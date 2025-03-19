To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Oil and Gas Executives Visit White House to Ensure Trump Will Protect Record Profits

Top fossil fuel executives visit the White House today to meet President Donald Trump in a closed-door meeting. The assembly includes members of the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) executive committee, made of Big Oil oligarchs from the largest oil and gas companies in the U.S. The meeting is expected to be part of a “victory lap,” cheerleading the Trump administration's giveaways to the industry since taking office for the second time, according to reports. In response, Tyson Slocum, director of Public Citizen’s Energy Program, issued the following statement:

“After spending $450 million in the last election to elect Trump and install friendly lawmakers on Capitol Hill, fossil fuel executives are getting what they paid for. We know precisely what the oil industry will do with decreased costs stemming from Trump's deregulation: They will pocket the savings and shower executives and wealthy investors with bonuses and dividends.

“Under Trump, fossil fuel corporations will accelerate the transfer of wealth from consumers to billionaires while exposing millions of Americans to more pollution and delaying the transition to clean energy for as long as possible.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

