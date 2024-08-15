SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
The Medicare program provides critical health care coverage for more than 67 million older Americans. However, the authoritarian playbook known as Project 2025 puts this coverage at risk. Project 2025 includes plans to make Medicare Advantage (MA)—privatized Medicare—the default option for all Medicare enrollees, pushing the United States toward a future of fully privatized Medicare. A new Center for American Progress article examines the threat Project 2025 poses to Medicare enrollees and the solvency of the Medicare trust fund. Some key takeaways from the article include:
“Project 2025’s plan to make Medicare Advantage the default option would give corporations even more power and strip doctors and patients of the freedom to make decisions about what care enrollees can or cannot receive,” said Brian Keyser, research associate for Health Policy at CAP and co-author of the analysis. “Project 2025’s plan makes it clear—its priority is to help boost profit-driven corporations’ bottom lines at the expense of Medicare enrollees’ access to care and the future solvency of Medicare.”
Read the article:“Project 2025’s Medicare Changes Would Restrict Older Americans’ Access to Care and Imperil the Program’s Financial Health” by Brian Keyser and Andrea Ducas
The Center for American Progress is a think tank dedicated to improving the lives of Americans through ideas and action. We combine bold policy ideas with a modern communications platform to help shape the national debate, expose the hollowness of conservative governing philosophy and challenge the media to cover the issues that truly matter.
"I use the term oligarchy... I think we are moving rapidly in that direction."
Asserting that money is the "real power" in U.S. politics, Sen. Bernie Sanders warned Wednesday that the country is rapidly moving away from democracy and toward "oligarchy."
Asked by "The Chief Nerd" podcast host Theo Von if the U.S. electoral system is "still democratic," Sanders (I-Vt.) replied, "Yes and no."
"I mean, you want to run for office, can you? Yup, you can," the senator said. "But if... I have 10 times more money than you do, I will beat you 95% of the time... By and large, money people will win. So if you're asking me, are we a democracy, in one sense, we are."
"I use the term 'oligarchy,'" he added. "And oligarchy is a society where small numbers of very wealthy people control the economic and political life of the country. I think we are moving rapidly in that direction."
Reflecting on his 2016 and 2020 presidential runs, Sanders agreed with Von that he "didn't get treated fairly" by the Democratic establishment.
"That's what happens when you take on the establishments," the senator said. "What happened was we won the first three primaries and then the establishment got very, very nervous. And they got a whole lot of candidates in the Democratic primary and they said: 'Hey, be a good idea if you all dropped out. Let [President] Joe Biden be the one candidate.' People rallied around him."
Looking forward to the 2024 election, Von asked if Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris is the "right person" to take on former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.
"Well, she is the person," Sanders replied. "She'll be the Democratic candidate. She's very smart. You've got to give credit to somebody, a Black woman, to move up the ladder. That ain't easy stuff. There's a lot of resistance to that."
Sanders warned earlier this week in a Senate floor speech that "many, many Americans are giving up on democracy."
"They are hurting, they look to the government, they vote, and nothing happens," he said. "The rich get richer, they get poorer. And they're saying: 'Hey, all of this democracy and all this election stuff, it's all a crock. It doesn't matter.' And they are willing to look to authoritarianism as a substitute for the democracy we have."
"If we care to preserve democracy," Sanders added, "we should pay attention to the long-neglected needs of the working class."
"At last and over Big Pharma's pernicious, hand-wringing opposition, Medicare has negotiated drug prices, promising long-overdue savings for American taxpayers," said one advocate.
After six months of negotiations made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden administration on Thursday announced that Medicare officials had reached agreements with drug companies to lower the prices of 10 widely used drugs promising estimated savings of $1.5 billion in out-of-pocket costs for millions of Americans with Medicare prescriptions coverage.
The negotiations have "ushered in a new era of affordability for patients across the country," said Merith Basey, executive director of Patients for Affordable Drugs, with patients due to save hundreds and even thousands of dollars per month on medications when the new prices go into effect on January 1, 2026.
The U.S. Health and Human Services Department said that if the new prices had been in effect last year, with drugs costing 38% to 79% less than their list prices, Medicare would have saved an estimated $6 billion on the 10 drugs, which are used by 9 million people in the United States.
"Medicare negotiation alters the trajectory of drug pricing in the U.S. and begins to break the monopoly power of big drug corporations to dictate prices of brand-name drugs to people in this country," said Basey. "It marks a critical shift in the system to make it work for the people it is supposed to serve—patients—rather than those who profit from it. The lower negotiated prices symbolize new hope for patients on these drugs who have been forced to make impossible choices between their health, well-being, and financial stability."
The medications affected by the first round of price negotiations include:
"This is a transformative victory for millions of seniors and other patients who rely on Medicare for affordable access to life-saving medications," said Tony Carrk, executive director of the government watchdog Accountable.US. "The Biden-Harris administration has made the well-being of millions of Americans the priority, taking a decisive step towards lowering costs for millions."
Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), said the agency was "proud to have negotiated drug prices for people with Medicare for the first time."
"These negotiations will not only lower the prices of critically important medications for cancer, diabetes, heart failure, and more, but will also save billions of dollars," said Brooks-LaSure. "Medicare drug price negotiation and the lower prices announced today demonstrate the commitment of CMS and the Biden-Harris administration to lower healthcare and prescription drug costs for Americans. We made a promise to the American people, and today, we are thrilled to share that we have fulfilled that promise."
"The lower negotiated prices symbolize new hope for patients on these drugs who have been forced to make impossible choices between their health, well-being, and financial stability."
Emphasizing that the pharmaceutical industry and its Republican allies had taken pains to block the negotiations from moving forward, Peter Maybarduk, access to medicines director for the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, called the results of the talks "a major achievement."
