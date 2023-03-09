To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Broad Coalition of Climate & Environmental Groups Respond to President Biden’s FY24 Budget

Today, President Biden released his proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 (FY24), which marks the beginning of the federal government funding cycle. In response, 15+ climate and environmental advocacy groups stressed the importance of a budget that funds the bedrock institutions and staff that promote environmental justice and protect public lands, public health, wildlife, biodiversity, waters, the ocean, and the climate. The groups also committed to continue defending the vital funding doled out by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and to fight for a clean energy future, while challenging the extremist politicians who are threatening to cut critical funding for environmental agencies and programs.

Below is a joint statement from Clean Water Action, Climate Hawks Vote, Conservation Lands Foundation, Defenders of Wildlife, Earthjustice, Elevate, Endangered Species Coalition, A Jewish Call to Climate Action, League of Conservation Voters, National Ocean Protection Coalition, Natural Resources Defense Council, Ocean Conservancy, Ocean Defense Initiative, Sierra Club, Trust for Public Land, Union of Concerned Scientists, Western Watersheds Project, and 350.org:

It is of the utmost importance that President Biden and Congress fight for a robust FY24 budget that fully funds the agencies responsible for advancing environmental justice and protecting our public lands, the ocean, biodiversity, waters, and climate.

Passing a strong federal budget is a critical part of the fight against extremist, Big Oil-backed politicians who are trying to destroy the economy, gut the Inflation Reduction Act, and slash funding to the agencies and programs responsible for ensuring the law’s benefits reach the communities that need them most. These politicians would prioritize the profits of corporate polluters and the wealthy instead of listening to what the American people want and need.

The climate and environmental community remains determined to help Congress pass a budget that reflects President Biden’s vision and improves people’s lives. As our country deals with inflation, high energy prices, public health crises, biodiversity loss, and climate change, it is now more important than ever that Congress fully funds the agencies responsible for addressing these critical issues.”

