Statement On ICJ Preliminary Ruling in South Africa V. Israel

CODEPINK applauds the decisive stance the International Court of Justice (ICJ) took in its preliminary ruling on South Africa v. Israel. The Court ordered Israel to cease all actions tantamount to genocide and to facilitate humanitarian aid to mitigate the unfolding humanitarian crisis urgently, which is a crucial step toward justice. qu

While the court did not explicably call for immediate ceasefire, the ruling, endorsed by an overwhelming majority of the judges, invokes the authoritative Article II of the UN Genocide Convention, effectively halting Israel's egregious acts of violence and its deliberate withholding of essential resources such as water and food from 2.3 million Palestinians, who are grappling with dire circumstances.

It is clear - the only way to ensure Israel complies with the provisional measures is through an immediate ceasefire.

In the wake of this landmark judgment, CODEPINK reiterates its urgent call to the Biden administration and Congress to promptly terminate all financial support to Israel, given its perpetration of genocidal actions, and to demand an immediate ceasefire. It is noteworthy that the Court's citation of the Convention underscores the imperative for signatory parties to prevent genocide, underscoring the international community's shared obligation to intervene decisively in the face of such atrocities.

We will follow this historic case as it proceeds and continue to advocate in Congress, email and call our representatives, push for city ceasefire resolutions, and, of course, protest, rally, and disrupt until the genocide in Gaza ends and Palestine is free.

CODEPINK is a women-led grassroots organization working to end U.S. wars and militarism, support peace and human rights initiatives, and redirect our tax dollars into healthcare, education, green jobs and other life-affirming programs.

