 1,700 reports of religious or politically motivated hate crimes committed by Israelis against Palestinians in the West Bank over the past two decades, nearly 94% of them were closed without any indictment being filed, and only 3% resulted in a conviction.

Although there has been a documented rise in killings by Israeli settlers since October 2023, not a single one of those cases has resulted in an indictment, and only about a quarter have resulted in investigations by Israeli authorities.

Critics found the punishment of the reservist to be similarly lackluster and the latest example of settlers' immunity from justice.

"Israeli reserve soldier intentionally runs over Palestinian praying on the side of the road," said Rabbi David Mivasair, an activist with the Canadian group Independent Jewish Voices. "His punishment: his weapon was taken away, and he was suspended from the reserves... nothing more."

Breaking the Silence called the punishment "just a slap on the wrist" and "state-backed impunity for state-backed terror."

Others noted that nearly 8,000 Palestinians are currently being held in Israeli prisons indefinitely without trial, including in Israel's "administrative detention" system, which allows them to be confined based on secret evidence that they and their lawyers cannot see.

Israel has justified it as a measure to prevent terrorism. However, in January, the government banned Israeli settlers from being held under those same administrative detention orders, with Defense Minister Israel Katz saying the goal was “to convey a clear message of strengthening and encouraging the settlements."

Ihab Hassan, a Palestinian human rights activist, said of the ATV attack: "Had the victim been Israeli and the attacker Palestinian, the sentence would be life in prison. That is why it is called apartheid."

Following the attack, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) reiterated its calls for the US Congress to stop sending military aid to the Israeli government.

"This shocking and dehumanizing act is yet another example of the unchecked violence and abuse Palestinians face daily under Israel’s illegal occupation," the group said. "Brazenly running over a man while he prays is enabled by a system that grants near-total impunity to illegal settlers. The Trump administration must end its silence and take concrete steps to hold the Israeli government accountable for these ongoing human rights abuses.”