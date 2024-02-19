February, 19 2024, 08:32am EDT
Israel must end its occupation of Palestine to stop fuelling apartheid and systematic human rights violations
THE HAGUE
Israel must end its brutal occupation of Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which it has maintained since 1967, said Amnesty International, as public hearings begin atthe International Court of Justice (ICJ) to examine the legal consequences of Israel’s prolonged occupation.
The public hearings are taking place in the Hague from 19 to 26 February after the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution in December 2022 to request an advisory opinion from the ICJ on the legality of Israel’s policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) and the consequences of Israel’s conduct for other states and the UN. More than 50 states, the African Union, the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation are scheduled to participate in the proceedings.
The world must recognize that ending Israel’s illegal occupation is a prerequisite to stopping the recurrent human rights violations in Israel and the OPT.
Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General
“Israel’s occupation of Palestine is the longest and one of the most deadly military occupations in the world. For decades it has been characterised by widespread and systematic human rights violations against Palestinians. The occupation has also enabled and entrenched Israel’s system of apartheid imposed on Palestinians,” said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General.
“Over the years, Israel’s military occupation has evolved into a perpetual occupation in flagrant violation of international law.
“The current conflict raging in the occupied Gaza Strip, where the ICJ has ruled there is a real and imminent risk of genocide, has brought into sharp focus the catastrophic consequences of allowing Israel’s international crimes in the OPT to continue with impunity for so long. The world must recognize that ending Israel’s illegal occupation is a prerequisite to stopping the recurrent human rights violations in Israel and the OPT.”
‘Perpetual’ occupation
Under international humanitarian law, occupation of a territory during a conflict is meant to be temporary. The occupying power is required to administer the territory in the interest of the occupied population and to preserve as much as possible the situation that existed at the beginning of the occupation, including by respecting existing laws and refraining from introducing demographic changes and tampering with the territorial integrity of the occupied territory.
Israel’s occupation has failed to align with these basic principles of international humanitarian law. The duration of Israel’s occupation – spanning more than half a century – coupled with the authorities’ illegal official annexation of occupied East Jerusalem and de facto annexation of large swathes of the West Bank through land confiscation and settlement expansion, provide clear evidence that Israel’s intention is for the occupation to be permanent and for the benefit of the occupying power and its own citizens.
The Gaza Strip remains occupied even after the withdrawal of Israeli forces and removal of settlers in 2005 as Israel has retained effective control over the territory and its population, including through its control of its borders, territorial waters, air space, and population registry. For 16 years, the occupation has been experienced in Gaza through Israel’s illegal blockade that has severely restricted movement of people and goods and has devastated Gaza’s economy, and through repeated episodes of hostilities that have killed and injured thousands of civilians and destroyed much of Gaza’s infrastructure and housing.
“All states must review their relations with Israel to ensure that they are not contributing to sustaining the occupation or the system of apartheid. As European foreign ministers gather in Brussels today, the need to make a clear and united call for an end to Israel’s occupation has never been more urgent,” said Agnès Callamard.
Life under occupation
Palestinians living under Israeli occupation are subjected to a myriad of human rights violations, maintained by an institutionalized regime of systematic domination and oppression. The discriminatory and repressive laws, ostensibly adopted as part of the occupation but effectively serving the objectives of the Israel’s system of apartheid, have fragmented and segregated Palestinians across the OPT, while unlawfully exploiting their resources, arbitrarily restricting their rights and freedoms and controlling almost every aspect of their lives.
Even before the latest hostilities, Palestinians in Gaza had been subjected to numerous Israeli military offensives – at least six between 2008 and 2023 – in addition to an enduring land, air, and sea blockade, which has helped maintain Israel’s effective control and occupation of Gaza. During those offensives, Amnesty International documented a recurrent pattern of unlawful attacks, amounting to war crimes and even crimes against humanity, while the enduring blockade constitutes collective punishment, also a war crime.
