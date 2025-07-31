To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Demand Progress
Eric Naing, eric@demandprogress.org

Turning Tide: 27 Senators Vote to Limit Israeli Arms Sales

More than half of Senate Democrats vote to limit weapons sales to Israel

On Wednesday evening, 27 senators voted to adopt a resolution (S.J.Res.41), introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), to block the sale of certain offensive weapons to the Israeli military. Though the resolutions were not adopted, the 27 senators voting in favor marks the most votes ever cast by senators by far in favor of limiting arms sales to Israel. Demand Progress has repeatedly called for the limiting of arms sales to Israel and led a campaign asking Americans to tell their senators to support the resolutions.

The following is a statement from Demand Progress Senior Policy Advisor Cavan Kharrazian:

“Not long ago, just a few senators voting to limit arms to Israel felt like a moral victory. Today, 27 votes against sending more weapons, more than half of the Senate Democratic caucus, marks a political turning point. The days when politicians could turn a blind eye to the horror in Gaza and continue to hand the Israeli government a blank check is coming to an end. American weapons have enabled Israel’s brutal assault on the starving and besieged civilians in Gaza. The American people have long understood this. Now, the Senate is finally beginning to catch up. This fight is far from over, but the tide is clearly turning. History will remember who used their power to confront injustice, and who enabled it. We will not stop holding them accountable.”

