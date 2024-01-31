To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Statement of Fairplay's Josh Golin after today's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis

"Another hearing, more evasions and deflections from big tech CEOs. If Congress really cares about the families who packed the hearing today holding pictures of their children lost to social media harms, they will move the Kids Online Safety Act. Pointed questions and sound bites won't save lives, but KOSA will. Now that Judiciary Committee members Senators Butler, Osoff, Kennedy, Cruz, Booker, Hirono, Cotton, Lee, and Padilla have heard first-hand from the CEOs how little they prioritize child-safety, we expect them to join the 47 bipartisan cosponsors of KOSA. And we urge Senator Schumer to bring KOSA to the floor immediately. Parents can't wait any longer." --Josh Golin, executive director, Fairplay

Fairplay, formerly known as Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, educates the public about commercialism's impact on kids' wellbeing and advocates for the end of child-targeted marketing. Fairplay organizes parents to hold corporations accountable for their marketing practices, advocates for policies to protect kids, and works with parents and professionals to reduce children's screen time.