For 56 years Palestinians in the OPT have been living trapped and oppressed under Israel’s brutal occupation, subjected to systemic discrimination.
Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General
In the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, Palestinians routinely face excessive use of force, unlawful killings, arbitrary arrest, administrative detention, forced displacement, home demolitions, confiscation of land and natural resources, and denial of fundamental rights and freedoms. Israel’s multi-layered closure system, fortified by mass surveillance, physical barriers and legal restrictions, including an illegal wall/fence, hundreds of checkpoints and roadblocks, and an arbitrary permit regime, has curtailed Palestinians’ freedom of movement and perpetuated their disenfranchisement.
Among the most emblematic examples of Israel’s outright disregard for international law has been the establishment and incessant spread of Israeli settlements throughout the OPT and the illegal annexation of occupied East Jerusalem immediately after the 1967 war which was constitutionally enshrined in 1980. There are currently at least 300 illegal Israeli settlements and outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied East Jerusalem, with a population of over 700,000 Israeli settlers.
“For 56 years Palestinians in the OPT have been living trapped and oppressed under Israel’s brutal occupation, subjected to systemic discrimination. Every aspect of their daily lives is disrupted and controlled by Israeli authorities, who place restrictions on their rights to move around, earn a living, pursue educational and professional aspirations, and enjoy a decent quality of life, as well as depriving them of access to their land and natural resources,” said Agnès Callamard.
“Israel has also continued its vicious land grab policies relentlessly expanding illegal settlements in violation of international law with devastating consequences for Palestinians’ human rights and security. Violent Israeli settlers have been attacking Palestinians for decades with virtually total impunity.”
A draconian system of control
Israel’s draconian system of control over the OPT includes a large network of military checkpoints, fences/ walls and military bases and patrols as well as a string of repressive military orders.
Israel’s control of the OPT’s borders, the population registry, the supply of water, electricity, telecommunication services, humanitarian and development assistance, and the imposition of its currency have had devastating effects on the economic and social developments of the Palestinian people in the OPT.
This control has reached unprecedented levels of cruelty in the Gaza Strip where Israel has maintained a 16-year illegal blockade which has been further tightened since 9 October 2023. The blockade, coupled with Israel’s recurrent military operations have plunged the Gaza Strip into one of the gravest humanitarian and human rights crisis of modern times.
“As the occupying power Israel has an obligation to ensure the protection and welfare of all those residing in the territory it controls. Instead, it has perpetrated gross and systematic human rights violations with impunity. Israel cites the need to maintain security as the reason for its cruel policies. But security can never justify apartheid, illegal annexation and settlements, or war crimes against the protected population. The only way to ensure security for Israelis and Palestinians is to uphold human rights for all,” said Agnès Callamard.
Ending the occupation would mean restoring Palestinians’ rights by lifting the brutal blockade on Gaza, dismantling Israeli settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and reversing its illegal annexation. It would allow Palestinians to move freely in the areas where they live and allow families separated by different identification legal statuses – such as the Jerusalem residency and West Bank or Gaza Strip – to be reunited. It would alleviate mass suffering and end widescale human rights violations.
It would also contribute to tackling one of the root causes of the recurrent violence and war crimes against Israelis, thus helping to improve human rights protection and secure justice and reparation for victims on all sides.
Background
On 30 December 2022, the UN General Assembly adopted resolution A/RES/77/247, in which, it requested the International Court of Justice for an advisory opinion on key questions regarding the legal consequences arising from its prolonged occupation, and settlement and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, how the policies and practices of Israel affect the legal status of the occupation and what legal consequences arise for all states and the UN from this status.
The Court is expected to issue its advisory opinion later this year.
