FBI Officials Redacted References to Trump From Epstein Files: Report

Bloomberg reported on Friday that FBI officials earlier this year redacted the name of U.S. President Donald Trump from the agency's files on late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



Three unnamed sources confirmed to Bloomberg that the FBI had redacted the names of Trump and other prominent public figures even before the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced last month that "no further disclosure" of the Epstein files "would be appropriate or warranted."

Bloomberg's sources explained that "Trump's name, along with other high-profile individuals, was blacked out because he was a private citizen when the federal investigation of Epstein was launched in 2006."

The reviewers applied two Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) exemptions to justify their redactions, according to the report: One that "protects individuals against 'a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy'" and another that protects against disclosures that "could reasonably be expected to constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy."

Bloomberg noted that there is nothing particularly exceptional about this because these standards have long been employed by the FBI when it comes to redacting FOIA requests, even when it comes to high-profile public figures such as Trump.



The revelations about Trump's name being redacted from the files came on the same day The New York Times reported that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's longtime accomplice who is serving a 20-year sentence on sex-trafficking charges, was transferred from a federal prison in Florida to a minimum-security women's prison in Texas.

The DOJ's decision to not release the Epstein files ignited a firestorm last month that the president has struggled to contain. At times Trump, who was friends with Epstein for several years, has even chastised his own voters for continuing to ask questions about the files, while at the same time insisting that he had nothing to do with Epstein's sex trafficking ring that involved the sexual abuse of multiple underage girls.