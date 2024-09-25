To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Senator Bernie Sanders
Sanders, Cassidy Applaud Senate's Unanimous Approval of Resolution to Hold Dr. Ralph de la Torre in Contempt of Congress

This is the Senate's first passage of a criminal contempt resolution in more than 50 years

Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Ranking Member Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.) today released the following joint statement after the United States Senate agreed to hold Steward Health Care CEO Dr. Ralph de la Torre in criminal contempt of Congress. The last time the Senate voted to hold someone in criminal contempt for not complying with a subpoena was in 1971 against a witness subpoenaed to appear before a subcommittee of the Judiciary Committee.

This follows the committee’s bipartisan and historic vote last week to issue the contempt resolution – the first time in modern American history that the HELP Committee has taken such action.

“The Committee sought testimony about the financial decisions made by Dr. de la Torre as CEO of Steward Health Care to understand the financial downfall of the company and to inform legislative action to prevent similar events from affecting the patients and communities we represent,” said the senators. “Unfortunately, Dr. de la Torre repeatedly refused to appear before this committee even when compelled by a duly authorized subpoena. If you defy a Congressional subpoena, you will be held accountable. Today, the Senate unanimously approved our resolution to hold Dr. de la Torre in criminal contempt.”