For six decades, Amnesty International has been documenting how Israeli forces have committed grave human rights violations in the OPT with impunity. In 2022, the organization issued Israel’s apartheid against Palestinians: Cruel system of domination and crime against humanity, a report which highlights the entrenched role that Israel’s military and its occupation have had in perpetuating the system of apartheid. Many of the report’s findings and recommendations underline the urgent need for an end to Israel’s occupation to remove the environment that enables the commission of crimes against humanity and war crimes.
Amnesty International is a worldwide movement of people who campaign for internationally recognized human rights for all. Our supporters are outraged by human rights abuses but inspired by hope for a better world - so we work to improve human rights through campaigning and international solidarity. We have more than 2.2 million members and subscribers in more than 150 countries and regions and we coordinate this support to act for justice on a wide range of issues.
Probe Documents Israeli Use of AI-Equipped 'Small Killer Drones' Against Civilians in Gaza
"Israel is intentionally using them to target Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip," said the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor.
Feb 19, 2024
News
Critics of drone warfare and AI-equipped weapons systems have described the proliferation of small unmanned drones in combat zones as a "nightmare scenario." Israel did not sign on to a U.S.-led declaration last year calling for urgent steps to ensure the "responsible military use of artificial intelligence and autonomy," and it has made extensive use of AI in its catastrophic assault on Gaza.
In addition to 2,000-pound bombs, attack helicopters, and other large military equipment, Israeli forces have "systematically" deployed small unmanned drones equipped with explosives, machine guns, and artificial intelligence to attack civilians in the Gaza Strip, according to an investigation published Monday by a Geneva-based human rights group.
The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said it has confirmed dozens of civilian deaths from Israel's "small killer drones," including Matrice 600 and LANIUS models.
Elbit Systems, the Israel-based military contractor that makes LANIUS, describes the unmanned aircraft as "a highly maneuverable and versatile drone-based loitering munition designed for short-range operation in the urban environment." A promotional video from Elbit says the drones are "equipped with AI technologies" that allow them to navigate buildings and detect targets.
The drones, according to the video, can also respond to identified targets with "lethality" and have a mode to "perform ad hoc lethal ambush."
On February 12, according to Euro-Med, a small Israeli drone killed two brothers—19-year-old Muhib Osama Ezz El-Din Abu Jama and 17-year-old Elyas Osama Ezz El-Din Abu Jama—at a refugee camp in the overcrowded Gaza city of Rafah, which Israel's military is preparing to invade.
The father of the two teenagers, who was wounded in the February 12 attack, told the human rights monitor that an Israeli quadcopter drone opened fire "right at our tent."
That same day, a small Israeli drone killed 16-year-old Mahmoud Alaa Awad Al-Assar and his 21-year-old sister, Asmaa Alaa Awad Al-Assar, at a refugee camp northwest of Rafah, Euro-Med found.
A month earlier, an Israeli drone fired on "Palestinians who had gathered to receive flour brought by United Nations trucks."
"Fifty Palestinians were killed and dozens more were injured during the January 11 incident," the group said. "Testimonies gathered by Euro-Med Monitor indicate that dozens of residents gathered on Al-Rashid Street, which had been devastated by Israeli bulldozers in recent weeks, and were awaiting the arrival of the trucks. The quadcopter drones arrived suddenly, however, and started shooting at the residents."
Euro-Med said that Palestinian health workers "have noticed that the bodies of most victims of the aforementioned executions and field killings show evidence of unusual gunshots, which differ from ordinary gunshots in that they leave a different shape on the victim's body when they penetrate it."
"The majority of Israel's targeting takes place in public spaces where it is easy to distinguish fighters from civilians."
Critics of drone warfare and AI-equipped weapons systems have described the proliferation of small unmanned drones in combat zones as a "nightmare scenario." Israel did not sign on to a U.S.-led declaration last year calling for urgent steps to ensure the "responsible military use of artificial intelligence and autonomy," and it has made extensive use of AI in its catastrophic assault on Gaza.
