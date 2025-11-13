Facing Death Penalty, Tremane Wood Granted Surprise Last-Minute Reprieve

Tremane Wood's family members and death penalty opponents welcomed Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's decision to grant clemency on Thursday morning, just minutes before the 46-year-old was set to be executed by lethal injection for a murder his late brother admitted to committing.

"After a thorough review of the facts and prayerful consideration, I have chosen to accept the Pardon and Parole Board's recommendation to commute Tremane Wood’s sentence to life without parole," the Republican governor said in a statement. "This action reflects the same punishment his brother received for their murder of an innocent young man and ensures a severe punishment that keeps a violent offender off the streets forever."

"In Oklahoma, we will continue to hold accountable those who commit violent crimes, delivering justice, safeguarding our communities, and respecting the rule of law," he continued.

Wood has spent over two decades on death row since the 2002 botched robbery in Oklahoma City that ended Ronnie Wipf's life. Both the victim's mother and survivor Arnold Kleinsasser opposed Wood's exe­cu­tion.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, at Wood's clemen­cy hear­ing, his attor­ney, Amanda Bass Castro Alves, said that "the com­pas­sion and the mer­cy that the vic­tims in this case have extend­ed to Tremane, root­ed in their life-affirm­ing Christian values and in their recog­ni­tion that we have all fall­en short, is noth­ing short of trans­for­ma­tive."

"Mrs. Wipf and Arnold are show­ing Tremane—and in fact, are show­ing all of us—that even when irrepara­ble harm has been inflict­ed, there is a path for­ward beyond vengeance, a path for­ward that is instead paved by for­give­ness, by com­pas­sion and by mercy," the lawyer added.

Stitt—who had faced mounting pressure to spare Wood—said Thursday that "I pray for the family of Ronnie Wipf and for the surviving victim, Arnie; they are models of Christian forgiveness and love."

The governor's decision came after the US Supreme Court declined to halt Wood's execution. Since taking office, Stitt has grant­ed clemen­cy in a death penalty case only one other time: In 2021, he reduced Julius Jones' sen­tence to life with­out parole amid concerns that he may be innocent.

The Julius Jones Institute celebrated Stitt's move in a social media post with allied groups, writing that "God moved, and Tremane will not be executed. His sentence has been changed to life without parole! Thank you to everyone who stood with him every call, every email, every share, every prayer. You showed up, and it mattered."

"Our heart is with Tremane and his family as they finally exhale after these heavy weeks. My heart is also with Ronnie Wipf’s mother, who showed courage and compassion in believing Tremane should live," the post continues. "This is a moment filled with relief, gratitude, and deep emotion. And as we hold space for Tremane’s family, we also continue standing in faith for Julius."

The Julius Jones Institute still intends to hold a prayer vigil at 6:00 pm local time on Thursday at OKE City Community Church.

"I'm so, so grateful for everyone who fought so hard and diligently to save my son," Wood’s mother, Linda Wood, told HuffPost. "For the first time in months, I'm able to breathe."

Death Penalty Action said that "Gov. Stitt waited until the very last moment—absolutely torturous for all involved—but we are grateful for this decision. Tremane LIVES. Sending our love to all involved and those who know and love him."

Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform thanked the Pardon and Parole Board for "its rigorous review and moral clarity in recommending clemency," as well as the governor. The group's executive director, Mike Shelton, said that Stitt "took the time to carefully consider the troubling questions surrounding this case."

"Today, Oklahoma got it right, not just because of a single decision, but because thousands of community members made their voices heard," Shelton added. "Their collective courage and engagement were instrumental in bringing attention to the need for justice."

