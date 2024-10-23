To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Public Citizen Files FEC Complaint Over Elon Musk Gimmick to Buy Votes

Public Citizen filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) today over billionaire Elon Musk’s pledge to award $1 million every day until Election Day to randomly selected registered voters who sign a petition launched by his PAC in seven swing states.

Craig Holman, Government Affairs Lobbyist with Public Citizen, issued the following statement:

“Elon Musk’s $1 million giveaway to registered voters – and only registered voters – in swing states is a not-so-disguised attempt to buy votes and it appears to veer smack dab into violating federal law against paying people to register and vote. Public Citizen is filing a complaint with the Federal Election Commission challenging Musk’s latest denigration of the right to vote freely and fairly.”

Read Public Citizen’s complaint here.

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

