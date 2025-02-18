To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Groundwork Collaborative
Contact: press@groundworkcollaborative.org

Elon Musk & DOGE Threaten Social Security Despite Trump’s Promises, Says Groundwork’s Alex Jacquez

Over the weekend, the Acting Administrator of the Social Security Administration resigned over attempts by Elon Musk and DOGE to access its sensitive databases. Later, Elon Musk posted to his own social media platform X calling Social Security “the biggest fraud in history.”

Groundwork’s Chief of Policy and Advocacy Alex Jacquez reacted with the following statement:

“Despite President Trump’s promise not to touch Social Security, Elon Musk has gained access to the system that cuts your grandmother’s Social Security check and is wreaking havoc. Musk’s baseless claims of massive fraud are a poorly disguised pretext to cut benefits for seniors to pay for his giant tax cut.”

