Trump Calls for GOP to Pass Major Attack on US Voting Rights 'At the Expense of Everything Else'

In a pair of Truth Social posts on Thursday, President Donald Trump urged congressional Republicans to pass the voter suppression bill that is stalled in the US Senate after being advanced by the House of Representatives last month.

"The Republicans MUST DO, with PASSION, and at the expense of everything else, THE SAVE AMERICA ACT—And not the watered down version. This is a Country Defining fight for the Soul of our Nation!" Trump wrote Thursday morning.

In a separate post about an hour later, the president added:

THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!

1. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW VOTER I.D. (IDENTIFICATION!).

2. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP IN ORDER TO VOTE.

3. NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS (EXCEPT FOR ILLNESS, DISABILITY, MILITARY, OR TRAVEL!).

4. NO MEN IN WOMEN’S SPORTS.

5. NO TRANSGENDER MUTILATION SURGERY FOR CHILDREN, WITHOUT THE EXPRESS WRITTEN APPROVAL OF THE PARENTS

The posts came just eight months ahead of the midterms that will determine which party controls each chamber of Congress for the rest of the president's second term—which is also supposed to be his final, under the 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution, but the 79-year-old with a history of lying about election results and voter fraud has repeatedly teased trying to stay in power.

Trump and other advocates of the SAVE America Act—and its state-level copycats—have claimed that the bill is necessary to prevent immigrants from participating in elections, even though noncitizen voting is already illegal and research has made clear that voter fraud is incredibly rare in the United States.

The House-approved version of the bill, led by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), would require states to regularly submit voter rolls to the US Department of Homeland Security, and to obtain proof of citizenship, in person, when registering someone to vote. It would also force voters to present eligible photo identification at the polls.

Critics of the bill have argued that rather than tackling the nonexistent issue of noncitizen voting, the SAVE America Act would disenfranchise eligible voters who don't have access to proof of citizenship documents—such as people who have lost paperwork, can't afford replacements, or have changed their names.

The ACLU has a tool to help Americans contact their senator to oppose the SAVE Act, SAVE America Act, and Make Elections Great Again (MEGA) Act. The automatic message says in part that "these bills aren't about keeping our elections free and fair. They're about politicians setting the stage to interfere with election results they don't like. Please reject these dangerous, anti-voter bills."

The SAVE Act and its more extreme version, the SAVE America Act, could shut millions of eligible citizens out of our democracy.Tell Congress to reject these attacks on our freedom to vote at aclu.org/stop_anti_voter_



While House Republicans were able to approve the legislation mostly along party lines—the only Democrat who supported it was Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas, who notably received a pardon from the president recently—the Senate GOP's majority is too slim to get most bills past the 60-vote filibuster without some Democratic support.

Trump also renewed his call for passing the legislation in his State of the Union address last month, specifically calling out Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD). The following day, the Associated Press reported that Thune backs the bill, and Republicans were discussing how to send it to the president's desk.

According to the AP:

Senate Republicans "aren't unified on an approach," Thune said on Wednesday after Trump's speech.



In an effort to get around Democratic opposition, Trump and others have pushed a so-called "talking filibuster," which would bring the Senate back to the days of the movie Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, when senators talked indefinitely to block legislation. Today, the Senate mostly skips the speeches and votes to end debate, which takes 60 votes in the Senate where Republicans have a 53-47 majority.



Republicans wouldn't have to change the rules to force a talkathon. They could simply keep the Senate open and make Democrats deliver speeches for days or weeks to delay taking up the legislation. But Thune would still need enough support from his caucus to move forward with that approach, and he said this week that "we aren't there yet."



Absent progress in the Senate, several state legislatures are considering similar bills. Citing the Voting Rights Lab tracker, Talking Points Memo reported Tuesday that 15 states have 26 active election bills with proof of citizenship requirements.

"I think what we're often seeing in these states is that there's an effort to send political messages that don't necessarily comport with the reality of election integrity or the needs of election officials," David Becker, a former US Department of Justice lawyer and executive director and founder of the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation and Research, told TPM.

"Like the SAVE Act, this would require citizens to regularly work to make up for government deficiencies, digging out and showing their citizenship papers over and over and over again when they've already shown them," Becker said of state-level proposals. "Why are we insisting that citizens have to work for government, rather than government working for us?"