Public Citizen
Trump's MAGA Inc. Super PAC Donor List is Littered with Corporate and Billionaire Influence Buyers

President Trump’s MAGA Inc. SuperPAC received $1 million or more from more than 70 donors since January, according to the SuperPAC’s most recent campaign finance disclosure filed last week.

The million-dollar donor list includes numerous corporate and billionaire donors with interests in influencing the Trump administration, including two crypto companies that were facing SEC investigations that have since been dropped and a seller of “skin substitute” products that benefited from the delay of a Biden-era Medicare rule to limit spending on their products.

“The real question this mega-donor list raises is not ‘how much,’ but ‘who from?’” said Jon Golinger, democracy advocate for Public Citizen. “By taking contributions from wealthy individuals and industries who want something from government, Trump’s SuperPAC has used pay-to-play to raise big money from special interests like a legalized shakedown.”

Public Citizen analyzed the new MAGA Inc. SuperPAC filing with the Federal Election Commission, covering the period of January 1 – June 30, 2025, and found the following:

 
  • Corporations gave $83.5 million
  • Billionaires gave $52.7 million
  • Cryptocurrency corporations, executives, and investors gave $42.3 million
  • Fossil fuel corporations and executives gave $26 million
  • Healthcare corporations and executives gave $21 million
 

Donations of $1 million or more from corporations and billionaires included:

 
  • $25 million (combined) from Energy Transfer LP and CEO Kelcy Warren. Energy Transfer is suing the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, asking a judge to declare the agency’s in-house enforcement system unconstitutional.
  • $16 million from Jeff Yass, a billionaire who owns a stake in TikTok’s parent company. TikTok is facing a Department of Justice lawsuit alleging violations of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.
  • $15 million from the “skin substitute” company Extremity Care and affiliates. In April 2025, the Trump Administration postponed implementation of a Biden-era rule that would limit Medicare spending on skin substitute products.
  • $10 million in February 2025 from Foris Dax, Inc., which operates Crypto.com. Crypto.com was under investigation by the SEC over allegations of allegedly trading unregistered securities. The SEC investigation was reportedly dropped in March 2025.
  • $2.4 million in January 2025 from Gemini Trust Company (DBA Gemini) and co-founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. At that time, Gemini was under investigation by the SEC for allegedly trading unregistered securities. The SEC investigation was reportedly dropped in February 2025. Gemini donated an additional $1.5 million in April 2025.

