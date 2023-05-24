To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
NARAL Pro-Choice America
Contact: Email:,Media@ProChoiceAmerica.org

NARAL Pro-Choice America Responds to Ron DeSantis’ Expected 2024 Announcement

Today, anti-abortion Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce that he is running for the 2024 Republican nomination for president. As Florida’s governor, DeSantis signed legislation to enact a 6-week abortion ban and to criminalize abortion providers. What’s more, Gov. DeSantis has made it a central goal of his administration to attack LGBTQIA+ rights and Black history. While serving in Congress, Gov. DeSantis voted against Title X protections and in favor of a national abortion ban—consistently earning a score of “zero” on NARAL’s Congressional Record on Reproductive Freedom.

NARAL Pro-Choice America President Mini Timmaraju released the following statement in response:

“Of all the extremists gunning for the GOP nomination, Ron DeSantis might be the worst. From his hostility toward racial equity and LGBTQ+ rights, to book bans, to one of the most draconian abortion bans on record, he poses an immense threat to our freedoms and our country’s most vulnerable communities. NARAL and our 4 million members will keep fighting side-by-side with those that DeSantis has targeted, and we are ready to mobilize to ensure that his extremism gets nowhere near the White House.”

NARAL Pro-Choice America fights for reproductive freedom for every body. Each day, we organize and mobilize to protect that freedom by fighting for access to abortion care, birth control, aid parental leave, and protections from pregnancy discrimination.