"At last and over Big Pharma's pernicious, hand-wringing opposition, Medicare has negotiated drug prices, promising long-overdue savings for American taxpayers," said Maybarduk.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce as well as pharmaceutical companies Merck and AstraZeneca filed legal challenges to stop the negotiations, with officials claiming that lower drug prices would harm the firms' ability to innovate and research new treatments and medications.
"That claim holds little weight as corporations' own expenditures on self-enriching activities, including stock buybacks, dividends to shareholders, and executive compensation, far exceed their investments in innovation," said Public Citizen.
In March, a federal district court judge in Delaware rejected AstraZeneca's claim that the drug negotiation program was unconstitutional, while courts in Ohio and Texas have dismissed other lawsuits—but legal challenges from the industry are expected to continue.
Despite Big Pharma's objections, the drug price negotiation program is broadly popular among voters, with 92% of Democrats, 75% of Republicans, and 81% of independent voters expressing support.
Basey said that the lowered drug prices prove "that change is possible when patients demand it"—even with the unanimous opposition of Republican lawmakers to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which included the negotiation program.
"This is a significant victory, but it's only the beginning," said Basey. "As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to expanding the Medicare negotiation program to more drugs and fighting for additional reforms to lower drug prices for all patients who need relief."
By next February, CMS is expected to select up to 15 more drugs covered under Medicare Part D to be negotiated for a price reduction effective in 2027. Fifteen more would be selected for 2028, and up to 20 more for each year after that as required by the IRA.
While Republicans including presidential nominee Donald Trump "want to leave Big Pharma in charge so seniors pay higher prices, Democrats have delivered lower costs, more consumer protections, and accountability of drug companies that raise prices with impunity," said Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), chair of the Senate Finance Committee. "These new, lower prices for prescription drugs in Medicare means seniors save money at the pharmacy counter and marks the first step in a seismic shift in the relationship between Big Pharma, taxpayers, and seniors who need affordable prescription drugs."
"Survivors of climate crimes deserve justice no less than the victims of homicide, arson, assault and battery, armed robbery, and other felonies."
Over 1,000 survivors of extreme weather events on Thursday demanded a federal investigation into Big Oil's role in perpetuating the climate crisis, adding to pressure on the Biden administration to hold fossil fuel companies accountable for spreading disinformation and obstructing a clean energy transition.
With the support of nonprofits Chesapeake Climate Action Network and Public Citizen, the survivors signed a letter addressed to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and delivered to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
"Some of us have lost our homes and property, our businesses, and our entire communities to climate-driven disasters," they wrote.
"While our stories and experiences are diverse, the fossil fuel industry's misconduct is a consistent throughline," they added.
"Instead of acting responsibly on their own scientists' warnings, [fossil fuel companies] waged a decadeslong disinformation campaign to muddy the science and confuse and mislead the public," they said.
Today 1,000 survivors of climate disasters are calling on the DOJ to investigate the fossil fuel industry.
They know Big Oil fans the flames of climate change every day with their greed, lies, and refusal to change.
Climate disasters aren’t natural disasters. They're crimes. pic.twitter.com/XXeucUPZgd
— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) August 15, 2024
Jenny Sebold, a single mother of three in Montpelier, Vermont who signed the letter, said in a statement that she has had to rebuild her life following the Great Vermont Flood of 2023. She's faced dire financial difficulty as a result, and had to go hungry last month so that she could afford to send her son to hockey camp, she said.
"Meanwhile the rich oil execs get to keep making piles of money," Sebold said. "It's wrong. They've got to be held accountable and help rebuild the communities that have been impacted."
Clara Vondrich, senior policy counsel at Public Citizen, said that "survivors of climate crimes deserve justice no less than the victims of homicide, arson, assault and battery, armed robbery, and other felonies."
She said:
Climate catastrophes are not natural disasters—they are crimes perpetrated by the fossil fuel industry. The human toll has been unimaginable, destroying entire communities, wrecking businesses that families built from the ground up, and stealing lives. Climate survivors and their allies have had enough, and our message to the Justice Department is clear: Investigate the fossil fuel industry and make polluters pay.
The letter, which was also signed by more than 9,000 others who've had loved ones face climate disasters, is part of a growing push for accountability for Big Oil. Fossil fuel companies knew about the climate impact of their products since at least the 1950s or 1960s but publicly denied the science for decades, and then evolved their strategy to propagate disinformation and use doublespeak to avoid the phaseout of fossil fuel use, which drives climate change.
In May, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) formally called on the DOJ to investigate Big Oil, following a three-year joint congressional investigation that had culminated in a damning 65-page report released in late April.
Dozens of municipalities and states have already filed lawsuits against Big Oil for its role in the climate crisis. The most prominent case is City and County of Honolulu v. Sunoco et al, which could be the first to go to trial and has been the subject of unprecedented legal and political wrangling as the fossil fuel industry seeks to have the case thrown out.
An investigation or lawsuit by the DOJ would, however, be a major turning point, according to Richard Wiles, president of the Center for Climate Integrity, which supports the lawsuits.
"The DOJ is a completely different animal," Wiles toldThe Guardian earlier this month. "Its power is far greater than any attorney general's office in a state. They have the FBI, they have a lot more investigative resources, and they've got a lot more authority than a state attorney general is ever going to have."
Wiles expressed optimism that Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, will push for the DOJ to use that authority if she wins the election. He told the newspaper that he sensed that Garland, who was appointed by President Joe Biden, had "no interest" in pursuing a case against Big Oil.
The existing lawsuits are civil cases, but experts have also advocated for criminal charges against Big Oil for climate-related deaths. A poll released in May showed that roughly half of Americans support such criminal prosecution. The world's first such criminal case was initiated in France in May but it's not clear whether the prosecutor there will in fact pursue it.