In November, Politicoreported that Israel's war on Gaza has created "new demand for cutting-edge defense technology—often supplied directly by newer, smaller manufacturers, outside the traditional nation-to-nation negotiations for military supplies." Several American tech companies, including Shield AI and Skydio, have provided Israel with small self-piloting drones, Politico noted.
"While many of the U.S.-built, AI-enabled drones sent to Israel are not armed and not programmed by the manufacturers to identify specific vehicles or people, these airborne robots are designed to leave room for military customers to run their own custom software, which they often prefer to do," the outlet added, citing multiple unnamed manufacturers.
Euro-Med said Monday that while the use of drones is not prohibited under international law, "their use must adhere to international humanitarian law regulations that apply to armed conflicts, just like any other weapon."
But Israel is "Israel is intentionally using them to target Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip," the group said, observing that "the majority of Israel's targeting takes place in public spaces where it is easy to distinguish fighters from civilians."
Euro-Med added that Israel's small drones, which are frequently spotted hovering in Gaza, "are also being used to terrorize, intimidate, and harm the psychological well-being of Palestinians" in the besieged enclave.
At ICJ, Lawyer for Palestine Rips US for Defending 'Whatever Offenses' Israel Commits
The U.S. has shown it is willing to go "very far indeed" in disregarding international law to defend the Israeli government, said Paul Reichler during a hearing on the occupation of Palestine.
Feb 19, 2024
News
The U.S. is set to deliver its arguments in the case on Wednesday. Israel will not be participating.
Israeli forces have killed more than 29,000 people in Gaza since October 7.
An attorney representing Palestine at the United Nations' highest court called out the U.S. on Monday for routinely defending Israel's violations of international law, including its brutal 57-year occupation of Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.
Paul Reichler, an American lawyer who has a record of success at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), said during a historic hearing on Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory that the U.S. is nearly alone in attempting to provide legal cover for the Israeli government's actions over the past six decades.
The "two outliers" among nations that have intervened in the ICJ case on Israel's occupation are Fiji and the United States, said Reichler.
"This is not surprising: Whatever offenses against international law Israel commits, the United States comes forward to shield it from accountability," he continued.
In its written submission to the ICJ, Reichler noted, the U.S. "argues that belligerent occupation is governed exclusively by international humanitarian law and not by the U.N. Charter or general international law."
"Here the United States attempts to defend Israel not by arguing that the occupation is lawful but that it is neither lawful nor unlawful," Reichler said, adding that such a position runs directly counter to that of its allies, including France and Switzerland.
"Just how far in disregarding the international legal order will the United States go to exempt Israel from the consequences of its ongoing violation of peremptory norms, including the prohibition on acquisition of territory by force?" Reichler asked. "Apparently very far indeed."
Reichler's presentation followed remarks by Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, who said that "the genocide underway in Gaza is a result of decades of impunity and inaction" in the face of Israel's illegal occupation and seizure of Palestinian land.
"Ending Israel's impunity is a moral, political, and legal imperative," said al-Maliki.
"...ending Israels impunity is a moral, political and legal imperative. Successive Israeli govts have given the Palestinian people only 3 options, displacement, subjugation or death... ethnic cleansing, apartheid or genocide"
Palestinian Foreign Minister at the ICJ this morning pic.twitter.com/pLzeXL24nk
— Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) February 19, 2024
Monday's presentations kicked off a week of public ICJ hearings examining the legality of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory.
The U.S. is set to deliver its arguments in the case on Wednesday. Israel will not be participating.
The proceedings began less than a month after the ICJ handed down an interim ruling ordering the Israeli government to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza, a decision that Israel has repeatedly flouted as it continues committing atrocities in the enclave and targets the severely overcrowded city of Rafah.
Israeli forces have killed more than 29,000 people in Gaza since October 7.
Agnès Callamard, secretary-general of Amnesty International, said Monday that "the current conflict raging in the occupied Gaza Strip, where the ICJ has ruled there is a real and imminent risk of genocide, has brought into sharp focus the catastrophic consequences of allowing Israel's international crimes in the [occupied Palestinian territories] to continue with impunity for so long."
