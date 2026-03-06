To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Groundwork Collaborative
Contact:

press@groundworkcollaborative.org

Labor Market Plummets as Trump Fuels Economic Turmoil

Economy lost nearly 100,000 jobs in February as sectors hanging by thread finally snap

The latest jobs report shows the United States lost 92,000 jobs in February 2026, with prior months revised down by 69,000 jobs. The unemployment rate remains elevated at 4.4% and is near its highest levels in 4 years. The February report reveals a labor market that is barely hanging on as Trump threatens to reignite inflation with his illegal war in the Middle East.

Groundwork Collaborative’s Chief of Policy and Advocacy Alex Jacquez released the following statement:

“The deterioration in the labor market is visible from space. Trump’s reckless economic agenda has forced the labor market into the negative, threatening the livelihoods of American workers. As the president piles on blanket tariffs and oil prices soar, today’s report confirms he’s sent the economy straight into a stagflation spiral.”

The Groundwork Collaborative is dedicated to advancing a coherent and persuasive progressive economic worldview and narrative capable of delivering meaningful opportunity and prosperity for everyone. Our work is driven by a core guiding principle: We are the economy. Groundwork Collaborative envisions an economic system that produces strong, broadly shared prosperity and power for all people, not just a wealthy few.