Published on
by

Ocasio-Cortez After Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead: 'We Need Answers. Lots of Them.'

"I don't dabble much in conspiracy theories," said another observer in the wake of the news, "but..."

by
0 Comments
US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman announces charges against Jeffery Epstein on July 8, 2019 in New York City. Epstein will be charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors. Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell on Saturday August 10, 2019 from what officials say was suicide by hanging. (Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman announces charges against Jeffery Epstein on July 8, 2019 in New York City. Epstein will be charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors. Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell on Saturday August 10, 2019 from what officials say was suicide by hanging.  (Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

In the immediate wake of news from New York City officials Saturday morning that disgraced billionaire and high-profile political donor Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his Manhattan jail cell overnight, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez indicated it will be up to lawmakers and others to demand a full accounting of what happened to the man accused of operating a sophisticated sex trafficking ring that catered to the nation's rich and powerful.

"We need answers," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "Lots of them."

Shortly after her tweet, Ocasio-Cortez re-tweeted a comment by former prosecutor and CNN legal analyst Renato Mariotti—an indication of some of her concerns.

"Epstein's suicide," noted Mariotti, "ends the criminal case against him because no one else was charged in the indictment."

With many high-powered men—including President Donald Trump, former president Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom, and Harvard attorney Alan Dershowitz—implicated or accused over the years of having ties to Epstein, attending his parties, or even participating in his alleged sex trafficking ring, news of his death immediately sparked conspiracy theories about his demise.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

Questions surrounding both the manner of Epstein's death and the looming questions about the reach of his alleged sex trafficking operation immediately swirled as the news of the apparent suicide broke.

Even those wary of conspiracy theories, however, couldn't help but note the troubling implications of Epstein's death—especially given reports of a previous suicide attempt and that he had been placed on suicide watch at the jail.

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jeffrey Epstein