"The world must recognize that ending Israel's illegal occupation is a prerequisite to stopping the recurrent human rights violations in Israel and the OPT," Callamard added.
Israeli Assault Leaves Gaza's Nasser Hospital 'Not Functional'
The WHO "was not permitted to enter" the facility in recent days, said the agency chief, warning that "the cost of delays will be paid by patients' lives."
Feb 18, 2024
News
After claiming that Hamas was using Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis for "military activity" and some hostages' bodies may be there, the Israel Defense Forces on Thursday began raiding the facility, where around 10,000 people had sought shelter. Sources there said the IDF bombed "a ward full of patients" and multiple people who were dependent on oxygen have died due to power outages.
Throughout the week, people around the world including humanitarian and United Nations leaders have pressured Israel to refrain from a full-scale attack on Rafah. The ICJ on Friday echoed U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres' warning that it "would exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare with untold regional consequences."
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced Sunday that the largest hospital in the southern Gaza Strip "is not functional anymore, after a weeklong siege followed by the ongoing raid" by Israeli forces.
After claiming that Hamas was using Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis for "military activity" and some hostages' bodies may be there, the Israel Defense Forces on Thursday began raiding the facility, where around 10,000 people had sought shelter. Sources there said the IDF bombed "a ward full of patients" and multiple people who were dependent on oxygen have died due to power outages.
Tedros highlighted on Sunday that the WHO team "was not permitted to enter" the facility in recent days "to assess the conditions of the patients and critical medical needs, despite reaching the hospital compound to deliver fuel alongside partners."
"There are still about 200 patients in the hospital. At least 20 need to be urgently referred to other hospitals to receive healthcare; medical referral is every patient's right," he added. "The cost of delays will be paid by patients' lives. Access to the patients and hospital should be facilitated."
Later Sunday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said that "150 patients who cannot move are piled inside the rooms and corridors of the old building at Nasser Medical Complex without medical care after the arrest of 70 of the complex's management and medical staff."
"The occupation refuses to evacuate patients for treatment in other hospitals, which endangers their lives, including seven intensive care patients, five dialysis patients, [and] three newborns in the nursery, in addition to cases of burns, amputations, quadriplegia, childbirth, and others," the ministry added.
The IDF said on Telegram that in its operations around the facility, Israeli troops apprehended "hundreds of terrorists and other terror suspects who were hiding in the hospital, some of whom had posed as medical staff," including alleged participants in the October 7 Hamas-led attack that led to the war.
Noting IDF claims that soldiers aimed to recover the remains of hostages believed to be in the facility, The Washington Postreported that "Israeli forces have not yet found the bodies of any hostages but said on Sunday that they discovered medicine at the hospital bearing the names of Israelis who were abducted by Hamas."
The Israeli assault on the Hamas-governed enclave has killed nearly 29,000 Palestinians, injured over 68,800 others, devastated civilian infrastructure—including hospitals—and left most of Gaza's 2.3 million residents displaced, hungry, and at risk of disease. Global experts and critics have accused Israel of genocide, including in a South Africa-led case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
In response to IDF orders to leave northern Gaza, most residents are now crammed into the southern part of the strip. According toAl-Jazeera:
Al-Amal Hospital, the only other major medical facility still operational in Khan Younis, continues to be a target of Israeli attacks. The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Sunday said Israeli forces targeted the third floor of the hospital with artillery fire.
The Israeli military has expanded its siege on Khan Younis and its medical facilities as it pushed further south into Rafah on the border with Egypt.
Throughout the week, people around the world including humanitarian and United Nations leaders have pressured Israel to refrain from a full-scale attack on Rafah. The ICJ on Friday echoed U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres' warning that it "would exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare with untold regional consequences."
