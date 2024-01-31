January, 31 2024, 02:32pm EDT
Statement of Fairplay's Josh Golin after today's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis:
"Another hearing, more evasions and deflections from big tech CEOs. If Congress really cares about the families who packed the hearing today holding pictures of their children lost to social media harms, they will move the Kids Online Safety Act. Pointed questions and sound bites won't save lives, but KOSA will. Now that Judiciary Committee members Senators Butler, Osoff, Kennedy, Cruz, Booker, Hirono, Cotton, Lee, and Padilla have heard first-hand from the CEOs how little they prioritize child-safety, we expect them to join the 47 bipartisan cosponsors of KOSA. And we urge Senator Schumer to bring KOSA to the floor immediately. Parents can't wait any longer." --Josh Golin, executive director, Fairplay
Fairplay, formerly known as Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, educates the public about commercialism's impact on kids' wellbeing and advocates for the end of child-targeted marketing. Fairplay organizes parents to hold corporations accountable for their marketing practices, advocates for policies to protect kids, and works with parents and professionals to reduce children's screen time.
Tlaib Is a 'No' on Tax Breaks for Rich to Get 'Crumbs' for the Poorest
"This deal falls short, and will only reach a fraction of the most vulnerable," said the congresswoman of a tax deal set to be voted on Wednesday.
Jan 31, 2024
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is calling on her fellow Democrats to "stay at the table and demand a better deal for our children" instead of supporting the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act, a bill that pairs a partial expansion of the child tax credit with major tax breaks for corporations and the wealthy, which was expected to reach the House floor for a vote Wednesday evening.
Tlaib (D-Mich.) echoed the concerns of Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), a longtime champion of an expanded child tax credit (CTC), saying Democrats and Republicans have negotiated a bill that "gives billions of dollars in tax breaks to the rich, while leaving behind millions of children living in poverty."
A number of progressive groups have joined Republicans in calling for the passage of the bill (H.R. 7024), which was negotiated by Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), but Tlaib and DeLauro have each analyzed the legislation and found that while it offers an average of $57,530 in tax breaks for the richest 0.1% of Americans, the poorest 20% of households would receive just $60 in tax credits.
"Our families deserve so much better than a bill that trades massive tax breaks for the richest Americans for crumbs for a fraction of the poorest children in our country. In the first year, the richest 120,000 households would get a larger share of the tax benefits than the bottom 88 million families," said Tlaib.
Like DeLauro, Tlaib said Democrats should not accept the CTC provisions in H.R. 7024 after seeing the transformative difference the American Rescue Plan (ARP) made in U.S. poverty rates in 2021.
Childhood poverty was slashed by 30% by the enhanced CTC included in the ARP, reaching 61 million children and allowing their parents and guardians to pay for groceries, childcare, and other essentials.
"This deal falls short, and will only reach a fraction of the most vulnerable," said Tlaib.
With Republicans insisting on minimum income and work requirements for the CTC, the provision in H.R. 7024 leaves out the poorest families while ensuring households that earn up to $400,000 per year get a $2,000 credit.
Meanwhile, said Tlaib, "corporations who are already dodging paying their fair share of taxes" will benefit from "another handout" if the legislation is passed.
"For example, Meta—a company making tens of billions in profits—would see its effective tax rate drop from 25% to -2% under this bill," said the congresswoman. "Working families in my district should never be paying higher taxes than the richest companies on Earth. I cannot support a bill that deepens wealth inequality and economic injustice to benefit the richest Americans and corporations."
Tlaib called on Congress to pass the End Child Poverty Act, which would implement a "universal child benefit" of $428 per child, per month to all families "so that nobody is left behind."
"This universal child benefit proposal would dramatically simplify our nation's child benefit system and provide financial security for all families when they have a child," said Matt Bruenig, founder of the People’s Policy Project, last year when Tlaib introduced the legislation.
Bruenig's group found that Tlaib's proposal would cut child poverty by 61%, the deepest child poverty by 93%, and overall poverty rates in the U.S. by 26%.
"We need real solutions," said Tlaib on Wednesday, "not more tax breaks for the rich."
'Shameful': Panel Votes to Expel Israeli Lawmaker Ofer Cassif for Backing Genocide Case
One Israeli civil rights group called the move an "act of McCarthyism and gagging, which severely harms freedom of expression, the right to vote, and be elected."
Jan 31, 2024
The development also garnered fierce condemnation beyond Israel, with the Peace & Justice Project, founded by British Member of Parliament Jeremy Corbyn, asserting on social media that "this deplorable move by Israel’s political establishment seeks to silence Israeli Jews calling for an end to the destruction of Gaza."
Members of an Israeli Knesset committee on Tuesday took a key step toward expelling Hadash-Ta'al MK Ofer Cassif over his support for the South African-led International Court of Justice case accusing Israel of genocide in the Gaza Strip.
After two days of debate that, according toThe Times of Israel, "repeatedly descended into screaming matches between legislators," the Knesset House Committee voted 14-2 to advance Cassif's impeachment to the full parliament.
"The nearly unanimous decision was immediately condemned by Hadash-Ta'al Chairman Ahmad Tibi, who called it 'a black day for the Knesset,' and by the Labor party, which dismissed the entire process as 'anti-democratic by nature,'" the newspaper noted.
Tibi and Ra'am MK Walid Taha were the two Israeli Arab legislators on the panel who voted against advancing Cassif's impeachment while, as The Jerusalem Postreported, "Yesh Atid MK Merav Ben-Ari left the committee and did not vote."
"Let there be no doubt anymore that Israel's political class is not even pretending to respect the democratic rights of Israeli Jews who oppose apartheid."
