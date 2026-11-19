“The idea that US voters don’t care about foreign policy is over.” This is what we wrote in Common Dreams in early October, almost a month before the midterms buried the notion that voters don’t care about foreign policy.

Now, the new Democratic majority has the public mandate and the tools to begin acting on voters’ demands by ending the Iran War, shrinking the Pentagon budget, and stopping the arming of governments abusing human rights.

Democrats flipped over 40 House seats and nine in the Senate, providing sizable majorities in both chambers. Analysts across the political spectrum widely agree on what drove the wave: President Donald Trump’s unauthorized war on Iran and its role in pushing up the price of gas, groceries, and other basics.

Even Vice President JD Vance conceded the point. “The real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone,” Vance wrote in a November 4 social media post that made headlines worldwide. “The reason we lost is the war.”

Other aspects of foreign policy also mattered: Voters backed candidates who opposed US support for Israel, Trump’s tariffs, and Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) violent mass deportation campaign.

The new Democratic majorities, which include 109 incoming lawmakers—the largest class of newcomers since 1933—must seize this moment. With help from Republicans who have read the results, they should use Congress’ power to deliver the change voters want in how the country engages with the world.

Members of Congress can create this change by following a simple template provided by the People-First Foreign Policy Pledge, a tool we helped launch before the election with the endorsement of dozens of foreign policy experts and national organizations.

The Pledge urges support for three commonsense foreign policy positions that the elections showed are broadly popular across the country and across significant parts of the political spectrum. The three positions are

Ending the Iran War and other endless wars; Cutting the Pentagon budget and abolishing ICE; and Ending support for Israel and other governments that abuse human rights.

To deliver the change that voters are demanding and we desperately need, Congress should follow the Pledge to embrace a foreign policy that prioritizes the safety, security, and well-being of the people of our country and the world over those profiting off war.

End the Iran War and All Endless Wars

Conventional wisdom once said that voters don’t care about foreign policy because it’s too far removed from their lives. This was likely never true, and it certainly isn’t now.

NBC News exit polls show that 74% of voters surveyed said the Iran War was a “crucial” or “major” factor in their vote. Anti-war messages were central to winning Senate campaigns in swing states as diverse as Texas, Georgia, and Ohio, as well as in dozens of house races. This is unsurprising for a war that quickly has become the most unpopular in US history, according to Stephen Semler of the Center for International Policy.

The public clearly understands how waging an illegal, offensive war of choice has made their lives less affordable by driving up gas, grocery, and other prices. They likewise know the war is wasting tens of billions of taxpayer dollars that could meet people’s urgent needs at home, while killing and injuring tens of thousands, starting on its first day, when a strike on a school in Minab, Iran killed 168 children and other civilians.

The revolt against the president and the party came in part because Trump reneged on his 2024 election campaign promises to “stop wars” and “not… start wars.”

Delivering a people-first foreign policy begins with ending the Iran War, which has harmed so many while benefiting only weapons makers such as Lockheed Martin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders, and Washington, DC foreign policy elites who long pushed for the war.

Since the election, Democrats appear encouragingly united in prioritizing an end to the war by immediately cutting off its funding and reasserting Congress’ war powers. The Congressional Progressive Caucus, expected to grow to about 126 members, will be positioned to lead that push. Republicans who, like the vice president, understand the harm the conflict has caused their party would be smart to join Democrats in pressuring Trump to end the war.

The revolt against the president and the party came in part because Trump reneged on his 2024 election campaign promises to “stop wars” and “not… start wars.”

Beyond Iran, Democrats should follow the People-First Foreign Policy Pledge’s first commitment to end all endless wars, including those in Yemen and Somalia, as well as the extrajudicial assassinations of alleged drug traffickers off the coasts of South America.

Cut the Pentagon Budget

The key to ending endless US wars—and preventing any future ones—lies in the Pledge’s second commitment. Just as defunding the Iran War is the best way to end it, cutting the budget for what Trump calls the Department of War is the best way to make this war the last one the country wages.

Earlier this year, Trump requested the largest military budget in US and world history for the 2027 fiscal year: $1.57 trillion, counting money to continue his war in Iran, which would be around a 50% increase over this year’s already out-of-control war budget.

Democrats must listen to the overwhelming opposition to Trump’s request: 65% of the country—and 87% of Democrats—are opposed, according to a Washington Post-ABC-Ipsos poll.

Giving Trump even a fraction of his proposed increase (even with prohibitions on using the money to fight Iran) would reward his attacks on Iran, Venezuela, and military threats against 10 other countries. Unless Democrats want to enable a new war with Cuba, for example, they should cut the current Pentagon budget to $750 billion, which would still exceed the combined military spending of China, Russia, and North Korea, while ensuring the cuts don’t harm military personnel or their families.

