To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
commondreams-mobile-logo
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact:

Katie Garcia, kgarcia@citizen.org

We Need Drug Pricing Legislation, Not Flimsy Letters to Trump’s Big Pharma Buddies

Today, the White House announced that President Trump sent letters to 17 pharmaceutical companies, demanding they offer “most favored nation” pricing to Medicaid and will not offer other developed nations better prices for new drugs than prices offered in the United States.
 
The announcement also indicated the White House intends to work with manufacturers to sell drugs directly to patients and use trade pressures to force other countries to pay higher drug prices, repeating the drug corporation fairy tale that higher prices abroad would lower prices here.

Steve Knievel, Public Citizen Access to Medicines advocate, issued the following statement in response to the announcement:

“Actions speak louder than words, and despite President Trump’s crocodile tears about high drug prices, so far he has signed one multi-billion dollar giveaway to drug corporations and called on Congress to give them $10 billion more out of the pockets of seniors and people with disabilities by undermining Medicare drug price negotiations.

“Instead of letters we need legislation. If President Trump was serious about lowering drug prices for Americans, instead of promising to help drug corporations profiteer in other countries, he would work with Congress to pass legislation to lower prices here so Big Pharma can no longer charge U.S. patients and taxpayers the highest prices in the world.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

(202) 588-1000
www.Citizen.org
Press PageAction Page