The development also garnered fierce condemnation beyond Israel, with the Peace & Justice Project, founded by British Member of Parliament Jeremy Corbyn, asserting on social media that "this deplorable move by Israel’s political establishment seeks to silence Israeli Jews calling for an end to the destruction of Gaza."
Former Greek politician and economist Yanis Varoufakis declared, "Let there be no doubt anymore that Israel's political class is not even pretending to respect the democratic rights of Israeli Jews who oppose apartheid."
Cassif, the sole Jewish member of the Arab-majority Hadash-Ta'al, had signed a petition backing the case before the ICJ, which ruled last week that it is plausible Israel's actions in the besieged Palestinian enclave could amount to genocide.
Specifically, the petition said: "Israel is indeed taking methodological and fundamental steps to erase, starve, abuse, and expel the population of Gaza. It actualizes a policy of erasing possibilities of living, which leads to genocide. It methodologically kills broad swaths of population, leading academics, authors, doctors, medical teams, journalists, and simple citizens."
Forer is relying on a never-before-used legal mechanism in the 2016 Suspension Law. Launching the impeachment proceedings required signatures from 70 of the Knesset's 120 members, including at least 10 from the opposition. Ultimately, 85 signed on, well over the initial threshold but still under the 90 legislators needed to suspend Cassif.
Now that the House Committee has weighed in, a final vote will be held—though is not yet scheduled. If Cassif is expelled, he can appeal the decision to Israel's Supreme Court, and positions from key Israeli legal experts suggest he would have a strong case.
During the Knesset panel hearing, Cassif and his lawyer, Michael Sfard, argued that opposing the war does not mean he supports Hamas, which governs Gaza and led the October 7 attack that led to Israel's blockade and bombardment of the enclave.
According to the Post:
Sfard explained that the law requires that impeachment can only be held regarding actions committed during the current Knesset—as voters were aware of Cassif's actions prior to the election and still voted for him. Any proof that included prior actions were therefore irrelevant, he added.
Both Deputy Attorney General Avital Sompolinski and Knesset Legal Adviser Sagit Afek, the legal experts required by law to give their opinion, accepted Sfard's argument that Cassif's signing the petition did not meet the standard of "support of armed struggle" and, therefore, did not qualify as a reason for impeachment.
"While those who call for the destruction of Gaza by fire or atomic bomb sit around the Cabinet table, I face impeachment on the baseless charge of 'supporting an armed struggle,'" said Cassif, calling out recent remarks from others in the Israeli government.
Dems Slam Social Security Board Nominee Over History of Supporting Benefit Cuts
Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she doesn't "understand why we are being asked to confirm someone whose plan for strengthening Social Security is to gut its protection."
Jan 31, 2024
News
Democrats on the U.S. Senate Finance Committee raised alarm Wednesday over the nomination of American Enterprise Institute senior fellow Andrew Biggs to serve on the Social Security Advisory Board, pointing to his long record of supporting privatization efforts and benefit cuts.
President Joe Biden first nominated Biggs to the independent board in 2022 and renominated him early last year following the end of the 117th Congress. By nominating Biggs, a conservative, to the post, Biden adhered to the board's tradition of bipartisanship.
But during the finance committee's confirmation hearing for Biggs and other nominees, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said that she doesn't "understand why we are being asked to confirm someone whose plan for strengthening Social Security is to gut its protection" to a spot on the Social Security Advisory Board (SSAB), which advises lawmakers, the president, the Social Security commissioner on how to bolster the New Deal program.
"In all fairness to Mr. Biggs, his views are not extreme outliers," Warren added. "His plan is Republicans' plan. Republican policymakers have spent years trying to undermine Social Security by pushing to reduce benefits, to raise the retirement age, and to cut payroll taxes that keep the program alive."
Warren pressed Biggs on whether he supports raising taxes on the wealthy to ensure Social Security's solvency over the long term, as Democratic lawmakers have proposed. In 2023, millionaires stopped paying into Social Security just two months into the year thanks to a cap on the amount of income subject to the program's payroll tax.
Biggs said he would "prefer not to" lift the payroll tax cap.
"So you oppose it, OK," Warren responded. "Raising the payroll tax income cap so that the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share would extend Social Security's solvency by 75 years. But if you take raising revenue from the wealthiest people off the table, then that leaves one option to extend Social Security's solvency, and that is benefit cuts."
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) pointed to Biggs' tenure on a George W. Bush administration commission that suggested partially privatizing Social Security by allowing workers to move a portion of their payroll tax contributions into private accounts, a change that would have compromised the program's primary funding source.
"I'm concerned about your record on Social Security, as you know," Brown said Wednesday, adding that Biggs and his allies support letting "Wall Street gamble with people's guaranteed retirement security."
"You advocated privatizing Social Security," said Brown. "You and your allies back off that sometimes, saying you're not—but you have been."
Biggs told Brown that he does not support privatizing Social Security, breaking with his previous view. Biggs also said that his proposed frameworks for Social Security reform have not included raising the retirement age—but acknowledged he has said in the past that it's not an "unreasonable idea."
During a Senate Finance Committee subcommittee hearing in 2013, Biggs said the "idea that we can't have a higher retirement age I think it just flies in the face of the fact that people did, in fact, retire later in the past, and today's jobs are less physically demanding than they were in the past."
Wednesday's hearing came two weeks after the Republican-controlled House Budget Committee voted largely along party lines to advance legislation to create a fiscal commission for the nation's trust fund programs. Opponents of the bill say it's a ploy to fast-track cuts to Social Security and Medicare.
Social Security Works, a progressive advocacy group, warned Wednesday that "if confirmed to the SSAB, Andrew Biggs would influence policymakers to push for Social Security cuts."
"This would devastate working class families, while creating another way for billionaires to avoid paying their fair share into the system," the group wrote on social media.