The cuts should come instead from the many boondoggle weapons programs, such as the “Trump-class” battleship, that go to the main beneficiaries of the bloated Pentagon budget: weapons makers, AI and other tech companies, and other military contractors, which already receive around 54% of annual military spending.

As many voters intrinsically understand, cutting the Pentagon budget will be key to advancing the domestic affordability agenda that so many have demanded and that also proved decisive in Democrats’ midterm victories. Funding Medicare for All, affordable housing, childcare, and other popular priorities will require clawing back money from the War Department that has come to devour more than half of annual discretionary spending controlled by Congress.

This would clearly be a popular move: A new Economist/YouGov poll shows, for example, that 70% of voters support increasing government spending on healthcare compared with only 36% who support increasing military spending.

A $750 billion budget would also be an important way to take on corruption in Washington, DC, another of voters’ top concerns. Military spending has long been an overlooked fountain of corruption and waste beginning with the campaign donations that contractors dole out to congressmembers to secure new contracts. Trump’s Pentagon appears to have been particularly successful in directing billions in contracts to cronies such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX and contractors backed by Trump family investments.

Abolish ICE

ICE may look like a domestic agency, but Trump’s deportation campaign has become a defining feature of US relations with its neighbors, and it has generated widespread outrage at home. In January, during an ICE raid in Minneapolis, federal agents shot and killed two US citizens, Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, and Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse. ICE has locked up, brutalized, and deported tens of thousands of people whose only offense was a civil immigration violation.

Trump has acknowledged that his immigration policies were likely “too tough” and played a role in Democrats’ victories. Around 60% of voters surveyed in exit polls disapproved of how ICE “is handling its job” and felt that the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement actions have “gone too far.”

While “abolition” may sound too radical to some, nearly three-quarters of Democrats, almost half of independents, and even one-quarter of Republicans support abolishing ICE, according to a July Economist/YouGov poll. The Democratic National Committee passed a resolution in August calling for the agency’s abolition, and Democrats should follow through on this promise to voters.

Stop Supporting Israel and Other Human Rights Violators

Congress must also embrace the People-First Foreign Policy Pledge’s third commitment to cut off US support for Israel and other human rights violators.

More than half of voters in exit polls said they think US support for Israel is “too strong,” with only 12% saying it’s “not strong enough,” amid a dramatic decline in support for Israel among Democrats and others across the political spectrum.

It’s no wonder that candidates such as Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, who overcame $42 million in pro-Israel AIPAC spending against him, and House members-elect Adam Hamawy (NJ) and Darializa Avila Chevalier (NY) won after making calls to end support for Israel a key message in their campaigns.

Ending endless US wars, cutting the Pentagon budget, abolishing ICE, and stopping US support for Israel and other human rights violators are just the beginning of the transformation in US foreign policy we need.

This has become such a mainstream position that President Trump announced on election day that the US government would stop sending $3.8 billion in annual support to Israel to buy US and other weapons. In his November 4 social media post, Vice President Vance likewise identified changing the US relationship to Israel as one of four priorities for Republicans seeking to win back voters.

Fulfilling the People-First Foreign Policy Pledge’s third commitment begins with Congress simply enforcing the existing Leahy Laws, which bar US assistance to foreign military forces committing human rights violations, a standard that should apply to countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

In Israel’s case, Congress must ensure Trump follows through on his promise to end $3.8 billion in annual funding and prevent the annual National Defense Authorization Act from including a dangerous provision to deepen military collaboration with and backdoor funding for the country.

Transformational Change

We call on people regardless of political affiliation to join us in using the People-First Foreign Policy Pledge as a tool to demand Congress listen to voters and fulfill the Pledge’s three commitments. Each will improve the safety and security of our country and the world by building a foreign policy that puts people first rather than those who profit from war.

Ending endless US wars, cutting the Pentagon budget, abolishing ICE, and stopping US support for Israel and other human rights violators are just the beginning of the transformation in US foreign policy we need. And with 12 state legislative chambers and five governorships flipping to Democrats, including six new Democratic trifectas in Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Wisconsin, states can push, too, from divesting from weapons makers and countries violating human rights to resisting ICE cooperation.

We are excited to work with others to create a newly democratized foreign policy based on rejecting war and instead embracing diplomacy and the international cooperation we need to overcome the urgent challenges of affordability and inequality, data centers and AI, nuclear weapons, and catastrophic climate change.

Together, we can implement policies—domestic and foreign—that put people first just as tens of millions demanded on election day.